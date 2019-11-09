More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

USMNT star Christian Pulisic suffers injury

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 10:14 AM EST
Christian Pulisic hobbled off after scoring with his last touch of the game for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

This doesn’t sound like great news for the USMNT ahead of the international break coming up this week. But it looked like a small knock on the hip, so that could be something he will shake off. That said, is there any point in the USMNT risking his long-term fitness?

Speaking after the game, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard revealed that Pulisic came off with a hip injury.

“The only frustration is that he comes off with a bit of a hip injury,” Lampard said. “He was going to get subbed before he scored his goal. He’s got a bit of a hip issue. But I’m hoping it’s not too bad because the way he’s in full flow at the moment is great to see.”

It looked like Pulisic was injured as he bravely headed home to make it 2-0, with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita clattering into him as he scored.

Lampard then praised the USMNT winger.

“I always believed he had huge talent and that he would be a great player for us. He has been first class for us,” Lampard said. “Scoring in the six yard box is a huge thing for a young player.”

Pulisic, 21, scored for the third Premier League game running as he capped off a wonderful performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But assessing this injury will be the most important thing for Gregg Berhalter’s side ahead of their pivotal CONCACAF Nations League clash against Canada in Orlando next Friday.

Pulisic reacts to another Chelsea goal, win

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Christian Pulisic is in the form of his young life right now.

Speaking to BT Sport just after the game at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic was full of praise for his team.

“I just got into the box and the luckily the ball just bounced right to me. That helped us a lot,” Pulisic said. “We had a lot of chances to score. We deserved it in the end.”

Asked about Chelsea’s run of six-straight Premier League wins which has pushed them up to second place in the table, Pulisic smiled as the Blues, and the man from Pennsylvania, are on fire.

“Not bad at all!” laughed Pulisic, “We want to be right up there at the top and we want to keep going!”

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Sheffield United headlines 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
Four Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Tottenham host Sheffield United, Bournemouth head to Newcastle, Southampton host Everton and West Ham travel to Burnley.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. Palace?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
Christian Pulisic put in a Man of the Match display as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Pulisic, 21, scored his fifth goal in his last three Premier League games as he terrified Palace’s defense all game long.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic fared as he scored his first goal at Stamford Bridge.

1st minute: Involved after just 20 seconds, as he cuts in from the left after a ball from Willian. Pulisic takes it past three players before setting up a shot for a teammate, which is blocked. Bright start.

7th minute: Mount breaks clear and Pulisic cuts in from the left but drags his shot harmlessly wide.

12th minute: Willian finds Pulisic on the break and he cuts inside brilliantly, completely fooling Joel Ward, but Vicente Guaita does superbly to stand tall and saved his dinked effort. Wonderful skill from the USMNT star.

17th minute: Lovely dummy which finds Emerson and his cross is deflected out for a corner.

20th minute: Some wonderful touches inside the box to evade three Crystal Palace players before eventually being overcrowded. Confidence is flowing for Pulisic.

25th minute: The ball is taken off him in his own defensive third but he does well to put Ward off, as he shanks the cross.

27th minute: Wriggles free in the box much to the delight of the home fans and sets up N’Golo Kante who has a goalbound shot which is blocked. Superb from Pulisic, once again.

37th minute: Wins the ball back in his own half, gets away from his marker and plays the ball back to his defense. A ripple of applause from the home fans, then moments later he cuts inside and starts another attack. His cross to the back post is too deep for Willian.

44th minute: Climbs above the Palace defense to meet Kante’s cross but he heads over.

46th minute: Gets the ball in the box and after a poor touch it bounces up and appears to hit the hand of Palace sub Martin Kelly. Despite the calls for a penalty kick, nothing is given.

56th minute: Springs a Chelsea counter down the left but his ball across the pitch to Willian is cut out by Cahill.

59th minute: After a sensational pass from Kovacic he takes a wonderful first touch and then smashes a shot on goal with Guaita tips over. Palace can’t cope with Pulisic.

67th minute: Cuts in from the left and smashes a wild shot off target. His worst effort of the day.

75th minute: Wriggled free and almost set up Batshuayi but his through ball was cut out.

76th minute: Works back hard to win the ball from Kouyate, as Emerson then fires just wide of the far post.

79th minute: With his final touch of the game he reacts quickly to Michy Batshuayi‘s shot being deflected and heads home bravely. Pulisic is then given a standing ovation off the pitch as the Chelsea fans chant “USA, USA!” A superb outing for Pulisic.

WATCH: Julian Green scorches free kick for 4th of season

Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
American midfielder Julian Green left scorch marks on his fourth goal of the 2.Bundesliga season.

The Greuther Furth center midfielder, 24, continued his campaign with a highlight reel goal, though he won’t be too pleased that his club tossed aside 1-0 and 2-1 leads in a 3-2 loss to Sandhausen.

With the ball spotted just inside the arc, Green sent an arrow over the wall and past the flying keeper to open the scoring with a 14th minute free kick.

Green went 90 minutes, completing 28 of 34 passes, with a key pass, 2 shots, and one completed dribble to go with this dynamic effort. He also drew three fouls but conceded a penalty.

Capped seven times by Dave Sarachan and 15 times overall, Green is yet to be called into the USMNT set by Gregg Berhalter.