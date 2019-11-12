Top 25 players in the USMNT pool right now

Christian Pulisic is the best American soccer player in the world.
Of this, there is little debate.
But there is a debate to who is second, third, and well down the line, and we’ve got our last chance to really assess the full crop with Major League Soccer now out of season for a few months.
Let’s set some ground rules:
- The ranking is meant to illustrate who would be most likely to positively affect a USMNT match, regardless of manager or teammates, right now.
- Health doesn’t matter to our rankings if a current injury isn’t one which could drastically alter the player’s skill set moving forward.
- Age/potential/experience doesn’t matter either, at least not much; It’s how likely you are to contribute to the team if put on the field right now. Obviously Chris Richards of Bayern Munich II is a better long-term prospect than 32-year-old Tim Ream, but most would rather have the Fulham man in a big spot right now.
Top 25 USMNT players – November 2019
*not currently a part of USMNT squad due to injury
**not currently a part of USMNT squad due to coach’s decision
- Christian Pulisic, Chelsea*
- Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig*
- John Brooks, Wolfsburg
- Weston McKennie, Schalke
- Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf
- Sergino Dest, Ajax
- Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders
- Matt Miazga, Reading (on loan from Chelsea)**
- Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen
- Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf (on loan from Man City)*
- DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United
- Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC*
- Tim Ream, Fulham
- Timothy Weah, Lille*
- Julian Green, Greuther Furth**
- Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders
- Ike Opara, Minnesota United**
- Michael Bradley, Toronto FC*
- Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach**
- Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (on loan from Spurs)**
- Tyler Boyd, Besiktas
- Sebastian Lletget, LA Galaxy
- Miles Robinson, Atlanta United*
- Paul Arriola, DC United
- Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes
Next up, established: Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC), Eric Lichaj (Hull City), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Bill Hamid (DC United).
Next up, youth: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona U19), Alex Mendez (Ajax U19), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund U19), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg U19), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich II), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Donovan Pines (DC United), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)