Mane jokes he will dive to win a penalty kick

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 8:46 AM EST
Sadio Mane has got jokes.

After Pep Guardiola suggested that the Liverpool forward likes to dive, conveniently ahead of first place Liverpool host his second place Man City at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Jurgen Klopp defended Mane and said he isn’t a diver.

Asked if Guardiola and Man City are worried about facing unbeaten Liverpool this weekend, here’s what Mane said…

“Maybe. I don’t know. You guys know more than me. The only thing I can say I will be for sure ready for the team, to give everything possible, and to help my team,” Mane said. “If it could be a penalty for sure I will ‘dive’ again. If the dive will give me a penalty then I will do it to get it back. Why not? But what Jurgen said is correct. I do not dive.”

Oh, Sadio…

In essence Mane is saying that he would dive to get a penalty kick, but it was with his tongue placed firmly in his cheek. All of this talk came up after he was booked for simulation in Liverpool 2-1 win at Aston Villa, and Mane has history of winning plenty of penalty kicks.

“[I will keep doing] like I’m always doing. It’s what I want to keep doing. If I get a penalty, yeah it’s a penalty. If no penalty, no penalty, but [it will never] change the way I’m playing or the way I’m doing my things,” Mane said.

His pace often gets him past defenders and then they have a decision to make. Usually they make a bad one. That’s not Mane’s fault.

On a more serious note, does Mane believe Guardiola is trying to influence the officials ahead of the game?

“I think it’s a bit clever from him to get the attention of the referee but I will just play my football like I’m always doing,” Mane added. “I don’t pay attention to what he’s saying because it’s part of football. It doesn’t make anything for me. Even though I saw him commenting about it, what he said, for me, I think it’s positive …”

If Mane goes down in the box this Sunday it will be intriguing to see how the referees react.

Full USMNT roster for Canada, Cuba games announced

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
Gregg Berhalter has completed his USMNT roster for the CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba this month.

Nine European-based players have been added to his current squad, with Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, John Brooks, Tyler Boyd, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream and Alfredo Morales all called up.

They join a current group of 20 players who are in a training camp this week, as players from Major League Soccer will work with Berhalter in Florida before the European based players arrive.

Youngsters Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson, Djordje Mihailovic, Jeremy Ebobisse and Jonathan Lewis will depart camp before these games as they focus on U23 action.

Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan haven’t been included due to their involvement in the MLS Cup final with Toronto and Seattle respectively, while the only other key absentee in this squad is RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams who is recovering from injury.

USMNT host Canada in Orlando on Nov. 15 before heading to George Town, Cayman Islands to play against Cuba on Nov. 19.

The pivotal clashes see the USMNT up against it after they lost 2-0 to Canada last time out in the CONCACAF Nations League.

To reach the knockout round of the first-ever Nations League, Berhalter’s side have to win both of their games and make up a three-goal deficit on Group A leaders Canada.

Below is the USMNT squad in full.

USA squad for Canada, Cuba games in November

GOALKEEPERS (3)Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 62/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 9/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 2/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 14/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 12/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 38/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 60/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5)Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 12/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 17/6), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 14/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 4/0)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 30/5), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 8/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 11/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 54/10)

Ox, Hudson-Odoi in England squad; Grealish left out

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been recalled to the England squad after lengthy spells out due to the injury.

England play against Montenegro and Kosovo on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17 respectively. A point against Montenegro will secure England’s qualification to EURO 2020 next summer.

AOC and CHO have both battled their way back to full fitness in recent months and the attacking midfielders have been rewarded with recalls to the Three Lions setup as Hudson-Odoi last featured in March and Oxlade-Chamberlain had a brief return in September.

There is however no place for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, as the midfielder is nursing a minor injury and didn’t feature in their defeat against Liverpool last weekend.

James Maddison has been called up by Southgate once again, as he is yet to make his debut and didn’t feature last month as he pulled out of the squad due to illness. Much was made about Maddison being spotted in a casino days later, but Southgate has rewarded the Leicester City playmaker for his fine form.

There are some injury concerns for England with Chelsea’s Ross Barkley and Mason Mount struggling with knocks, while Jordan Henderson is suspended for the game against Montenegro.

Below is the squad in full.

England national team squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Lazio clash

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 9:43 AM EST
Two Celtic fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash with Lazio on Thursday.

Police in the Italian capital have confirmed that 52-year-old and 35-year-old fans were stabbed in close proximity in separate incidents.

A brawl took place outside an Irish pub to spark the trouble, as Celtic had previously warned their fans about potential trouble in Rome.

The two supporters who were stabbed have been admitted to Policlinico Umberto I hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Here are more details from our partners in the UK, Sky Sports:

An eyewitness has told Sky Sports News that a group of Celtic fans were drinking outside the pub when they were approached by four or five people wearing masks.

They added that a chair was thrown towards the Celtic fans leading to a fight that lasted around 15 seconds, during which time one person was stabbed to the side of his torso.

Celtic supporters and bar staff brought the victim inside the pub and they remained conscious while an ambulance was called. The eyewitness said the crowd had been well behaved up until the incident took place.

‘The problem is I’m Italian’ says Balotelli amid racism debate

Associated PressNov 7, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
ROME (AP) The ball that Mario Balotelli angrily kicked high into the stands out of frustration because of racist chants is still traveling.

Figuratively speaking, at least.

In a Serie A season that has been marred by discriminatory slurs from the outset, Balotelli’s outburst has prompted more debate, more outrage and more indignation over the problem of racism inside Italy’s stadiums than any other case.

“I am not saying that I am different to the other players who receive the same abuse, the same monkey noises, but the problem is that I am Italian,” said Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants and has represented the Italian national team.

Luca Castellini, the leader of the Hellas Verona “ultra” fan section that directed the racist chants at Balotelli, sees it differently.

“Balotelli is Italian because he has Italian citizenship but he’ll never be fully Italian,” Castellini said Monday, a day after the incident during the second half of the Verona-Brescia game.

Castellini’s comment caught the attention of Liliana Segre , an 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor and Italian senator who recently proposed a parliamentary commission against anti-Semitism.

“They’re still judging people by the color of their skin?” Segre said. “There’s a good reason why this commission should get to work straightaway.”

Balotelli, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram: “People like (Castellini) should be banned from society – not just soccer.”

Vincenzo Spadafora, the government minister for sport and youth policies, chimed in and ordered Hellas Verona and the city’s mayor – who had denied the existence of the racist chants – to condemn Castellini.

Verona responded by banning Castellini from its stadium until 2030 – adding on to a previous ban through 2022 – and the Italian league ordered part of the Bentegodi Stadium closed to fans for the team’s next home match, noting that the chants “were clearly audible.”

The punishments come in stark contrast to the way the league ignored monkey noises directed at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a match at Cagliari in September. There was also no punishment for racist chants aimed by Verona fans at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in September.

Derogatory chants have also been aimed at Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly in Serie A this season. All the players targeted – except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian – are black.

“Too often the soccer clubs have played down and defended – due to laziness, connivance or fear – the extremists among their own fans,” Spadafora said. “Over the last few months things have started to change but there are still many steps to be taken.”

On Tuesday, Verona prosecutors announced the opening of two separate investigations – one into Castellini for allegedly instigating racial discrimination and the other into the chants inside the stadium.

Hellas Verona president Maurizio Setti said his team was being treated as “a scapegoat,” while Verona Mayor Federico Sboarina labeled the partial stadium closure “Kafkian.”

Another city politician suggested a class action lawsuit against the Italian league, and a group of city council members proposed that the city should sue Balotelli for defamation.

There is a long history of Balotelli being subjected to racist chants in Verona, stretching back to when he said “the fans in Verona disgust me” after a Chievo Verona-Inter Milan match in 2010 when he played for Inter.

After three seasons in France, Balotelli returned to Italy this season with Brescia, his hometown club and a regional rival of Verona.

“I’ll be honest, I really like the stadium in Verona and their fans, as they have always mocked in an amusing and ironic way,” Balotelli said on TV channel Italia 1. “If they want to distract a player, they can do it in a thousand ways, but not (with racism).

“My daughter saw this on TV and that made it hurt three times as much,” Balotelli added. “I can take all kinds of insults, but ones based on racism are not acceptable, have never been acceptable and never will be acceptable. Those who did it, and I repeat they are only a few, are complete idiots.”

What was lost in the post-match discussion was how well Balotelli played in Verona.

He hit the post in the first half then scored with a curling shot into the top corner from beyond the box late in Brescia’s 2-1 loss.

Balotelli’s form, however, was not the reason why Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina made a public call for the striker to be called back onto the national team.

“It would be an extraordinary message to the world, to people who think about putting off their opponents by making expressions of that kind,” Gravina said. “Balotelli is Italian. I’m with him all the way. He has shown to have a more-than-Italian level of sensitivity.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf