Xhaka to miss Arsenal clash with Leicester

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 9:18 PM EST
For the second-straight Premier League match, and fourth in all competitions, Arsenal will be without its now-ex captain, Granit Xhaka.

Still dealing with the fallout from Xhaka’s disconcerting exit from Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and his follow-up half-apology, Arsenal manager Unai Emery revealed on Friday that Xhaka would miss Saturday’s top-6 clash with Arsenal traveling to face Leicester City.

Xhaka had his club captaincy stripped away from him earlier this week, and while the British media loves to jump to conclusions, there’s certainly a possibility that Xhaka has actually played his last match as a Gunner, driven out by hateful messages from supporters in response to his rough run of form this year.

“I spoke with him,” Emery said of Xhaka. “I spoke with him on Tuesday about how he’s feeling now and how he is in his mind. He’s working well, he’s training well, but he said to me that he’s not feeling good enough at the moment to play. We are going to wait.”

Xhaka’s mental and emotional stability may be teetering, and it’s certainly best for him to take some time now to reevaluate his career and where he wants. to be.

In the meantime, while Xhaka’s situation plays out, it leaves Arsenal with just two first-choice central midfield players, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock could potentially help out there as well, or even David Luiz in an emergency situation. That position on the field should be important this weekend, with Youri Tielemans and Wilfrid Ndidi both having great seasons.

Sanchez Flores: “It felt like a final”

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
Watford FC knew heading into Friday’s matchup at Norwich City that was as close to a must-win game as a game can get this early in the season.

With both teams in the relegation zone, three points was crucial towards Premier League survival, and that’s exactly what Watford came away with. The Hornets, thanks to strong defending from centerback Craig Dawson and a goal and an assist from attacker Gerard Deulofeu, Watford came away with a 2-0 win on the road. It was a result that impressed manager Quique Sanchez Flores, his first Premier League win in his return to the club. It was also a sign for the players that all their hard work over the past few weeks can pay off in the long term.

“We knew this was a significant match and it felt like a final,” Sanchez Flores said after the match, via Watford’s website.

“We tried to give our energy with spirit and tried to put soul into the pitch, knowing that they also needed to win like us and were playing at their home with a lot of supporters in a noisy stadium. But it was our time to show something else and to get some steps up was important.”

Sanchez Flores also lauded his defense. Since the shocking 8-0 defeat to Manchester City on September 21, Watford has picked up three clean sheets, and allowed two-or-more goals in the league just twice.

“It is an important win for everyone at Watford,” Sanchez Flores. “We are training hard but you need to believe, and to believe you need to win. To win you need to fight and to want and when all these things are put on the pitch you have more possibilities to win.

“I hope this result can help the players to realize all the things we repeat to them every week – that they are much better, they can fight and they can do more.”

Garber: Charlotte tops list of expansion hopefuls

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
After recently announcing that the future 29th team in Major League Soccer would be Sacramento Republic, the expansion train could head back to the east coast for the landmark 30th franchise.

At his annual MLS State of the League speech, Don Garber revealed that Charlotte, North Carolina has jumped to the top of the MLS expansion race. David Tepper, owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been leading the bid to bring MLS to Charlotte. The city currently hosts a USL franchise, Charlotte Independence, though they play their games at the Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, 15 miles from the city center.

Phoenix and Las Vegas were also mentioned on the shortlist as MLS expansion shows no signs of slowing down. MLS has already announced teams 24-29, despite none of them having kicked a ball yet.

Tepper’s bid is attractive to MLS for many reasons. First, he’s a multi-billionaire, the founder and president of a hedge fund, and bringing Tepper in adds to the list of deep-pocketed MLS owners. Secondly, it fills another open space geographically for the league, which has no teams between Atlanta and Washington D.C. in the Southeast U.S. And third, Tepper appears interested in renovating his downtown NFL arena, Bank of America Stadium, to regularly host soccer games as well. Each year, at least one match from the International Champions Cup is held in Charlotte, with mixed crowds over the years.

 

According to reports from the Charlotte Observer, Tepper initially asked the city of Charlotte to fund, or help pay for a brand-new stadium, despite the Bank of America Stadium opening as recently as 1996. However, per a report in September, Tepper is now asking for the city to pay for stadium renovations and upgrades, as well as helping create a practice facility and headquarters for the new MLS club. The report states Tepper is requesting the city pay for stadium upgrades, while he covers the cost of operating the team and paying the estimated $200-million plus expansion fee, which is standard for all MLS investor-operators.

It’s unclear whether the city will agree to Tepper’s demands or wave them off, but from where Tepper is starting, it appears there’s still a long way to go until Charlotte will have MLS-dedicated facilities.

That being said, if New York City FC has shown us anything, it’s that an MLS team can still survive as a tenant in someone else’s stadium and on someone else’s fields. Only recently, more than a half dozen years after NYCFC was founded, did it move into its own practice facility.

Watford beat Norwich for first PL win

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
Friday night’s win for Watford was sweeter than some victories it’s celebrated in the past.

In the middle of a difficult start to the 2019-2020 Premier League season, Watford secured its first league victory of the year, beating Norwich, 2-0, on the road. Watford played the last 25 minutes down to ten men after Christian Kabasele was shown a second yellow card, but the Hornets appeared to only improve as the game wore on.

With the win, Watford jumps out of the Premier League basement and over Norwich into 18th place, while Norwich with the defeat sinks into last place in the league, just seven points from 12 games.

3 things we learned

1. Flores has brought defensive mindset back to Watford: Friday’s clean sheet was Watford’s third in its last five Premier League games, and even when it’s given up goals, it’s kept things close, with only three goals allowed in that span and one defeat. Clearly, Quique Sanchez Flores has helped Watford rebound from the 8-0 smashing v. Manchester City and they stand a chance at this rate of surviving for another season in the Premier League.

2. No Pukki, no win: If it wasn’t clear before, now it is. Norwich City is completely Pukki dependent. The Canaries looked woeful in the attack and although Pukki had a couple of chances, he wasn’t able to score. The Flying Fin hasn’t scored since mid-September in Norwich’s 3-2 win over Manchester City, a streak now extended to seven Premier League games

3. Big players make big plays: Watford spent millions of dollars to bring in attacking talents like Deulofeu and Gray, and on Friday at least, they showed they were worth the price. The pair each scored a goal and helped lift a struggling Watford team to a crucial win just before the international break.

Man of the Match: Gerard Deulofeu – The Spaniard slalomed through defenders to put Watford up early and then set up Gray with his goal in the second half to round off a great performance.

Watford needed less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard after a poor error from Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia. After Buendia coughed up the ball in midfield, Gerard Deulofeu raced ahead, evaded defenders and eventually finished into the far post end of the goal with his weaker left-foot.

It was the beginning of a back and forth affair with chances at either end. Darryl Janmaat and Deulofeu had chances to increase the lead in the next 20 minutes, but both players put their strikes wide of goal. Meanwhile, Alexander Tetty put a shot just wide and Onel Hernandez had a shot saved after Watford’s Ben Foster raced off his line to cut down the angle.

Early in the second half, it was Watford which went on the ascendency. Deulofeu raced down the left side before delivering in a cross into the middle. Andre Gray, a first half substitute, stuck out a leg and redirected the ball in to put Watford up 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Kabasele was given his marching orders in the 65th minute, after a strong tackle on Norwich’s Josep Drmic and put Watford down a man. However, the team sat back into a low block with two blocks of defenders, and Norwich had no answer the rest of the match to break them down.

The Canaries lack of big-time players came back to haunt them as Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki and Drmic all failed to truly threaten Foster in goal.

Torrent out as NYCFC head coach

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
Despite a banner year for New York City FC, the club will be looking for a new coach this offseason.

NYCFC made it official on Friday, announcing that it had mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Dome Torrent after one and a half seasons in charge. The Spaniard took over for Patrick Vieira in June 2018 and led NYCFC to a third-place finish in the eastern conference in his first year.

In 2019, Torrent guided NYCFC, without David Villa, to first place in the Eastern Conference and second in all of MLS in the regular season. However, the team was bounced by Toronto FC in the MLS Cup playoffs for the third straight year in the conference semifinals page.

Its a big blow for NYCFC to have to find another coach and to lose a talented tactician in Torrent. The 57-year-old built a successful team, even with the limitations of MLS roster regulations and the Yankee Stadium field conditions. But he openly complained about not being able to spend more and sign better players after the playoff defeat at home against Toronto FC, and it may have just been time for him to move back to Europe.

For NYCFC, with Atlanta United, the Philadelphia Union and evening possibly the New England Revolution on its heels, the club will have to nail this coaching hire.

Oscar Pareja might be available, depending on how Xolos de Tijuana finish the Apertura season in Liga MX, or perhaps NYCFC could tempt Giovanni Savarese back to New York from Portland.

Jose Mourinho seems about as unlikely as anything, but he is available, after all. One thing is for sure. Like the hire of Torrent, who had been an assistant for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beforehand and Vieira before Torrent, we can expect the City Football Group to dig into its scouting and coaching network to unearth the next coach.

Whether that means Mikel Arteta or Paul Harsley (Current Man City reserves coach) will be the next NYCFC coach remains to be seen.