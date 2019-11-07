Live, Europa League: Man United v. Partizan, Wolves v. Slovan Bratislava

Two Premier League teams are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, as crunch time has arrived in Matchweek 4.
[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]
Man United host Partizan Belgrade knowing a win will secure their spot in the Round of 32, as Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men won 1-0 in Serbia two weeks ago. United have once again rotated their squad as they remain unbeaten in the Europa League despite their poor start to the Premier League season.
In Group K Wolves will aim to put themselves in a commanding position as they host Slovan Bratislava at Molineux. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men fought back to win 2-1 against Slovan in Slovakia last time out, and another win will leave them with one foot in the knockout rounds.
Elsewhere Rangers host Porto in a pivotal clash in Group G, while Wolfsburg and Gent do battle as they’re joint top of Group I and Roma head to Borussia Monchengladbach in a key encounter in a very tight Group J.
Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off at 3 p.m. ET.
Early games (kick off time, 3 p.m. ET)
Manchester United v. Partizan Belgrade
Feyenoord v. Young Boys
FC Porto v. Glasgow Rangers
Ferencvaros v. CSKA Moscow
Espanyol v. Ludogorets
Wolfsburg v. Gent
Oleksandriya v. St Etienne
Wolfsberg v. Istanbul Basaksehir
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Roma
Braga v. Besiktas
Wolves v. Slovan Bratislava