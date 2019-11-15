Bayern: Flick to stay manager “at least until Christmas”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich is leaving the door open for Hansi Flick to snare its manager chair full-time.

Flick is 2-0 since taking over for Niko Kovac, including a 4-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern announced last weekend that Flick would manage the club for an indefinite period of time, and has the support of players like Robert Lewandowski as a possible season-long boss.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has clearly tired of answering questions about what ‘indefinite’ means.

From Sky Sports:

“Last Saturday, Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidzic and I publicly announced that Hansi Flick is our head coach ‘until further notice.’ And since we don’t want to be asked every Saturday whether Hansi will be our head coach for the next match, I’ll tell you, dear members: ‘until further notice’ means Hansi Flick will bear responsibility in terms of sport at least until Christmas, and potentially beyond,” he said.

Flick, 54, managed Hoffenheim from 2000-05 before spending eight years as an assist on the Germany staff. He was hired July 1 to assist Kovac.

He played for Bayern over 100 times between 1985-90.

