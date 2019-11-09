Alisson: “We don’t want to feel how we felt last season”

Liverpool’s star goalkeeper Alisson doesn’t want a repeat of last season.

The Brazilian stopper was named the best goalkeeper on the planet after his heroics in his debut season at Anfield as the Reds won the UEFA Champions League and came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League.

Ahead of their massive clash at Anfield against Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NNBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Alisson told reporters that not repeating last season is Liverpool’s main motivation.

“Last season we had a great experience, an almost perfect season. We lost one game and that one game was against City,” Alisson said. “We know how big this game is for us. We know how big the game is for everyone – for them and for our fans. In the end it is just three more important points but Manchester City have been the best team in the league for the last few years so we need to give everything to win this game.

“We don’t want to feel how we felt last season. Being second by just one point – and we don’t know which game made us lose the title because we had a few draws where we could have done better, and we had the loss away to Man City when we could have won or drawn – means we know that we need to give everything in every game if we want to become Premier League champions. We want it and we will try to do it.”

Liverpool’s haul of 97 points was incredible, as they came up one point short of Man City who sealed the title on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign after clawing back a seven-point deficit.

Liverpool lead second-place Man City by six points heading into this game.

City took four points from their games against Liverpool last season and you feel like they’ll have to at least match that this season to have any chance of climbing above Liverpool to win the title.

Alisson and Liverpool are the heavy favorites to win at Anfield on Sunday, with his Brazilian compatriot and fellow goalkeeper Ederson out injured, which adds to the defensive woes of Pep Guardiola‘s side.

That said, Man City’s attacking talents are clear for all to see and Alisson will have to be on top form on Sunday as Liverpool aim to go one better than last season.

