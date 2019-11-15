USMNT rides early lead, hammers Canada

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national rode a dynamite first half to a 3-1 defeat of Canada in Florida on Friday.

The men were sloppy in the second half after riding out to a 3-0 lead, but the damage was done for Canada.

The Yanks will qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League final with a win over Cuba in the Cayman Islands.

[ WATCH: All 3 USMNT goals ]

After losing 2-0 to the Canucks in Toronto, the Yanks got a goal within two minutes of kickoff in Orlando.

Sergino Dest flicked or got good Fortune when he popped a Sebastian Lletget corner kick over a host of players, and Jordan Morris buried his chance past Red Star Belgrade back stop Milan Borjan.

The next 20 minutes showed a series of fouls and cards, but John Brooks and Lletget proved better up to the task than the lineup last summer.

The Yanks made it 2-0 when Morris again got behind the line, collecting a slightly-askew first touch and sending a left-footed cross that Zardes planted in the back of the goal.

It was 3-0 when Ream chipped a free kick to the center of the box for Long to head home.

The Yanks nearly made it 4-0 when Weston McKennie slipped Dest into a 1v1 with Samuel Piette. The Ajax man opened up room for a shot, but he dragged it wide of the goal.

The Canadians back line proved leaky, and Zardes stole a ball and squared for Lletget who blazed over the bar early in the second half.

Canada pulled one back through Vitoria, who got the best of the United States’ zonal marking. Brad Guzan made a couple straight-forward recoveries late as the Yanks held on for the win.

