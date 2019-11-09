Watch Live: Leicester City v. Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic hobbled off after scoring with his last touch of the game for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

This doesn’t sound like great news for the USMNT ahead of the international break coming up this week. But it looked like a small knock on the hip, so that could be something he will shake off. That said, is there any point in the USMNT risking his long-term fitness?

Speaking after the game, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard revealed that Pulisic came off with a hip injury.

“The only frustration is that he comes off with a bit of a hip injury,” Lampard said. “He was going to get subbed before he scored his goal. He’s got a bit of a hip issue. But I’m hoping it’s not too bad because the way he’s in full flow at the moment is great to see.”

It looked like Pulisic was injured as he bravely headed home to make it 2-0, with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita clattering into him as he scored.

Lampard then praised the USMNT winger.

“I always believed he had huge talent and that he would be a great player for us. He has been first class for us,” Lampard said. “Scoring in the six yard box is a huge thing for a young player.”

Pulisic, 21, scored for the third Premier League game running as he capped off a wonderful performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But assessing this injury will be the most important thing for Gregg Berhalter’s side ahead of their pivotal CONCACAF Nations League clash against Canada in Orlando next Friday.

It looks like Pulisic isn’t badly hurt, as this video of him dancing below shows.

But do the USMNT really need to put him on a 10-hour flight right now? Pulisic will want to lead the U.S. as they have to win their final two games of the CONCACAF Nations League and overturn a three-goal deficit to Canada in the process to win Group A.

