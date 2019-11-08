More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Norwich City v. Watford

By Kyle BonnNov 8, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

The two sides at the bottom of the Premier League table do battle in an absolutely critical matchup as Norwich City hosts Watford at Carrow Road at 3:00 p.m. ET live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Norwich City has won just twice all year, while Watford has yet to pick up a single win in 11 matches, so both teams will come into this matchup knowing the time is ripe for all three points. A draw does neither side any good, so it can be expected that both teams will go for it all.

However, finding the back of the net has been difficult for both squads of late. Both sides have scored just two goals over their last six matches, and putting together an attacking mentality will be critical not only in this massive meeting but also moving forward in the battle against relegation.

Quique Sanchez Flores makes three changes to his side that narrowly lost by one goal to Chelsea last time out, dropping Andre Gray to the bench to add another midfielder in Etienne Capoue. The Norwich lineup, meanwhile, sees no changes from last time out against Brighton Hove & Albion.

LINEUPS

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hernandez, Lewis, Buendia, Stiepermann, Trybull, Pukki, McLean, Tettey.
Bench: Fahrmann, Byran, Vrancic, Cantwell, Drmic, Amadou, Srbeny.

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Dawson, Deulofeu, Cathcart, Doucoure, Hughes, Holebas, Kabasele, Capoue, Pereyra.
Bench: Gomes, Mariappa, Deeny, Masina, Chalobah, Gray, Femenia.

Watford beat Norwich for first PL win

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Friday night’s win for Watford was sweeter than some victories it’s celebrated in the past.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

In the middle of a difficult start to the 2019-2020 Premier League season, Watford secured its first league victory of the year, beating Norwich, 2-0, on the road. Watford played the last 25 minutes down to ten men after Christian Kabasele was shown a second yellow card, but the Hornets appeared to only improve as the game wore on.

With the win, Watford jumps out of the Premier League basement and over Norwich into 18th place, while Norwich with the defeat sinks into last place in the league, just seven points from 12 games.

3 things we learned

1. Flores has brought defensive mindset back to Watford: Friday’s clean sheet was Watford’s third in its last five Premier League games, and even when it’s given up goals, it’s kept things close, with only three goals allowed in that span and one defeat. Clearly, Quique Sanchez Flores has helped Watford rebound from the 8-0 smashing v. Manchester City and they stand a chance at this rate of surviving for another season in the Premier League.

2. No Pukki, no win: If it wasn’t clear before, now it is. Norwich City is completely Pukki dependent. The Canaries looked woeful in the attack and although Pukki had a couple of chances, he wasn’t able to score. The Flying Fin hasn’t scored since mid-September in Norwich’s 3-2 win over Manchester City, a streak now extended to seven Premier League games

3. Big players make big plays: Watford spent millions of dollars to bring in attacking talents like Deulofeu and Gray, and on Friday at least, they showed they were worth the price. The pair each scored a goal and helped lift a struggling Watford team to a crucial win just before the international break.

Man of the Match: Gerard Deulofeu – The Spaniard slalomed through defenders to put Watford up early and then set up Gray with his goal in the second half to round off a great performance.

Watford needed less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard after a poor error from Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia. After Buendia coughed up the ball in midfield, Gerard Deulofeu raced ahead, evaded defenders and eventually finished into the far post end of the goal with his weaker left-foot.

It was the beginning of a back and forth affair with chances at either end. Darryl Janmaat and Deulofeu had chances to increase the lead in the next 20 minutes, but both players put their strikes wide of goal. Meanwhile, Alexander Tetty put a shot just wide and Onel Hernandez had a shot saved after Watford’s Ben Foster raced off his line to cut down the angle.

Early in the second half, it was Watford which went on the ascendency. Deulofeu raced down the left side before delivering in a cross into the middle. Andre Gray, a first half substitute, stuck out a leg and redirected the ball in to put Watford up 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Kabasele was given his marching orders in the 65th minute, after a strong tackle on Norwich’s Josep Drmic and put Watford down a man. However, the team sat back into a low block with two blocks of defenders, and Norwich had no answer the rest of the match to break them down.

The Canaries lack of big-time players came back to haunt them as Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki and Drmic all failed to truly threaten Foster in goal.

Torrent out as NYCFC head coach

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Despite a banner year for New York City FC, the club will be looking for a new coach this offseason.

NYCFC made it official on Friday, announcing that it had mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Dome Torrent after one and a half seasons in charge. The Spaniard took over for Patrick Vieira in June 2018 and led NYCFC to a third-place finish in the eastern conference in his first year.

In 2019, Torrent guided NYCFC, without David Villa, to first place in the Eastern Conference and second in all of MLS in the regular season. However, the team was bounced by Toronto FC in the MLS Cup playoffs for the third straight year in the conference semifinals page.

Its a big blow for NYCFC to have to find another coach and to lose a talented tactician in Torrent. The 57-year-old built a successful team, even with the limitations of MLS roster regulations and the Yankee Stadium field conditions. But he openly complained about not being able to spend more and sign better players after the playoff defeat at home against Toronto FC, and it may have just been time for him to move back to Europe.

For NYCFC, with Atlanta United, the Philadelphia Union and evening possibly the New England Revolution on its heels, the club will have to nail this coaching hire.

Oscar Pareja might be available, depending on how Xolos de Tijuana finish the Apertura season in Liga MX, or perhaps NYCFC could tempt Giovanni Savarese back to New York from Portland.

Jose Mourinho seems about as unlikely as anything, but he is available, after all. One thing is for sure. Like the hire of Torrent, who had been an assistant for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beforehand and Vieira before Torrent, we can expect the City Football Group to dig into its scouting and coaching network to unearth the next coach.

Whether that means Mikel Arteta or Paul Harsley (Current Man City reserves coach) will be the next NYCFC coach remains to be seen.

Staff predicts MLS Cup final scoreline

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 8, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

A pair of teams that seem destined to produce the goods this postseason meet in a winner-take-all battle for the MLS Cup. It’s a tough one to predict, with both the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC knocking off top seeds in their respective conferences with moments of magic over the past few weeks.

[ MORE: MLS Cup storylines ]

Still, the predictions for this one are quite lopsided, with the ProSoccerTalk staff seeming to clearly favor one side in the East vs. West final showdown. Who do you have taking home the season’s most coveted prize?

Joseph Prince-WrightSeattle 2-1 Toronto

Home advantage will just about push Seattle past TFC. I’d expect extra time, but Seattle will make the most of Toronto’s unfortunate injuries. Raul Rudiaz will be the main man for the Sounders.

Andy Edwards: Seattle 0-0 Toronto – Sounders win on penalties

So much of what each of these teams do well will cancel each other out. Sounders want to play wide and fast, but Toronto get numbers behind the ball and rarely open themselves up to counter-attacking opportunities. Outside of a potential set-piece goal, this one could make for tough watching.

Nicholas Mendola: Seattle 2-1 Toronto

I cannot in good faith peg Toronto FC to go toe-to-toe with Seattle, that far from home, without Jozy Altidore. If he plays I think TFC has level footing aside from the stadium and my prediction would be much different. But as it stands he either doesn’t play or isn’t 100%. That’s huge for Sounders and puts the onus on Quentin Westberg to have another incredible game.

Daniel Karrell: Seattle 3-2 Toronto

Seattle’s offense has been in some serious form as of late, especially with Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris, and I don’t think Ciman/Mavinga/Gonzalez will be able to handle them over the course of 90 minutes. Playing at home, Seattle is under more pressure, but I think the comforts of home will pay off, especially familiarity on that field and with the team’s current form. It’s been a terrific offensive season in MLS this year and I expect it to continue with 5 goals in MLS Cup, and a Seattle home victory.

Kyle Bonn: Seattle 2-0 Toronto

Toronto sure has had some magic these MLS Cup Playoffs, with a shootout victory followed by a pair of late 2-1 wins over top Eastern Conference foes. But the biggest enemy to playoff magic is more playoff magic, and that’s what Seattle seems to have of late. At home, the Sounders were 11-2-4 in the regular season, plus another two home playoff wins, giving them a distinct advantage. The Sounders are in better attacking form and without Jozy Altidore, Toronto falls just short of the crown while the Sounders yet again come away with the hardware in a season nobody expected them to.

Ander Herrera says football “not most important” at Man United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 8, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former Manchester United fan favorite Ander Herrera has taken aim at his old club, looking to explain one of the reasons that led him away from Old Trafford this past summer.

Now with PSG, the Spaniard says he turned down a new contract at Manchester United because he felt more like a business asset than a football player.

“I was very happy at that incredible club,” the 30-year-old said to French publication So Foot. “I am very grateful to the supporters. Frankly, I was immensely happy there. However, at the club, there were times when I felt that football was not considered the most important thing.”

When the publication pressed him on what was the most important thing at Manchester United, he refused to answer, but as the interviewer asked, “business?” Herrera seemed to respond in the affirmative.

“That does not come out of my mouth,” Herrera responded to the suggestion. “I don’t know, but football was not the most important thing in Manchester. I do not want to compare, all I know is that here, I feel like I’m breathing football on all sides. And I like it.”

He doubled down on that concept when talking about his new club PSG, saying, “I cannot talk about what was happening in previous seasons as I was not here. However, since I have been here, what I see is that I am in a club that thinks only and exclusively about football.”

The comments seem to echo what Herrera said over the summer when leaving Manchester United, suggesting that he did not feel fully welcome in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s project ahead. “There were differences regarding the project and my importance within it,” Herrera told Marca after joining PSG.

At Manchester United, Herrera was well-liked by fans for not only his tenacious play on the field both progressing forward and tracking back, but also his constant media availability and ability to answer the hard questions, always taking a team-first attitude. Since moving to the French top flight, Herrera has started five Ligue 1 matches, overcoming a calf injury that sidelined him for the first month of the season.