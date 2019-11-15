More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/John Raoux

USMNT rides early lead, hammers Canada

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 9:01 PM EST
The United States men’s national rode a dynamite first half to a 3-1 defeat of Canada in Florida on Friday.

The men were sloppy in the second half after riding out to a 3-0 lead, but the damage was done for Canada.

The Yanks will qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League final with a win over Cuba in the Cayman Islands.

After losing 2-0 to the Canucks in Toronto, the Yanks got a goal within two minutes of kickoff in Orlando.

Sergino Dest flicked or got good Fortune when he popped a Sebastian Lletget corner kick over a host of players, and Jordan Morris buried his chance past Red Star Belgrade back stop Milan Borjan.

The next 20 minutes showed a series of fouls and cards, but John Brooks and Lletget proved better up to the task than the lineup last summer.

The Yanks made it 2-0 when Morris again got behind the line, collecting a slightly-askew first touch and sending a left-footed cross that Zardes planted in the back of the goal.

It was 3-0 when Ream chipped a free kick to the center of the box for Long to head home.

The Yanks nearly made it 4-0 when Weston McKennie slipped Dest into a 1v1 with Samuel Piette. The Ajax man opened up room for a shot, but he dragged it wide of the goal.

The Canadians back line proved leaky, and Zardes stole a ball and squared for Lletget who blazed over the bar early in the second half.

Canada pulled one back through Vitoria, who got the best of the United States’ zonal marking. Brad Guzan made a couple straight-forward recoveries late as the Yanks held on for the win.

Three things we learned from USMNT-Canada

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 9:24 PM EST
The USMNT reclaimed its driver’s seat status for the CONCACAF Nations League with a 4-1 defeat of Canada in Orlando on Friday.

Here’s what we gleaned from 90 minutes near Disneyworld.

Berhalter returns the tactical beatdown

Canada coach John Herdman opted to take his most electric attacker, Alphonso Davies, and play him at left back. Yes, he’s played there for Bayern Munich — who is in a defender crisis — but considering what Davies did to the USMNT last month in Toronto, well, what a let off!

Berhalter would’ve learned that he had to punish Canada’s back line, an untested group he didn’t test last month. So while it turned some heads that Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola got start over Josh Sargent and Tyler Boyd, they combined with Jordan Morris to bring industry in spades.

It also helped that Weston McKennie was much better, and that Sergino Dest and John Brooks were available, but credit Berhalter for flipping the script after October’s Ontario humiliation. While his seven changes to the lineup were an exaggerated change — he certainly would’ve preferred to play injured Michael Bradley and Christian Pulisic — but it’s good to see the coach recognize the errors of his ways.

Gyasi Zardes flummoxes most of the USMNT fandom

Look: It seemed like next level trolling when Gregg Berhalter called upon his longtime Columbus Crew striker to start over Josh Sargent, but it turned out to be a risk well-rewarded.

The athletic, powerful American striker was a handful for the aforementioned, overmatched back line.

Yes his second goal was deflected past Milan Borjan, and no he’s never going to be the club’s best striker. But considering how often many of us have criticized the continued call-ups of Zardes, he’ll be having an ice cold pint water of water and clinking glasses with Berhalter after the match.

Dest delivers

Ajax right back Sergino Dest is now an American player (“Sandlot” voice) for-ev-er, and the recently-minted 19-year-old was absolute dynamite going forward.

Dest presents a variety of 1v1 moves, as evidenced on a lightning counter that finished short of a goal when he dragged a shot wide of the far post.

If there was any question that the Yanks scored a victory in getting him to commit to the U.S., he answered them all positively. Good on you, Earnie Stewart and Berhalter.

WATCH: USMNT opens up 3-0 lead over Canada

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 8:03 PM EST
The United States men’s national team got a near-perfect start to Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League group stage match versus Canada, and lead 3-0 at the break.

Jordan Morris got a goal and an assist in the first 25 minutes to put the Yanks back on top of Group A if the result holds in Florida.

After losing 2-0 to the Canucks in Toronto, the Yanks got a goal within two minutes of kickoff in Orlando.

Sergino Dest flicked (or got good Fortune) to pop a ball over a host of players, and Jordan Morris buried his chance past Red Star Belgrade back stop Milan Borjan.

The Yanks made it 2-0 when Morris again got behind the line, collecting a slightly-askew first touch and sending a left-footed cross that Zardes planted in the back of the goal.

How about three? Tim Ream chipped a left-footed free kick to the middle of a sea of players, and Long rose highest to nod home.

LIVE — USMNT seeks ‘payback’ v. Canada in CONCACAF Nations League

Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 5:57 PM EST
The USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League hopes are on the line when it meets Canada in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Yanks seek to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Canucks in Toronto last month, one that heaped pressure on coach Gregg Berhalter.

If the USMNT fails to win on Friday, a match Canada also needs for its World Cup qualifying hopes, it will bow out of the tournament before the semifinal round.

There’s no place for DeAndre Yedlin in the back line, as Tim Ream‘s been chosen to play right back with a center back pairing of John Brooks and Aaron Long. Sergino Dest starts on the right.

The midfield will have Jackson Yueill lying deep, with Weston McKennie and Sebastian Lletget also getting the call.

Gyasi Zardes starts at center forward with Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola on the wings.