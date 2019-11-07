WATCH: USMNT winger Boyd opens Besiktas account in Europa League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Besiktas’ Europa League campaign was on life support, and a USMNT winger picked up the paddles.

Tyler Boyd has his first goal with his new club, drawing level with Braga in Portugal with a tight move and smooth finish.

Boyd, 24, had been an unused sub in four of Besiktas’ last five matches, and his lone start was the side’s 2-1 loss to Braga at home in Turkey.

Handed another chance away from home, Boyd is on the board. Besiktas has since given the lead back to Braga ahead of a huge second half.

Boyd was recalled to the USMNT by Gregg Berhalter earlier Thursday.

