VIDEO: Rashford’s VIP Man United trip for American cancer survivor

Marcus Rashford is one of the good guys.
We knew that even before this heart-warming gesture.
John Burk is a cancer survivor from the State of Georgia who had never been to Old Trafford to see his beloved Manchester United play.
Now he’s been to the Theater of Dreams. In style.
Last month John’s friends, led by Matt Waymont, reached out to Rashford on Twitter to ask if he could help with tickets as they had raised money to fly with John to the UK for Man United’s clash with Brighton on Nov. 10.
The power of social media did the rest, as Rashford didn’t only get them tickets but gave them a VIP experience for the 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Rashford scored United’s third goal to cap off a sensational trip for John and his friends.
United legends Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand and Wes Brown all got in on the act too, as Rashford and Co. rolled out the carpet for their fans from the USA. They watched the game from Rashford’s private box, ate at Rio’s restaurant, stayed at Neville’s hotel and were given a tour of Old Trafford by Brown.
Take a look at the video below to get a taste of what John and the lads got up to during their incredible trip to Old Trafford.
This is truly wonderful.