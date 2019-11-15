Player ratings from USMNT 4-1 Canada

The United States men’s national team picked up a very meaningful win for the Gregg Berhalter era, collecting a 4-1 win over Canada in Florida.
[ MORE: Match recap | Three things ]
Here’s how the men did in Orlando.
Starting XI
Brad Guzan — 6 — Moments of trouble, including a poor early pass that nearly gave Canada a chance at a 1-0 lead within 2 minutes.
Tim Ream — 7 — Didn’t have his best moment at the back post on Canada’s goal, but delivered the goods in a left back role.
John Brooks — 7 — One tricky tackle atop the 18 that went uncalled, but the Wolfsburg man showed why he’s the most complete package at center back. A terrific ball handler with vision and a monstrous physical presence.
Sergino Dest — 8 — We should all write this 19-year-old thank you cards. What a dribbler.
Jackson Yueill — 7 — He’s gonna need to get experience in order to become an every-match starter, but there was enough hardness to think he could be an answer to the “Who backs up Tyler Adams?” question.
Weston McKennie — 6 — One great pass on a counter, but otherwise a perfectly average performance for one of the U.S.’ most promising players.
Sebastian Lletget (Off 69′) — 7 — Good in tight spaces and the creative part of a midfield triumverate.
Jordan Morris (Off 86′) — 9 — This kid. Aside from one horrific late cross, the Seattle Sounders man had another incredible game in the U.S. shirt. Goal, assist, sub off, win.
Paul Arriola — 7 — Just fine. Industrious as usual, but the focus was elsewhere.
Gyasi Zardes — 8 — A surprise starter, the big man delivered in a big way.
Substitutes
Alfredo Morales (On 69′) — 7 — If you don’t start him, he’s a great player to bring off the bench with a led.
DeAndre Yedlin (On 86′) — N/A —
Tyler Boyd (On 90’+1)– N/A —