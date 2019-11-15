WATCH: USMNT opens up 3-0 lead over Canada

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team got a near-perfect start to Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League group stage match versus Canada, and lead 3-0 at the break.

Jordan Morris got a goal and an assist in the first 25 minutes to put the Yanks back on top of Group A if the result holds in Florida.

After losing 2-0 to the Canucks in Toronto, the Yanks got a goal within two minutes of kickoff in Orlando.

Sergino Dest flicked (or got good Fortune) to pop a ball over a host of players, and Jordan Morris buried his chance past Red Star Belgrade back stop Milan Borjan.

The Yanks made it 2-0 when Morris again got behind the line, collecting a slightly-askew first touch and sending a left-footed cross that Zardes planted in the back of the goal.

How about three? Tim Ream chipped a left-footed free kick to the middle of a sea of players, and Long rose highest to nod home.

He rises high and nods it HOME! Watch as @A_Lolo12 sends the #USMNT into halftime with a 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/XdG6JkAKkk — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2019

