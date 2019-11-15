LIVE — USMNT seeks ‘payback’ v. Canada in CONCACAF Nations League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League hopes are on the line when it meets Canada in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Yanks seek to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Canucks in Toronto last month, one that heaped pressure on coach Gregg Berhalter.

If the USMNT fails to win on Friday, a match Canada also needs for its World Cup qualifying hopes, it will bow out of the tournament before the semifinal round.

There’s no place for DeAndre Yedlin in the back line, as Tim Ream‘s been chosen to play right back with a center back pairing of John Brooks and Aaron Long. Sergino Dest starts on the right.

The midfield will have Jackson Yueill lying deep, with Weston McKennie and Sebastian Lletget also getting the call.

Gyasi Zardes starts at center forward with Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola on the wings.

Good luck to the @USMNT tonight against Canada! Really sad that I’ve had to sit out these important games because of injury but I’ll be supporting from London. Let’s get the W 💪🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dU7xS5U8jo — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) November 15, 2019

