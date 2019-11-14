Halftime: England races out to 5-0 lead

More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Must-See Goal: Mexico U-17’s Efrain Alvarez

By Daniel KarellNov 14, 2019, 5:35 PM EST
Efrain Alvarez wasn’t ready for Mexico to exit the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the semifinals with a defeat to the Netherlands.

Down a goal in the 79th minute, the LA Galaxy attacker curled in a beautiful free kick over the wall and in for a goal to tie the score at 1-1. It was Alvarez’s third goal of the U-17 World Cup as Mexico has progressed to the semifinals for the second time in the last three tournaments. Though Alvarez had his shot saved in the penalty kick shootout later in the game, Mexico progressed, 4-3 past the Netherlands to make it to the U-17 World Cup final.

Alvarez, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, has played for both U.S. Soccer and Mexico youth teams in the past, and has left the door open to play for either country in the future. Playing in a World Cup for Mexico though puts U.S. Soccer behind the eight ball when it comes to his recruitment, however.

Watch Alvarez’s sweet free kick below.

England thrash Montenegro, qualify for Euro 2020

By Daniel KarellNov 14, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
The future has arguably never been brighter for the England National Team.

The Three Lions absolutely mauled it’s opposition, Montenegro, 7-0, on Thursday evening at Wembley Stadium. With the win, England officially qualified for Euro 2020 next summer, though that outcome never seemed in doubt, even from the start of qualifying matches in March.

England captain Harry Kane finished with a hat-trick, but it was Kane’s teammates that provided the bright spots for manager Gareth Southgate on a night where he played a very youthful side.

22-year-old Ben Chilwell finished with three assists, 22-year-old Tammy Abraham scores his first England goal, and 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount started and looked very strong as an attacking midfielder. 18-year-old Jadon Sancho was bright too and 21-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold has clearly locked down the right back spot over Kieran Trippier.

Of course, the opposition quality of Montenegro, or other group stage opponents – Kosovo, Bulgaria – isn’t great. But England isn’t just beating the teams it’s supposed to beat these days, it’s absolutely pummeling them.

Playing in a fast, high-tempo style with links to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, England has scored an incredible 33 goals in qualifying through seven games. The Three Lions have scored five goals or more on five occasions, and the one win they had under five goals? A 4-0 win over Bulgaria at home.

Its a long, long time in soccer terms between now and June 12, the start of Euro 2020. Plenty can go wrong between now and then, (injuries, poor form, end of season exhaustion) and Southgate will have a very difficult job on his hands settling on a final squad of 23-players.

But if this qualifying tournament has shown us anything, it’s that England has a set style of play, it will play it at home and on the road, and against any other team it faces. And that alone is reason for excitement as England fans wait with baited breath for the start of the next Euros, where England will surely get home games at Wembley.

Kosovo prepares warm welcome for England fans and players

Associated PressNov 14, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
PRISTINA, Kosovo — The mayor of Pristina is promising England fans and players a warm welcome for their European Championship qualifier against Kosovo, but there’s no free beer.

England plays Sunday in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, after its Euro 2020 matches against Bulgaria and Montenegro were marred by racist abuse directed at its players.

Pristina Mayor Shpend Ahmeti told the Associated Press on Thursday that big celebrations have been prepared to show there is no racism in Kosovo and also (as) a form of gratitude for London’s role in Kosovo’s war.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to recognize it. A bloody Serb crackdown ended after NATO intervention in 1999.

Kosovo, which was accepted as a member of UEFA and FIFA in 2016, is third in Group A and plays at second-place Czech Republic on Thursday.

Big posters showing England players have been put up around downtown Pristina and other cities, with slogans like Miresevjen broo (Welcome brother).

Ahmeti said waiters at coffee bars will wear T-shirts with words of welcome for visiting fans, and an organized celebration will be held at the stadium ahead of the match.

But one idea to hold an event offering free beer to England fans was turned down, said Ahmeti, with advice coming from the British embassy in Pristina.

Hundreds of England fans – possibly more – are expected to watch the game at the 13,000-seat Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina.

Report: LA Galaxy want Cavani to replace Zlatan

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
A day after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left LA Galaxy, the representatives of the Major League Soccer giants are reportedly in Paris trying to sign his replacement.

Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan forward, 32, has missed most of this season through injury and with Mauro Icardi arriving on loan from Inter Milan, his days at the Parc des Princes could soon be up with Thomas Tuchel’s attack already stacked as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel di Maria are all battling for minutes.

Cavani’s contract is up in the summer of 2020 but it is believed the Galaxy want him to arrive in January and replace a Zlatan-sized hole in their attack.

Our partners at Sky Sport in Italy say that one of their reporters was meant to speak with officials from the LA Galaxy but it was cancelled at the last minute as they were heading to Paris to talk about signing Cavani.

It had been reported that “El Matador” was going to move to Inter Miami CF ahead of their arrival in MLS in March, but it appears the Galaxy could now nip in ahead of David Beckham’s new franchise.

Would Cavani rip it up in MLS? Absolutely. He’s scored 195 goals in 288 appearances for PSG and when he’s the central striker, he makes things happen and is a clinical finisher. When Zlatan was at PSG he was shunted out to the wing but those days are long gone.

Would Cavani replace Zlatan at LA? Nobody can truly replace Zlatan, but you could argue that Cavani would be an upgrade. He is more mobile than the departing 38-year-old and although he doesn’t quite have the same penchant for the spectacular that Ibra has, he would knit the Galaxy’s offense together a little better.

Over the past 12 months we saw that Zlatan could conjure something out of nothing to score spectacular goals, but did he make the Galaxy a better team overall? The jury is still out on that as they stumbled in the MLS Cup playoffs this season and didn’t make them last season.

Be it in LA or Miami, it appears Cavani is heading to MLS for the 2020 season. And that is good news for anybody watching MLS.