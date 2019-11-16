More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

MLS terminates contract of Timbers striker Brian Fernandez

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Major League Soccer has terminated Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez’s contract.

The league announced the move Friday. Fernandez has also been removed from Portland’s roster.

The 25-year old Argentine voluntarily entered the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program last month and missed the team’s lone playoff game.

Fernandez joined the Timbers in May, and he went on to score 11 goals in 19 appearances with the team. He was sidelined at the end of the season with what the team characterized as a stomach virus.

Wolves youngster Cutrone bags U-21 Euro qualifying brace for Italy

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
Patrick Cutrone struck for a late brace as Italy topped Iceland 3-0 in U-21 Euro 2021 qualification on Saturday.

The young Wolves striker started the match and had a bad miss just before halftime, but picked himself up and struck twice in the final 10 minutes to earn Italy the win.

The victory was important for the Italians, who were missing a host of important players. Everton striker Moise Kean was suspended for a red card, while Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were both called up to the senior squad for Italy’s qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Armenia.

Cutrone was involved in Italy’s opener, sending a cross in to Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti, who then knocked it down for Riccardo Sottil to finish off past the half-hour mark. The 21-year-old Wolves purchase should have scored just after the second-half restart but fired wide from 10 yards out.

Iceland was lively in the match, with a squad that included players from Borussia Dortmund, Brentford, and BATE Borisov. However, it was Cutrone who would put the match away in the 84th minute when he blasted in a rebound off a saved header from Sassuolo product Gianluca Scamacca. He struck again in the 90th minute, firing home a low effort after a Scamacca feed.

Things go chippy at the end of the match, with a member of Iceland’s bench sent off and a small scuffle between players at the final whistle. The Italians pushed up to second in the group, three points behind Republic of Ireland with the victory, also holding two games in hand on those at the top.

Euro qualifying: Hazard stars for Belgium, Wales grabs big win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
The early slate of Euro 2020 qualifiers on Saturday saw a few teams assure themselves of a playoff position as the qualifying cycle nears a close.

Wales was assured of at least a playoff spot after Sweden topped Romania yesterday, but they continued a push towards automatic qualification by topping Azerbaijan 2-0. Wigan striker Kieffer Moore opened the scoring 10 minutes in as Harry Wilson nearly bagged a stunning strike from outside the box, but his curler struck the underside of the bar, then the inside of the post, and came out. Moore was there to head home the rebound and Wales had the lead. They doubled that lead before halftime as Bournemouth’s Wilson would get his goal, and Wales saw out the rest of the match to move one point back of Hungary in an automatic qualifying position.

Belgium has already qualified for the finals, but Roberto Martinez’s side continued its good form with a romping 4-1 win over Russia behind a brace from Eden Hazard. Romelu Lukaku also scored in the match, while Thorgan Hazard bagged a goal as well. The win assured Belgium of the top spot in Group I, moving six points ahead of their opponents.

Scotland picked up a gutty road win at Cyprus 2-1 behind John McGinn‘s 53rd minute winner, jumping into third place in Group I, although they have already secured a playoff position thanks to their Nations League results. Ryan Christie and Georgios Efrem had cancelled each other out before Aston Villa’s McGinn poked home Greg Taylor’s cross from near the penalty area to put the visitors ahead for good in Nicosia.

Slovenia needs a miraculous comeback to qualify for the finals, but they stayed alive and in contention with a 1-0 win at Latvia behind an Igors Tarasovs own-goal in the 53rd minute. The victory pushed Slovenia to 14 points, two back of second-placed Austria in Group G and five behind Poland, but the top two teams in the group still have yet to play today and could both secure qualification wins.

Elsewhere, in a result with little effect on the qualification process, Kazakhstan topped San Marino 3-1 in a matchup of two eliminated teams.

Le Graet says Benzema will never play for France again

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
France Football president Noel le Graet says Karim Benzema will never play for France again, and Benzema is furious.

The head man said Saturday that Benzema will not return to the French national team, despite calls for the Real Madrid striker to make his return to the national team. Benzema has not played for France since 2015, frozen out as part of the fallout from the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape affair.

It is that incident and that alone that has kept Benzema off the field for Les Blues, said le Graet. “For me, Benzema is a very good player. I have never criticised his qualities,” le Graet told RMC Sport on Saturday. “On the contrary, he is proving again this year at Madrid that he is one of the best players in his position. But the adventure with France is over.”

Benzema responded soon after on social media, pleading for a chance to play again and firing back at le Graet’s suggestion that he is done.

“Noël, I thought that you did not interfere with the decisions of the national team coach!” Benzema wrote on Twitter. “Know that it will be me and me alone who decides when my international career is over. If you think that I am finished, let me play for a country that I am eligible to play for and we will see.”

Benzema was also eligible to play for Algeria before choosing France, but according to FIFA rules, he cannot switch to another national team having racked up 81 career appearances for Les Blues.

Pressure from fans to call in Benzema has increased with Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann both in poor form, leaving Kylan Mbappe to shoulder much of the attacking load. Benzema, meanwhile, has scored 11 goals in 15 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions this season. French publication L’Equipe ran a poll asking whether Benzema was the best striker in France, and 73% of responses indicated “yes.”

Lucas Torreira unhappy with Arsenal role, says agent

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 11:38 AM EST
According to Lucas Torreira‘s agent, the 23-year-old Uruguayan has some reservations about how he’s being used tactically by manager Unai Emery.

Torreira has become a fan-favorite at Arsenal since joining from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018. His prowess as a holding midfielder has branded Torreira a tenacious player who excels in preventing counters and progressing the ball forward.

Yet with Arsenal struggling for results and Emery under fire, the players are apparently struggling to accept the tactical makeup of the squad. The Gunners have gone five matches without a win across all competitions, including four in league play, dropping them to sixth in the Premier League table, a whopping 17 points back of leaders Liverpool.

“Torreira is doing well at Arsenal, although the change of role doesn’t make him happy,” said Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur to Italian radio station Radio Marte, as quoted by CalcioMercado, “but it must be said that this year the whole team is not doing well. It was difficult to take Torreira at the time, now I don’t know how things are, but I think Arsenal wants to retain him. In the new role he is not at ease, but we respect the coach’s decisions, after that we’ll see what happens.”

Betancur wouldn’t go into specifics, but a closer look at Torreira’s usage this season specifically points to a neutering of his ability to move the ball forward in Arsenal’s attack, instead seeing him pass laterally to hold possession conservatively.

Being an Italian station, the agent was also asked about Torreira’s prospects of returning to Italy, which Betancur answered positively, saying he would especially be open to a move to Napoli, citing his Uruguayan heritage. “Why? Because he is Uruguayan. To tell you, he wants to end his career at Boca and Napoli is an environment very similar to that of Boca. Naples future destination? In football anything can happen.”

Torreira’s contract runs for another three full seasons, expiring in the summer of 2023, so Arsenal has significant control over the player’s immediate future. However, should the club continue to struggle and miss out on Champions League play yet again, there could be some tough decisions to make at the Emirates regarding how to control the wage bill with yet another season outside Europe’s top competition.