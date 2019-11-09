AT HALF: Yedlin heads home equalizer for Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin has headed home to give Newcastle United a deserved equalizer against visiting Bournemouth on Saturday (and, of course, to give the United States men’s national team three goals on the day).
Allan Saint-Maximin had been a menace all day on the left flank, and his deflected cross was headed home by Yedlin.
The right back’s goal is his third for Newcastle, and comes in his 101st appearance for the club. It’s also his second Premier League goal, having scored against Manchester City last season.
It was the deflection that helped Yedlin’s cause, as he might’ve not beaten VAR without it.
We didn’t get a vintage DeAndre Yedlin celebration, because the American thought he was offside.
