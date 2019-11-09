More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

AT HALF: Yedlin heads home equalizer for Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
DeAndre Yedlin has headed home to give Newcastle United a deserved equalizer against visiting Bournemouth on Saturday (and, of course, to give the United States men’s national team three goals on the day).

Allan Saint-Maximin had been a menace all day on the left flank, and his deflected cross was headed home by Yedlin.

The right back’s goal is his third for Newcastle, and comes in his 101st appearance for the club. It’s also his second Premier League goal, having scored against Manchester City last season.

It was the deflection that helped Yedlin’s cause, as he might’ve not beaten VAR without it.

We didn’t get a vintage DeAndre Yedlin celebration, because the American thought he was offside.

Tottenham 0-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
Burnley 1-0 West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Southampton 0-1 Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Arsenal

LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2019, 11:39 AM EST
Two of the Premier League’s more electric attacks meet at King Power Stadium when Arsenal visits Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Leicester can join Chelsea on 26 points with a win, a figure good for second in the Premier League before Sunday’s big Liverpool-Man City match.

Arsenal can close within three points of fourth-place Leicester with a win at the King Power Stadium

Nicolas Pepe is again on the bench for Arsenal.

LINEUPS

Leicester City:

Arsenal:

USMNT star Christian Pulisic suffers injury

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 10:14 AM EST
Christian Pulisic hobbled off after scoring with his last touch of the game for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: Pulisic watch – How did he do? ]

This doesn’t sound like great news for the USMNT ahead of the international break coming up this week. But it looked like a small knock on the hip, so that could be something he will shake off. That said, is there any point in the USMNT risking his long-term fitness?

Speaking after the game, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard revealed that Pulisic came off with a hip injury.

“The only frustration is that he comes off with a bit of a hip injury,” Lampard said. “He was going to get subbed before he scored his goal. He’s got a bit of a hip issue. But I’m hoping it’s not too bad because the way he’s in full flow at the moment is great to see.”

It looked like Pulisic was injured as he bravely headed home to make it 2-0, with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita clattering into him as he scored.

Lampard then praised the USMNT winger.

“I always believed he had huge talent and that he would be a great player for us. He has been first class for us,” Lampard said. “Scoring in the six yard box is a huge thing for a young player.”

[ MORE: Pulisic on Chelsea’s winning run ]

Pulisic, 21, scored for the third Premier League game running as he capped off a wonderful performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But assessing this injury will be the most important thing for Gregg Berhalter’s side ahead of their pivotal CONCACAF Nations League clash against Canada in Orlando next Friday.

It looks like Pulisic isn’t badly hurt, as this video of him dancing below shows.

But do the USMNT really need to put him on a 10-hour flight right now? Pulisic will want to lead the U.S. as they have to win their final two games of the CONCACAF Nations League and overturn a three-goal deficit to Canada in the process to win Group A.

Pulisic reacts to another Chelsea goal, win

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Christian Pulisic is in the form of his young life right now.

[ MORE: Pulisic watch – How did he do? ]

Pulisic, 21, scored for the third Premier League game running as he capped off a wonderful performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Speaking to BT Sport just after the game at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic was full of praise for his team.

“I just got into the box and the luckily the ball just bounced right to me. That helped us a lot,” Pulisic said. “We had a lot of chances to score. We deserved it in the end.”

Asked about Chelsea’s run of six-straight Premier League wins which has pushed them up to second place in the table, Pulisic smiled as the Blues, and the man from Pennsylvania, are on fire.

“Not bad at all!” laughed Pulisic, “We want to be right up there at the top and we want to keep going!”

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Sheffield United headlines 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
1 Comment

Four Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Tottenham host Sheffield United, Bournemouth head to Newcastle, Southampton host Everton and West Ham travel to Burnley.

The schedule for the four games at 10 a.m. ET is below

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]