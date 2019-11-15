WATCH: USMNT opens up 3-0 lead over Canada

The United States men’s national team got a near-perfect start to Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League group stage match versus Canada, and lead 3-0 at the break.
Jordan Morris got a goal and an assist in the first 25 minutes to put the Yanks back on top of Group A if the result holds in Florida.
After losing 2-0 to the Canucks in Toronto, the Yanks got a goal within two minutes of kickoff in Orlando.
Sergino Dest flicked (or got good Fortune) to pop a ball over a host of players, and Jordan Morris buried his chance past Red Star Belgrade back stop Milan Borjan.
The Yanks made it 2-0 when Morris again got behind the line, collecting a slightly-askew first touch and sending a left-footed cross that Zardes planted in the back of the goal.
How about three? Tim Ream chipped a left-footed free kick to the middle of a sea of players, and Long rose highest to nod home.
Bayern Munich is leaving the door open for Hansi Flick to snare its manager chair full-time.
Flick is 2-0 since taking over for Niko Kovac, including a 4-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.
Bayern announced last weekend that Flick would manage the club for an indefinite period of time, and has the support of players like Robert Lewandowski as a possible season-long boss.
Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has clearly tired of answering questions about what ‘indefinite’ means.
From Sky Sports:
“Last Saturday, Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidzic and I publicly announced that Hansi Flick is our head coach ‘until further notice.’ And since we don’t want to be asked every Saturday whether Hansi will be our head coach for the next match, I’ll tell you, dear members: ‘until further notice’ means Hansi Flick will bear responsibility in terms of sport at least until Christmas, and potentially beyond,” he said.
Flick, 54, managed Hoffenheim from 2000-05 before spending eight years as an assist on the Germany staff. He was hired July 1 to assist Kovac.
He played for Bayern over 100 times between 1985-90.
The USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League hopes are on the line when it meets Canada in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.
The Yanks seek to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Canucks in Toronto last month, one that heaped pressure on coach Gregg Berhalter.
If the USMNT fails to win on Friday, a match Canada also needs for its World Cup qualifying hopes, it will bow out of the tournament before the semifinal round.
There’s no place for DeAndre Yedlin in the back line, as Tim Ream‘s been chosen to play right back with a center back pairing of John Brooks and Aaron Long. Sergino Dest starts on the right.
The midfield will have Jackson Yueill lying deep, with Weston McKennie and Sebastian Lletget also getting the call.
Gyasi Zardes starts at center forward with Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola on the wings.
Finland and Sweden have qualified for EURO 2020 after posting big wins on Friday, the former doing it at home to relative minnows Liechtenstein while the latter scored an impressive win away to Romania.
Romania 0-2 Sweden
Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison scored first half goals as Sweden qualified for its sixth-straight EURO. Both are having decent starts to the club season. The veteran Berg has scored five times for Krasnodar, while the 26-year-old Quaison has scored four times for Mainz this season.
Spain 7-0 Malta
The Spanish had seven different goal scorers beginning with Alvaro Morata and Santi Cazorla providing a 2-0 halftime lead. Spain out shot Malta 25-1, with Pau Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, and Gerard Moreno also scoring for an experimental squad.
And what if we told you Jesus Navas scored? Cause he did.
Denmark 6-0 Gibraltar
Christian Eriksen scored twice in the final five minutes after Robert Skov’s brace came sandwiched around Christian Gytkjaer and Martin Braithwaite goals. The Danes climbed to the top of Group D, one point better than the Swiss and three better than Republic of Ireland (who it meets on the last match day).
Switzerland 1-0 Georgia
Granit Xhaka went 90 minutes and Cedric Itten scored the game’s lone goal as the Swiss joined the Danes in climbing above Republic of Ireland.
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Italy
The Azzurri were clinical on Friday, with Francesco Acerbi, Lorenzo Insigne, and Andrea Belotti bagging
Elsewhere
Norway 4-0 Faroe Islands
Finland 3-0 Liechtenstein — RECAP
Armenia 0-1 Greece
As long as Lionel Messi is on the field, Argentina and Brazil is going to be must-watch no matter the location.
Messi converted a rebound of his own won and saved penalty to score his 69th international goal in Argentina’s 1-0 win in a Saudi Arabia-hosted friendly on Friday.
It was Messi’s first match with Argentina since the summer, when he was banned three months for claiming the 2019 Copa America tournament was fixed for hosts Brazil.
Let’s be real, though: You should be here for this terrible penalty miss from Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian also won his penalty, but his miss was a dreadful dribble wide of the frame. It clicked three boxes of terrible: no direction, no conviction, no technique.