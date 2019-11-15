WATCH: Gabriel Jesus comically misses penalty; Messi pots winner on Argentina return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As long as Lionel Messi is on the field, Argentina and Brazil is going to be must-watch no matter the location.

Messi converted a rebound of his own won and saved penalty to score his 69th international goal in Argentina’s 1-0 win in a Saudi Arabia-hosted friendly on Friday.

It was Messi’s first match with Argentina since the summer, when he was banned three months for claiming the 2019 Copa America tournament was fixed for hosts Brazil.

Let’s be real, though: You should be here for this terrible penalty miss from Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian also won his penalty, but his miss was a dreadful dribble wide of the frame. It clicked three boxes of terrible: no direction, no conviction, no technique.

🎥 #GabrielJesus missed a penalty that would’ve put @CBF_Futebol 🇧🇷 ahead early, and #Messi took advantage by converting a tap-in following a saved penalty to give @Argentina 🇦🇷 the victory 😎 Full highlights below ⤵ pic.twitter.com/CtsVzOtfEn — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 15, 2019

