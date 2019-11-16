More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Going to EURO: Netherlands qualify to first EURO since 2012

By Joel SoriaNov 16, 2019, 6:26 PM EST
It was far from a convincing performance, but with a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Saturday, the Netherlands clinched a major tournament berth for the first time since the 2014 World Cup and a first EURO since 2012.

Needing a sole point to qualify for next summer’s big-stage European competition, Ronald Koeman and company clinched wit luck and tight, defensive work on their side. Throughout the final 45 minutes, the Northern Ireland’s possession of the ball was a mere 29 percent, while recording a lone shot off target.

A big reason for the defensive solidity was contingent on the Netherland’s center back tandem composed of Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt. The two defenders combined for three clearances, one blocked shot, one tackle and eight ariels won.

With the attack lacking in the finishing department despite accumulating 14 shots (three on target), the 28-year-old captain recognizes it was a tough, yet meaningful game for the team and for all of Netherlands, who failed to qualify for the 2016 EURO and 2018 World Cup.

“It was a tough game,” van Dijk said. “Unlucky for him (Davis), good for us! The lads are very happy in the dressing room. We’re back at a major tournament. It means a lot for us as players. Hopefully it means so much to the Dutch people.”

“We have to make sure we prepare very well for a big tournament,” he added. “We missed the last two. We want to perform well.”

With one game left against Estonia midweek, the Netherlands trails Group C leaders, Germany, by two points. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, qualified for the playoff round, with their opponent still to be determined.

EURO qualifying wrap: Germany, Austria, Croatia join Netherlands in qualifying

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 16, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Like the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and Croatia qualified for EURO 2020 after wins on Saturday.

Germany 4-0 Belarus

With goals from Matthias Ginter, Leon Goretska, and a second-half brace from Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Germany routed an uncompetitive Belarus side 4-0 at Borussia-Park. The scoreline, however, should have been more lopsided, as the home side easily won the possession battle and outshot the visitor’s with a total of 31 shots (10 on target). Leaders of Group C, Germany is an early favorite for next summer’s tournament. Not hard to believe that, right? 

Austria 2-1 North Macedonia

Qualifying for Europe’s main tournament is becoming a norm for Austria.

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba scored early while Stefan Lainer added his own three minutes into the second half, as Austria edged North Macedonia 2-1 at Ernst Happel Stadion. Das Team, who stand second in Group G with 19 points after nine games, have now clinched a berth for the EURO on back-to-back occasions.

Croatia 3-1 Slovakia

When all was said and done, Croatia was too much for a 10-man Slovakia, who, initially, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute.

Bayern Munich’s Ivan Perisic scored the home side’s third and final goal of the match, which punched Croatia’s ticket in next summer’s tournament. Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic also contributed goals in the second half for Croatia.

Elsewhere

Russia 1-4 Belgium

Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales

Cyprus 1-2 Scotland

Israel 1-2 Poland

Armenia 0-1 Greec

MLS terminates contract of Timbers striker Brian Fernandez

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Major League Soccer has terminated Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez’s contract.

The league announced the move Friday. Fernandez has also been removed from Portland’s roster.

The 25-year old Argentine voluntarily entered the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program last month and missed the team’s lone playoff game.

Fernandez joined the Timbers in May, and he went on to score 11 goals in 19 appearances with the team. He was sidelined at the end of the season with what the team characterized as a stomach virus.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Wolves youngster Cutrone bags U-21 Euro qualifying brace for Italy

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
Patrick Cutrone struck for a late brace as Italy topped Iceland 3-0 in U-21 Euro 2021 qualification on Saturday.

The young Wolves striker started the match and had a bad miss just before halftime, but picked himself up and struck twice in the final 10 minutes to earn Italy the win.

The victory was important for the Italians, who were missing a host of important players. Everton striker Moise Kean was suspended for a red card, while Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were both called up to the senior squad for Italy’s qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Armenia.

Cutrone was involved in Italy’s opener, sending a cross in to Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti, who then knocked it down for Riccardo Sottil to finish off past the half-hour mark. The 21-year-old Wolves purchase should have scored just after the second-half restart but fired wide from 10 yards out.

Iceland was lively in the match, with a squad that included players from Borussia Dortmund, Brentford, and BATE Borisov. However, it was Cutrone who would put the match away in the 84th minute when he blasted in a rebound off a saved header from Sassuolo product Gianluca Scamacca. He struck again in the 90th minute, firing home a low effort after a Scamacca feed.

Things go chippy at the end of the match, with a member of Iceland’s bench sent off and a small scuffle between players at the final whistle. The Italians pushed up to second in the group, three points behind Republic of Ireland with the victory, also holding two games in hand on those at the top.

Euro qualifying: Hazard stars for Belgium, Wales grabs big win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
The early slate of Euro 2020 qualifiers on Saturday saw a few teams assure themselves of a playoff position as the qualifying cycle nears a close.

Wales was assured of at least a playoff spot after Sweden topped Romania yesterday, but they continued a push towards automatic qualification by topping Azerbaijan 2-0. Wigan striker Kieffer Moore opened the scoring 10 minutes in as Harry Wilson nearly bagged a stunning strike from outside the box, but his curler struck the underside of the bar, then the inside of the post, and came out. Moore was there to head home the rebound and Wales had the lead. They doubled that lead before halftime as Bournemouth’s Wilson would get his goal, and Wales saw out the rest of the match to move one point back of Hungary in an automatic qualifying position.

Belgium has already qualified for the finals, but Roberto Martinez’s side continued its good form with a romping 4-1 win over Russia behind a brace from Eden Hazard. Romelu Lukaku also scored in the match, while Thorgan Hazard bagged a goal as well. The win assured Belgium of the top spot in Group I, moving six points ahead of their opponents.

Scotland picked up a gutty road win at Cyprus 2-1 behind John McGinn‘s 53rd minute winner, jumping into third place in Group I, although they have already secured a playoff position thanks to their Nations League results. Ryan Christie and Georgios Efrem had cancelled each other out before Aston Villa’s McGinn poked home Greg Taylor’s cross from near the penalty area to put the visitors ahead for good in Nicosia.

Slovenia needs a miraculous comeback to qualify for the finals, but they stayed alive and in contention with a 1-0 win at Latvia behind an Igors Tarasovs own-goal in the 53rd minute. The victory pushed Slovenia to 14 points, two back of second-placed Austria in Group G and five behind Poland, but the top two teams in the group still have yet to play today and could both secure qualification wins.

Elsewhere, in a result with little effect on the qualification process, Kazakhstan topped San Marino 3-1 in a matchup of two eliminated teams.