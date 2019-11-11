More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Guardiola’s postmatch stubbornness is petulant, not defiant

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
“What happened today, we showed why [we] are champions,” Pep Guardiola said with a shake of the head, his arms crossed and wry smile creeping across his face. “I am so proud of my team, more than ever. We can be proud of how we played against the strongest team in Europe. We played like back-to-back champions.”

[ MORE: PL title is Liverpool's to lose ]

Those were his words after a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Anfield where Liverpool yet again confounded one of the game’s greatest managers at maybe his most imposing House of Horror. Manchester City was time and again ripped apart at the back by Liverpool’s class on the ball and cunning off it.

Yet here was Pep Guardiola, fresh off a vigorous handshake with the referees at the final whistle that dripped with the sarcasm of a child having recently been grounded, claiming his team produced “one of the best performances we have played.”

Liverpool was, to put it simply, better than Manchester City on the day. The players Guardiola picked in the team struggled mightily, with his full-backs Angelino and Kyle Walker both culpable on Liverpool goals while Joao Cancelo looked on from the bench and expensive Frenchman Benjamin Mendy wasn’t even in the squad. Sergio Aguero toiled through yet another fruitless performance at Anfield and Gabriel Jesus was too little too late as the only Man City substitute of the day. 34-year-old midfielder Fernandinho was preferred to natural defender Nicolas Otamendi at center-back alongside John Stones.

Guardiola’s rage stemmed mostly from an early penalty decision that went against the visitors, with the ball clearly striking Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s arm in the box just moments before Fabinho‘s sixth-minute opener. Referee Michael Oliver had an excellent view of the incident and judged Alexander-Arnold’s arm to be in a natural position, and while that original decision could be coherently argued as controversial (not by this article’s author), VAR finally handled a judgement call correctly by not reviewing the incident, as the debate proves the potential refereeing error was far from “clear and obvious.”

After Guardiola’s embarrassing post-match handshake, he was naturally asked about the early decision. While the City boss averted the question, he made his thoughts clear enough by calling out not the on-field referee Oliver, but instead the booth officials in his thinly veiled deflection “ask [PGMOL chair] Mike Riley and the guys who are in the VAR, don’t ask me.” He believed the decision should have been reviewed. Sorry Pep, but quite plainly, it should not, and was not. Move on.

The manager was far from the only party to shoulder blame in defeat. Kevin De Bruyne‘s usual brilliance eluded him from the opening whistle through the final push. Raheem Sterling, who has so often shouldered Man City’s burdens the past two seasons, was dangerous throughout but lacked a finishing touch. Ilkay Gundogan‘s laziness contributed heavily to the Liverpool opener. Even Man City’s best player Rodri was yellow carded for dissent on a frustrating day.

The flaws of the defending champions were on display for all to see. Injuries have ravaged this team’s back line with defenders Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko out long-term, while goalkeeper Ederson was felled midweek in Champions League play. Jose Mourinho made a handful of enemies during his Premier League tenures by claiming his teams played well when they clearly did not, and Guardiola’s post-match defiance was a page out of Mourinho 101. The Spaniard has not yet gone down that road entirely, but he would be wise not to take more steps in that direction, for it is petulance, not defiance, that his post-match antics oozed after Sunday’s humbling loss.

The season is far from over – a nine point lead in November is far less than many have made it out to be in yesterday’s aftermath. How quickly we forget just last season City’s title run included erasures of a seven-point deficit by New Year’s and a five-point Liverpool advantage in early February. Still, for the Man City boss to pass a sound defeat as “so good” and cast doubt on solid refereeing is not a show of fortitude, it is a child-like tantrum that denies the eyes and ears of the fans who watched, clear as day, their two-time defending champions beaten soundly at a stadium that continues to get the best of Pep Guardiola.

Seattle players, coach credit bravery for MLS Cup win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2019, 8:05 AM EST
Toronto FC came to CenturyLink Field and maintained 65% possession on the road, completing 497 passes to the home side’s 217.

And yet, Seattle matched Toronto shot for shot, and ultimately came away with the season’s biggest prize via a 3-1 win in the MLS Cup final. Christian Roldan admitted “it wasn’t our plan” to concede so much possession, yet it did not phase the hosts.

“First of all, I just want to say that we don’t, our team, our club, we don’t operate in the realm of fear,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said to begin his post-match press conference. “We don’t do that, we address problems, we overcome, we try and be better at everything that we do and I think we respect our opponents, but we don’t have any fear.”

Being brave and overcoming the early Toronto wave of pressure was a common theme among the players and coaches following the win. “Today was a day we didn’t play our best game, but we fought and we kept going,” said goalkeeper Stefan Frei. “Yes, maybe we didn’t have a season like LAFC, but honestly in the end, I could care less how pretty we play. [Forget] possession and all those other stats. In the end we got another star and that’s what matters.”

Midfielder Christian Roldan trumpeted not only his team’s grit, but also their ability to adapt to different scenarios, all while remaining stout at the back. “The whole playoffs I feel like we were down possession, and we played three games at home,” Roldan said after the win. “That’s unlike Seattle, right? The fact of the matter is we won those games. We found ways to win and I think that’s what makes this team so special. We played in many different ways throughout the year and in the postseason. That’s an example of why this team is so special.”

Despite the hefty possessional disadvantage, Seattle finished with 14 shots, exactly as many as Toronto collected, and they picked up one more shot on target, winning that battle 6-5. They also amassed a whopping 10 corner kicks to Toronto’s four and won the expected goal count by a significant margin, 1.63-0.93.

“We just come out and play our game,” said forward Jordan Morris, who overcame a torn ACL last season to collect 10 goals and six assists this season, plus another three in the playoffs. “I think some people didn’t think we’d be here at the beginning of the playoffs and the last couple of games, we just wanted to prove that we deserve to be here.”

Not only did the Sounders prove they belonged, they proved worthy of the trophy.

USWNT trounces Costa Rica 6-0 in 2019 finale (video)

Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Carli Lloyd and Morgan Brian scored in the first 10 minutes and Lynn Williams came off the bench to add a pair of second-half goals in the United States’ 6-0 victory over Costa Rica on Sunday night at TIAA Bank Field in the Americans’ final match of the year.

The U.S. was 20W-3D-1L in 2019, finishing with a 23-match unbeaten streak.

Lloyd started the scoring in the fourth minute, taking a long pass from Rose Lavelle and drilling a shot from the left side of the box past goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez. Lloyd scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Sweden on Thursday night.

Brian added a goal in the 10th minute, taking Lavelle’s pass and sending a scorching shot into the corner of the net. It was especially gratifying for Brian, who grew up in nearby St. Simons Island, Georgia, and conducts camps in the Jacksonville area during the offseason.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski made several substitutions at halftime and it quickly paid dividends.

Williams converted in the 50th minute off a pass from Tobin Heath. Williams added a second goal in the 68th minute, taking an assist from Jessica McDonald. Williams narrowly missed a hat trick when her point-blank shot was caught by Bermudez late in the game.

Christen Press and Margaret Purce also added second-half goals.

U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris had a relatively easy time, needing to turn back just one shot. The closest Costa Rica came to scoring was when Melissa Herrera hit the cross bar on a shot in the 62nd minute and teammate Priscilla Chinchilla did the same in the 76th minute.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Liverpool Sweep Man City Aside

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 10, 2019, 8:20 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle review Match Week 12 of the Premier League with a big focus on Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City to eight points clear atop the Premier League table (0:40). The gents also discuss Leicester City’s 2-0 win over Arsenal (22:15), Tottenham dropping more points against Sheffield United (31:20), wins for Manchester United (37:45) and Chelsea (43:20) before unveiling their under-appreciated performances of the weekend (52:50).

Serie A: Ronaldo-Sarri rift opens up as Juve beat AC Milan late (video)

Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 10, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ VIDEO: Taison sent off for reacting to racist abuse in Ukraine ]

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

Paulo Dybala scored the 77th-minute winner to keep Juventus unbeaten (16 games – all competitions) on the season, but that’s hardly the top storyline coming out of the Bianconeri‘s 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

Instead, a potential rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Maurizio Sarri has taken center stage after the Portuguese forward appeared thoroughly perturbed to have been subbed off in the 55th minute. It was the second straight game Ronaldo was brought off, and he appeared to give Sarri a dirty look and mutter something under his breath before heading straight down the tunnel.

It was Dybala, the game’s only goal-scorer, who replaced him. It was a beautifully worked goal for Dybala, who combined with Gonzalo Higuain before twisting past a defender and firing a right-footed shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The victory keeps Juve (32 points) top of the Serie A table, a point clear of Inter Milan, after a dozen games played. The journey for a ninth straight scudetto will continue with a trip to last season’s fourth-place finishers Atalanta following the upcoming international break.

Parma 2-0 Roma

Earlier on Sunday, Roma suffered another disappointing result — a 2-0 loss to Parma — to fall two points out of fourth place.

Mattia Sprocati broke a scoreless deadlock in the 68th minute, followed by a late insurance goal scored by Andreas Cornelius in the 92nd.

Parma now sit eighth in the table, just two seasons after being promoted back to Serie A and only five seasons after being forced down to Serie D.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina
Lazio 4-2 Lecce
Udinese 0-0 SPAL
Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta