Bundesliga wrap: Lewandowski, of course, leads Der Klassiker rout

The wild and unpredictable Bundesliga season relented to give us another decisive home blowout in Der Klassiker.

Bayern scored four times to close within a point of leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, who hosts Werder Bremen early Sunday.

Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, joining Serge Gnabry and an ironic Mats Hummels own goal as Bayern claimed the first Der Klassiker of the season with a controlling win at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern has now beaten Dortmund 4-0, 5-0, and 6-0 in the last three league Der Klassikers in Munich.

Lewandowski — who else? — snuck between two defenders (how?!?) to nail an easy header to the board in the 18th minute.

How good has he been this year? Lewandowski has now scored in all 11 of Bayern’s league matches this season, including three braces and a hat trick. He’s also scored in each of Bayern’s four Champions League matches, and has 23 goals in 18 matches.

Bayern was all over the visitors, and could’ve easily had a second and third before the half-hour mark. Gnabry nabbed his goal just after the break.

IT'S TWO FOR BAYERN! 🔴 Serge Gnabry doubles the lead after VAR overturns the offside call! #DerKlassiker pic.twitter.com/6h64C8AGjR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 9, 2019

Schalke 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Rouwen Hennings scored a hat trick as the visitors thrice rallied to take a point at Schalke.

USMNT midfielders Weston McKennie (Schalke) and Alfredo Morales (Fortuna) each saw yellow in the draw. American backstop Zack Steffen had a rough day between the sticks against the highly-favored hosts.

Elsewhere

Koln 1-2 Hoffenheim — Friday

Mainz 2-3 Union Berlin

Hertha Berlin 2-4 RB Leipzig

Paderborn 0-1 Augsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Werder Bremen — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Wolfsburg v. Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Freiburg v. Eintracht Frankfurt — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

