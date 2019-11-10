Solskjaer: Manchester United “should have scored many more goals”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to focus on the day-to-day before his two biggest rivals prepared to duke it out at the upper reaches of the Premier League table.

Manchester United dominated Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford, the 3-1 score line not at all indicative of the Red Devils home performance.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 3-1 Brighton ]

Seagulls goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was credited with nine saves and United missed the frame on numerous occasions, comfortably rising up the table with all three points against a Brighton side who had been quite good.

“We should have scored many more goals,” Solskjaer said. “It was an excellent performance from the lads, when you see them going forward it is a joy to watch. Anthony Martial did not get a goal but he was outstanding. Brandon Williams was excellent too, he has had some good games already and he seems he wants to be out there and enjoy himself.”

United is now a point back of fifth but will finish the weekend at least nine points off the Top Four. Solskjaer isn’t looking at the numbers yet (Well, he most certainly is, but he’s not super concerned).

“The table does not really matter at the moment. We need to keep improving and keep winning games and see where it takes us.”

United’s next three PL fixtures are Sheffield United, Aston Villa, and Spurs. Then it’s the Manchester Derby on Dec. 7.

