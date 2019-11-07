Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Unbeaten Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a huge clash at Anfield.

This is the biggest game of the season so far, and it may end up being the most important 90 minutes of the entire 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool sit top of the table with a six-point lead over second place Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola‘s men know this is a game they simply cannot lose as they aim to hunt Liverpool down in search of a third-straight Premier League title.

Below is a look at the projected lineups for both teams, with some analysis and a look at the team news.

Liverpool

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson — Fabinho —- Wijnaldum —-

—- Salah —- Firmino — Mane —-

Analysis: The only real issue heading into this game for Liverpool is who joins Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of their defense. With Joel Matip out injured both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren have been given opportunities to step up and fill the void. Lovren is likely to get the nod this weekend but it is still a problem area for Klopp to sort out. Elsewhere, the front three and full backs pick themselves and the only other dilemma is how Klopp sets up his midfield three. James Milner‘s big game experience may come in handy, but both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are likely starters. So it’s a case of who starts between Georginio Wijnaldum, Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and it seems like Wijnaldum will get the nod, even though Keita and the Ox are more attacking options.

Man City

—– Ederson —–

—- Walker —- Stones —- Fernandinho —- Mendy —-

—- David Silva —- Gundogan —-

—- Sterling —- De Bruyne —- Bernardo Silva —-

—– Aguero —–

Analysis: My goodness, where do we start with this Man City team news? Ederson suffered a slight tweak of his thigh in the 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Wednesday and had to come off at half time but he’s expected to be fit for Sunday’s game. If he isn’t, Claudio Bravo will come in for his first PL start since May 2018. No pressure, Claudio… In front of the goalkeeper it seems like Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy will play at right back and left back respectively, while Fernandinho will start in central defense. John Stones should get the nod alongside him given Nicolas Otamendi’s erratic form, while Rodri may be an option as he’s worked his way back to fitness quicker than expected. This game may come too soon for the Spaniard with Gundogan likely to start in central midfield but David Silva is nursing a knock after coming off against Southampton. The front four is pretty set with Sergio Aguero leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva supporting him. Plenty of selection headaches for Pep Guardiola to sort out in defense and midfield.

