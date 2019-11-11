More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sterling out of England squad after Gomez bust-up

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2019, 6:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling will be left out of the England squad versus Montenegro after a bust-up with teammate Joe Gomez.

Sterling went head-to-head with the Liverpool center back on Sunday in City’s 3-1 loss to the Reds at Anfield, and couldn’t leave the tension with his club.

The Daily Mail’s Matt Hughes and Sami Mokbel report that Sterling tried to grab Gomez by the neck at St George’s Park on Monday.

[ MORE: Liverpool 3-1 Man City ]

Ex-Liverpool winger Sterling played physical on Sunday and was confrontational on plenty of occasions, too, including a heated exchange with Gomez late in the contest.

England boss Gareth Southgate said the move comes “with the agreement of the entire squad.” Man City center back John Stones is on the Three Lions roster.

From The Daily Mail:

Sterling was sat down in the canteen when Gomez arrived and leant over from behind to shake his hand, leading him to attempt to grab his team-mate by the neck. The rest of the England players initially thought Sterling was joking, but it soon became clear that he had lost control and the pair were separated. The incident was particularly surprising to the other Liverpool players present as Sterling and Gomez had made the peace following the game at Anfield with an embrace following the final whistle.

Wild stuff, and a bad look for Sterling. He’s been England’s best player for some time, and the club is on the verge of qualifying for EURO 2020 but hasn’t achieved that goal yet.

England hosts Montenegro on Thursday and visits Kosovo on Sunday.

Where does this leave Sterling in the England set-up? He’s one of the best attackers in the world, but Southgate runs a tight ship and the Three Lions will likely qualify without him (and there are plenty of English wingers who will queue up for the job). He’ll get another chance almost surely, maybe even on Sunday, but there’s a slippery slope.

Liverpool reportedly “in advanced talks” to add Bournemouth’s Fraser

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Report: Messi will not trigger exit clause this summer Solskjaer on Man United’s plan for January transfer window Antonio Conte “fed up” with Inter Milan board’s “big mistakes”

Liverpool wants to add to its depth this January, and will give competition to Xherdan Shaqiri by signing a Scottish player who, honestly, looks a lot like him.

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth is on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, and Talksport claims the Reds could sanction the sale of Harry Wilson to make it work.

The 22-year-old Wilson is currently on loan at Bournemouth, and scored against Newcastle to give him four goals on the season.

Bournemouth resisted the urge to sell Fraser, 25, this summer as the playmaker entered the final year of his contract.

He has a goal and two assists in 807 Premier League minutes this season. That’s well off the pace his remarkable 2018-19 season, when Fraser scored seven goals and added a league-high 14 assists in 3,173 minutes.

The 28-year-old Shaqiri has played just 25 minutes this season, suffering from both Liverpool’s selection headache and then a calf injury.

Both players stand about 5-foot-5 and while Shaqiri’s blistering shot is something he likes to deploy more than Fraser, who is a bit more pass-first, the wingers have plenty in common (right down to looks),

Like this idea, Liverpool fans? The Scottish Shaqiri? It’s not like making buys from the South Coast is a new thing for the Anfield set.

Report: Messi will not trigger exit clause this summer

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona is confident that Lionel Messi is not going anywhere, but the best attacker of his generation and probably ever will not sign a new deal before the end of his current contract.

Yes, that means Barca risks losing him on a free, but the club isn’t too worried abut it (at least publicly).

[ MORE: La Liga latest ]

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Barcelona will offer Messi a lifetime contract, but Marca is reporting both good and bad news on that front.

The good? Messi won’t trigger his exit clause in June.

The bad? He won’t sign a new deal until next season.

The report says leaving Barca “hasn’t crossed his mind,” and that he “has no intention” of doing so. That would make the new contract a bit of a moot point; If Barca knows he will stay, they just write down the present highest salary in the world on a piece of paper at that time and he signs.

“If Leo feels strong and ambitious, extended his contract indefinitely will surely be the will of everyone involved,” Bartomeu said. “I always compare him with Pele. Pele was a one-club man in Brazil. I have no doubt that, after Messi hangs up his boots, he will stay linked to this club for the rest of his life.”

Messi has 612 goals and 247 assists in 698 appearances for Barcelona. That is pretty good.

How USMNT can top Canada without Bradley, Pulisic

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2019, 5:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s definitely neither Michael Bradley, Zack Steffen, nor Christian Pulisic for the United States men’s national team in their last bids to qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Some have joked, “Who cares?” about the new competition, but this matters for the Gregg Berhalter era considering a second loss to Canada would… well… look, it would be a second loss to Canada.

[ MORE: USMNT trims squad to 23 ]

How bad is that? First of all, considering the ire sent south from Canadian media and fans when we didn’t brand John Herdman’s triumph over the USMNT in Toronto as “the time soccer was reinvented by the Children of Bobby Orr (TM),” let us say that Canada:

A) was very, very good in the October win, led by a tactical demolition.

2) is genuinely much improved over the past half-decade (We’ve covered this much over the years, though it was a slow burn)

D) will be a nation to be reckoned with come World Cup qualifying, led by the remarkable Alphonso Davies.

There. And we mean it.

But losing twice inside of one month to a nation who hadn’t beaten you since Berhalter was in middle school would be a monumental step back for a program already swimming in the shallow end thanks to a string of monumental step backs.

We’re gonna have so many monuments to our setbacks. It’s gonna be beautiful. People will love them.

So make no mistake about it: No Bradley and a less-than-100 percent Pulisic is a real problem. The club is still without Timothy Weah and Tyler Adams, but does have a healthy John Brooks and in-form Josh Sargent to go with recent commitment maker Sergino Dest.

That doesn’t help the Bradley-, Adams- and Pulisic-less midfield, but it’s something. We’d note that Julian Green is playing the sort of game that can help a team down its prime influential playmaker, but 2.Bundesliga or something, we guess.

A back four with DeAndre Yedlin, Dest, Brooks, and Tim Ream is going to do a lot better job with Alphonso Davies than the one with, checks notes, Daniel Lovitz, Ream, Aaron Long, and Yedlin. Dest will be out of position at left back, but he’s been there before and better than the alternative.

So, yes, the back four should be fine in front of, presumably, Brad Guzan, but how will Berhalter deal with Scott Arfield‘s game-busting work in the midfield? Alfredo Morales and Weston McKennie are a great start assuming it’s a 4-3-3 scenario. Berhalter for some reason hasn’t been impressed with Sebastian Lletget‘s work for the USMNT, so it seems likely either Jackson Yueill or Cristian Roldan will get run against Canada.

The forward are going to be fine with Jordan Morris, Sargent, and either Paul Arriola or Tyler Boyd, as long as Berhalter lets them press a Canadian back line which is by far their weakest aspect (and sits ahead of a very good goalkeeper in Milan Borjan).

The absence of Bradley and Pulisic doesn’t make Canada a favorite in Florida, even given last month’s abomination at BMO, but Herdman bamboozled Berhalter last time and doesn’t even have to go for a win this time, as a draw will be enough to end the USMNT’s CNL hopes.

Given the electricity of Davies and Jonathan David, the steel of Arfield, and the game-stealing ability of Borjan, the Yanks can play well and still lose. But a speedy back line with two strong center backs combined with an industrious and energetic midfield, and a press against Canada’s inexperienced backs should be enough.

Now we await Berhalter’s plan.

Pulisic absence confirmed for decisive USMNT matches

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that star midfielder Christian Pulisic will not play in this month’s decisive CONCACAF Nations League matches.

The Yanks need to beat Canada at home on Friday and Cuba in the Cayman Islands four days later to qualify for the first CNL semifinals in the summer.

[ MORE: How USMNT can beat Canada sans Pulisic, Bradley ]

Pulisic injured his hip in Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace shortly before scoring and subbing out of the contest.

In the USMNT’s initial release, Pulisic’s status was in question. It seems someone very quickly answered that question, presumably Chelsea.

“These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time,” Berhalter said.

Not being snarky at all to Berhalter, because this is how he has to speak from the USMNT podium, but it feels unlikely this was an American call (“We just got that information”). Chelsea visits Man City and Valencia in a five-day span after the international break.

The Yanks’ fortunes are much better with him than without him, and the Berhalter era needs some W’s.