Gladbach wins again to bring 4-point table lead into break

Borussia Monchengladbach looks set to carry at least a share of the Bundesliga lead into December, reinstating a 4-point table lead with a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.
Ramy Bensebaini and Patrick Herrmann scored two minutes apart in the first half and Herrmann added a second after the break to move four points clear of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich heading into the international break.
[ MORE: USMNT’s Green scores ]
Algeria international Bensebaini headed a free kick home in the 20th minute before Herrmann’s first came via a side-footed reaction shot in the 22nd. Bensebaini was also sent off in the 87th minute.
Leonardo Bittencourt scored a stylish concession goal, assisted by in-form Milot Rashica, as Bremen lost for the first time since Sept. 21. USMNT forward Josh Sargent played the final nine minutes but had little chance to be anything other than a passenger.
Gladbach visits Union Berlin after the break, then Wolfsberg in the Europa League before finishing November with a visit from Freiburg. After that, it’s home to Bayern on Dec. 7.
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Mönchengladbach
|11
|8
|1
|2
|24
|11
|13
|4-1-1
|4-0-1
|25
|RB Leipzig
|11
|6
|3
|2
|29
|12
|17
|2-2-1
|4-1-1
|21
|Bayern Munich
|11
|6
|3
|2
|29
|16
|13
|4-1-1
|2-2-1
|21
|1899 Hoffenheim
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|14
|2
|3-0-2
|3-2-1
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|11
|5
|4
|2
|23
|15
|8
|4-1-0
|1-3-2
|19
|FC Schalke 04
|11
|5
|4
|2
|20
|14
|6
|2-3-1
|3-1-1
|19
|SC Freiburg
|10
|5
|3
|2
|19
|12
|7
|2-2-1
|3-1-1
|18
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|10
|5
|2
|3
|21
|15
|6
|4-2-0
|1-0-3
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg
|10
|4
|5
|1
|11
|8
|3
|2-3-0
|2-2-1
|17
|Bayer Leverkusen
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|15
|0
|2-3-1
|2-0-2
|15
|1. FC Union Berlin
|11
|4
|1
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|3-0-3
|1-1-3
|13
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|11
|3
|2
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|2-0-3
|1-2-3
|11
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|11
|3
|2
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|2-1-2
|1-1-4
|11
|Werder Bremen
|11
|2
|5
|4
|18
|24
|-6
|1-2-2
|1-3-2
|11
|FC Augsburg
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|24
|-11
|1-2-2
|1-2-3
|10
|FSV Mainz 05
|11
|3
|0
|8
|12
|30
|-18
|2-0-3
|1-0-5
|9
|1. FC Köln
|11
|2
|1
|8
|10
|23
|-13
|1-0-4
|1-1-4
|7
|SC Paderborn
|11
|1
|1
|9
|11
|26
|-15
|1-0-5
|0-1-4
|4