Must-See Goal: Mexico U-17’s Efrain Alvarez

A day after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left LA Galaxy, the representatives of the Major League Soccer giants are reportedly in Paris trying to sign his replacement.

Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan forward, 32, has missed most of this season through injury and with Mauro Icardi arriving on loan from Inter Milan, his days at the Parc des Princes could soon be up with Thomas Tuchel’s attack already stacked as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel di Maria are all battling for minutes.

Cavani’s contract is up in the summer of 2020 but it is believed the Galaxy want him to arrive in January and replace a Zlatan-sized hole in their attack.

Our partners at Sky Sport in Italy say that one of their reporters was meant to speak with officials from the LA Galaxy but it was cancelled at the last minute as they were heading to Paris to talk about signing Cavani.

It had been reported that “El Matador” was going to move to Inter Miami CF ahead of their arrival in MLS in March, but it appears the Galaxy could now nip in ahead of David Beckham’s new franchise.

Would Cavani rip it up in MLS? Absolutely. He’s scored 195 goals in 288 appearances for PSG and when he’s the central striker, he makes things happen and is a clinical finisher. When Zlatan was at PSG he was shunted out to the wing but those days are long gone.

Would Cavani replace Zlatan at LA? Nobody can truly replace Zlatan, but you could argue that Cavani would be an upgrade. He is more mobile than the departing 38-year-old and although he doesn’t quite have the same penchant for the spectacular that Ibra has, he would knit the Galaxy’s offense together a little better.

Over the past 12 months we saw that Zlatan could conjure something out of nothing to score spectacular goals, but did he make the Galaxy a better team overall? The jury is still out on that as they stumbled in the MLS Cup playoffs this season and didn’t make them last season.

Be it in LA or Miami, it appears Cavani is heading to MLS for the 2020 season. And that is good news for anybody watching MLS.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports