PL Club Power Rankings: Week 12

Wolves are rising, Gunners misfiring, and Spurs just linking self-inflicted wounds as the Premier League club power rankings head for Week 12.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — Just dreadful right now, and in dire need of healing over the break.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 at Everton

19. Southampton — Minus-18 in goal difference, but that shrinks to minus-7 on the expected goals table, so perhaps just really unlucky right now?

Last week: 19

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 at Arsenal

18. West Ham United — It’s not talent. It’s not the manager. Something’s just foul in London.

Last week: 17

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Burnley

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Nov. 23 v. Spurs

17. Watford — Not out of danger, not even close, but playing like a club that will find its way to safety.

Last week: 18

Season high: 17

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-0 at Norwich City

Up next: 10 a.m. Nov. 23 v. Burnley



16. Spurs — Unlucky again this week — Heung-Min Son could’ve had three against Blades — but unlucky is not comforting at all considering the expectations and talent in North London.

Last week: 14

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Sheffield United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Nov. 23 at West Ham

15. Aston Villa — Dean Smith has to be crushed that his overall decent performances have only equaled 11 points, just three more than 18th place.

Last week: 11

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Wolves

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Nov. 25 v. Newcastle United

14. Brighton and Hove Albion — A setback after a fine run, as the Seagulls were dominated by Manchester United. Mat Ryan was sensational in a losing effort.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Manchester United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 v. Leicester City

13. Bournemouth — Joshua King‘s missed header in stoppage at St. James’ Park was the story of their season. 4-4-4, and just not looking capable of being anything better than average.

Last week: 7

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Newcastle

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 v. Wolves

12. Newcastle United — Remember the name Allan Saint-Maximin. Newcastle is 4-2-2 when the 22-year-old dribble wizard makes an appearance, and has one point from four matches when he’s unused or unavailable. Like Miguel Almiron, he hasn’t been finishing his chances, but he’s a handful and Newcastle’s most dangerous player since Hatem Ben Arfa (and, so far, no signs of off-field drama).

Last week: 15

Season high: 12

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Aston Villa

11. Arsenal — Free Nicolas Pepe.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 11

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 v. Southampton

10. Crystal Palace — Consecutive understandable setbacks could turn to three with Liverpool coming to meet old pal Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Chelsea

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 22 v. Liverpool

9. Burnley — Never doubt Sean Dyche. We keep saying we won’t. Then we do. Then they produce a complete performance like the weekend’s 3-0 win versus struggling West Ham.

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 3-0 v. West Ham

Up next: 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Watford

8. Everton — As much as Marco Silva‘s men have wasted the table’s softness, the Toffees are right in the mix for the Top Six.

Last week: 13

Season high: 5

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 2-1 at Saints

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 v. Norwich City

7. Manchester United — The walking boot is off

Last week: 9

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Brighton

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Nov. 24 at Sheffield United The walking boot is off Paul Pogba , who probably demanded its removal after United ran all over Brighton.

6. Wolves — Unbeaten in seven league outings, and a sneaky bet for the Top Four-Six.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 at Bournemouth 5. Sheffield United — Right now we’re just admiring the Blades, but a win at Old Trafford after the break will make us really take a look at what’s possible for the newly-promoted club.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Spurs

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Nov. 24 at Manchester United 4. Leicester City — Doing the little things that make the difference, and could be in line for 15 more points before meeting Man City and Liverpool in back-to-back outings.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 22 at Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Manchester City — Expected goals say City actually out-performed Liverpool on Sunday, but you have to finish your chances to win. Fine margins.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Liverpool

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 23 v. Chelsea 2. Chelsea — Kante is back. Good luck with that, league rivals.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Man City 1. Liverpool — How good was Fabinho‘s hit to open the scoring v. Man City? Add in the fact that the Brazilian’s expected goals total for the match was .05, and it’s even more humorous. What’s deadly serious? The midfielder’s presence on the pitch has him

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Nov. 23 at Crystal Palace



