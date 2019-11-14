Mohamed Salah injury update

Premier League leaders Liverpool are nursing Mohamed Salah‘s left ankle injury over the international break.

It appears he is a doubt to play in their next game against Crystal Palace on Nov. 23 (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Salah, 27, will not play for Egypt over the next 10 days and he’s been playing with an ankle injury since being on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on Oct. 5.

Our partners Sky Sports in the UK say that Salah will be allowed to train away from the Liverpool squad in the next week as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

He was seen in Cairo wearing a protective boot on his left foot as he watched the Egyptian national team train. Sky also claim that no timetable has been set for Salah’s return and it doesn’t appear that Liverpool are keen on rushing him back.

The Egyptian winger hobbled off late on in the 3-1 win against Manchester City after Fernandinho caught him with a sliding tackle, and he has been subbed off in each of their last three Premier League games (plus he missed the 1-1 draw at Man United entirely) as Jurgen Klopp has had to manage the minutes of his star winger.

Liverpool are unbeaten and top of the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over second place Leicester City, but they know they will need Salah in the long run if they’re going to secure the title this season.

He has scored nine goals in 17 appearances this season but the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have definitely been stepping up and delivering with Salah struggling a little bit with form and injuries.

The Egyptian King should take some time to sit on his throne and rest up.

