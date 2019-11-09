More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Declan Rice: West Ham “bullied all over the pitch”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
Declan Rice summed up West Ham’s performance at Burnley in one comment: “We were bullied all over the pitch.”

The England international was part of the Hammers side which lost 3-0 at Turf Moor, as they’ve now lost four of their last five Premier League games and haven’t won since they beat Man United on Sept. 22.

Speaking after the game, Rice lambasted his team for putting in a poor defensive display as the 3-0 scoreline flattered them.

“It’s been like this since the Crystal Palace game. We were nowhere near good enough. We haven’t kicked on and we have been poor,” Rice said. “There is a real buzz around the place during the week but it when it gets to the game and we go 1-0 down our heads drop. We need to do the basics – the simple five-yard passing, the tackling. We were bullied all over the pitch – Burnley were winning everything. It’s not good enough.”

Defensively they were poor with stand-in goalkeeper Roberto having another nightmare outing, as the Hammers continue to miss star goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski who is out injured until the end of December. But all over the pitch West Ham’s players looked disinterested and unable to battle with Burnley.

An even bigger problem for West Ham is that they now play all of Tottenham, Chelsea, Wolves, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next six Premier League games.

Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure with the Hammers just five points above the relegation zone.

After two years of big spending, West Ham are battling to stay out of the bottom five or six, rather than battling to be in the top six as many predicted at the start of the season.

Things have unravelled very quickly for the Hammers and Rice’s comments suggest they will have even bigger problems in the weeks ahead.

West Ham have lost against most of the teams they would expect to beat. Can they now raise their game and cause a few upsets between now and the end of December?

USMNT’s Yedlin talks goal, hesitant celebration for Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2019, 12:37 PM EST
Make it three unbeaten for Newcastle United, who used a goal from USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin to upend Bournemouth 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The American got his second Premier League goal and third in 101 appearances for the Magpies, boosting them mid-table before he joined Gregg Berhalter’s national team for two decisive CONCACAF Nations League matches.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth ]

Yedlin called it a “massive result,” noting that manager Steve Bruce has been after him to get more involved in the attack.

He also admitted it’s a challenge to score a goal that could be offside. To celebrate, or not celebrate?

“The gaffer told me to get into the box more, I knew I was going to shoot but I was a bit nervous when they were checking VAR. It is hard to celebrate and then get if you get caught offside you look a bit stupid but thankfully in the end it was given as a goal.”

Yedlin ended up in the back of the net after a flying header tied the score, and finished the day with three tackles, three clearances, and four of seven duels won.

Magpies come back to sour Cherries at St. James

By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark scored to lead Newcastle United back from an early deficit, as the Magpies collected a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies are now unbeaten in three and sit 11th with 15 points, one behind seventh place Bournemouth.

The Cherries goal came via Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson off a delightful training ground corner kick.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies defenders are attackers (again): Steve Bruce‘s Newcastle has seen seven of its last nine goals come courtesy of backs, and today it was Clark and Yedlin rewarded for following the ball to goal. Clark scored for the second-straight match while his American teammate joined Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Jetro Willems on the score sheets this season. In game rife with harsh tackles and seedy moves, perhaps its fitting the backs made the difference.

2. Saint-Maximin a difference maker (also, again): Newcastle’s French wing wizard was again perplexing for a Premier League defense. While he still hasn’t found the required goals of his position, his passing, dribbling, and use of space remains upper echelon in the league. If he starts firing home, look out.

3. King butchers late chance: There should’ve been a late point for the visitors, but the Cherries long time finisher didn’t finish his chance. Joshua King was at the back ahead of Dubravka, who was a bit suspect all day, but couldn’t turn his header inside the far post with mere seconds to go in stoppage time.

Man of the Match: 

The Cherries were very lively from the jump, and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was called into action several times before the opener.

That’s when a clever short corner routine ended with Wilson’s goal, as the Liverpool loanee darted free of Jetro Willems to side-foot a shot inside the near post.

Newcastle took a second hit when captain Jamaal Lascelles was forced off with an injury.

The Magpies, oddly enough, then found the run of play and both Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton came close. Allan Saint-Maximin set up both players.

Saint-Maximin cooked Steve Cook to beat Aaron Ramsdale but smashed off the cross bar as the match approached the first half’s final five minutes.

That’s when the American beat the Bournemouth back line and VAR, Yedlin heading Saint-Maximin’s cross into a yawning cage from a back post position.

[ WATCH: Yedlin’s equalizer ]

Newcastle took its first lead when Willems’ back post cross was knocked down by Fernandez into the path of Clark, who just poked past Ramsdale for 2-1.

Ramsdale bailed out his backs on a 78th minute Saint-Maximin chance, catching the ball and watching Almiron miss the empty cage under duress.

The Cherries did good work to find an equalizer, but King’s late miss was a symptom of their sickness.

Everton grab huge win at Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
Everton beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday as Marco Silva‘s men dug deep to secure their first Premier League away win of the season.

Tom Davies gave them the lead but Danny Ings equalized for a much-improved Saints in the second half. However, Richarlison bagged the winner 15 minutes from time as the Toffees continue their fightback.

With the win Everton move on to 14 points, while Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Southampton remain on eight points and are second from bottom in the table.

3 things we learned

1. Everton dig deep and finally win away: For the first time in nine PL games the Toffees won on the road. They deserved it and after a tough week following Andre Gomes’ horrendous injury, Marco Silva’s side answered their critics. They had a wobble around half time as they let Saints back in but as soon as they scored the second goal they didn’t look like letting their lead slip. Everton looked much better going forward as Walcott, Tosun and Richarlison caused havoc with Sigurdsson pulling the strings. Everton have to win games like this to push themselves towards a top seven finish.

2. Poor defending cost Saints again: In the first half Saints could have been three or four down and they didn’t really deserve to still be in the game at the start of the second half. They didn’t have a recognized right back or left back on the pitch as Hasenhuttl has totally lost faith in some of his defenders after their poor recent displays. Two crosses to the back post led to Everton’s goals and if they had proper full backs in those positions, maybe the positioning would have been better. Saints have the worst defensive record in the PL and after two successful relegation battles in the past two years, they now look destined for the drop unless things change drastically.

3. Hasenhuttl’s time running out: His strange formation and personnel decisions show he is a desperate man and Hasnehuttl is coming up to one year in charge of Saints. His time is running out. Saints are now second from bottom and three points from safety. They face Arsenal, Watford, Norwich and Newcastle in their next four games and nothing less than three wins will do.

Man of the Match: Richarlison – Scored the winning goal and his pace caused Southampton all kinds of problems. The Brazilian was the difference in a game between two teams lacking in confidence.

Saints started well as they aimed to get on the front foot but they were then dealt a hammer blow.

Everton then took the lead with poor defending from Southampton as Sigurdsson’s corner was flicked on by Holgate and an unmarked Davies at the back post as he made it 1-0 with a simple finish.

Cenk Tosun then missed a glorious chance as Jack Stephens tackled the Turkish striker superbly.

Sigurdsson then whipped in a lovely delivery which almost found Yerry Mina to make it 2-0.

Theo Walcott then got free down the right again and forced Alex McCarthy into a fine save at his near post.

Everton dominated the first half as Southampton failed to deliver any dangerous moments in attack.

Sofiane Boufal came on at half time and Saints improved immediately.

The Moroccan winger smashed Saints’ first shot on goal and then dribbled towards towards and crossed for Ings to tap home and make it 1-1.

Some poor defensive work from Saints then set up Sigurdsson who had his shot tipped over my McCarthy as the game became and end-to-end encounter late on.

Tosun dragged an effort across goal, while Jordan Pickford denied James Ward-Prowse‘s fine free kick with an equally good save.

Richarlison was causing problems up top for Southampton as there was extreme pressure for both teams late in the second half.

Mason Holgate flicked a header inches over as Everton pushed hard for their first away win of the season.

And it arrived as Djibril Sidibe‘s cross was finished by Richarlison to make it 2-1.

Lucas Digne then whipped the ball in for sub Alex Iwobi who had a shot deflected wide and another one deflected onto the post, as Everton eased to victory and piled more misery on Southampton.

Blades earn point against poor Spurs in North London

By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
Sheffield United overcame one VAR incident to grab a point from Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday.

George Baldock scored in the second half after snake-bit David McGoldrick had a goal pulled back for a toenail’s worth of offside. Fine margins.

Spurs were again quite poor aside from Heung-Min Son and some moments from Giovani Lo Celso. Son scored the goal.

Sheffield United remains sixth with 16 points, while Spurs also claim a 16th point but sit below their visitors on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1. VAR follows rules to perplex: Lundstram was offside by a toenail in the build-up, pulling back David McGoldrick’s goal that would’ve leveled the score at 1 (which of course it later was). The decision-making process slowed the game for several minutes, those thin lines calling back a goal that no team’s fans would feel was understandable. When is the moment the ball is struck, and how can you be certain enough to call it offside for centimeters.

2. Son continues to shine: Not only are puns really fun, but where would Spurs be this season without their South Korean star? Son scored a deserved goal and took six shots on the day, making three successful dribbles, and completing 21 of 23 passes.

3. Kane invisible: Maybe England’s star striker is still getting over the sickness that cost him a start against Everton, but Harry Kane was quite poor against the Blades’ disciplined back line. Good for just one shot and six of 12 passing. On a day when the two attackers underneath him were quite good, Kane was absent.

Man of the Match: McGoldrick — Should’ve had his first Premier League goal but will settle for the assist, we suppose. His day must be coming.

Giovani Lo Celso and Heung-min Son both came close for Spurs in a lively start, though cagey Sheffield United wasn’t overwhelmed by the venue either.

John Lundstram scuffed a 27th minute chance wide of the frame. Soon after, he smashed a Jack O'Connell cross off the post.

Son curled wide in the 50th minute as both sides started their second frames well, and in-form Lys Mousset turned Davinson Sanchez around before firing wide of the far post.

Dean Henderson made a fine save on Son in the 54th, but was left in a bad situation when abhorrent inactivity from the left side of his line gave the South Korean a clear cut chance. Given the day he was having, a goal felt inevitable.

But Blades had the ball in the net for an equalizer soon after, McGoldrick knifing home. A long VAR review followed for an offside in the build-up, and the slimmest of margins made it “clear and obvious” to… someone… that Lundstram was offside.

Baldock’s goal also had to withstand VAR review — don’t they all — when his shot took a slight turn off Ben Davies‘ rear end to beat Paulo Gazzaniga.