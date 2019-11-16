More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Van der Sar signs new contract as Ajax CEO

By Kyle BonnNov 16, 2019, 8:01 AM EST
Edwin van der Sar has signed a new contract as CEO of Ajax Amsterdam, effectively ruling him out of further consideration for the Manchester United Director of Football role he has been heavily linked with over the past few months.

Reports have swirled for some time now that Manchester United is hoping to find someone to create the new role for, taking recruitment and roster duties off the shoulders of chief executive Ed Woodward, and van der Sar seemed an ideal candidate given his history with the club and rise to prominence at Ajax.

However, van der Sar signed a new four-year deal at the Dutch club on Friday, he announced on social media, tying him to Ajax through 2023.

Van der Sar had previously expressed interest in the role, saying “of course, I’d be interested in a position” at the club he won three Premier League titles with, but also later clarified that he would only accept a chief executive role, not a specific Director of Football role to which he was linked.

“I am a chief executive – and that is a very different role to director of football,” van der Sar said. He has little experience on the player recruitment side of things at Ajax, instead mostly focused on the business aspect of the club. The same logic has Manchester United fans frustrated with Woodward, who is a more business-focused individual thrust into the role of player recruitment at Old Trafford, a job which he has struggled with over the past half-decade as the Red Devils look to return to the prominence they sustained under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Henderson and Gomez out of England game in Kosovo

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 9:21 AM EST
LONDON (AP) — Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England’s final European Championship qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday due to illness and injury respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson missed the 7-0 home win over Montenegro on Thursday after arriving in the England camp with a viral infection and he has not fully recovered, the FA said in a news release on Saturday.

Gomez, Henderson’s Liverpool teammate, suffered a knee injury in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.

England has already secured a place in next year’s finals.

Player ratings from USMNT 4-1 Canada

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 9:34 PM EST
The United States men’s national team picked up a very meaningful win for the Gregg Berhalter era, collecting a 4-1 win over Canada in Florida.

[ MORE: Match recap | Three things ]

Here’s how the men did in Orlando.

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 6 — Moments of trouble, including a poor early pass that nearly gave Canada a chance at a 1-0 lead within 2 minutes.

Tim Ream — 7 — Didn’t have his best moment at the back post on Canada’s goal, but delivered the goods in a left back role.

John Brooks — 7 — One tricky tackle atop the 18 that went uncalled, but the Wolfsburg man showed why he’s the most complete package at center back. A terrific ball handler with vision and a monstrous physical presence.

Sergino Dest — 8 — We should all write this 19-year-old thank you cards. What a dribbler.

Jackson Yueill — 7 — He’s gonna need to get experience in order to become an every-match starter, but there was enough hardness to think he could be an answer to the “Who backs up Tyler Adams?” question.

Weston McKennie — 6 — One great pass on a counter, but otherwise a perfectly average performance for one of the U.S.’ most promising players.

Sebastian Lletget (Off 69′) — 7 — Good in tight spaces and the creative part of a midfield triumverate.

Jordan Morris (Off 86′)  — 9 — This kid. Aside from one horrific late cross, the Seattle Sounders man had another incredible game in the U.S. shirt. Goal, assist, sub off, win.

Paul Arriola — 7 — Just fine. Industrious as usual, but the focus was elsewhere.

Gyasi Zardes — 8 — A surprise starter, the big man delivered in a big way.

Substitutes

Alfredo Morales (On 69′) — 7 — If you don’t start him, he’s a great player to bring off the bench with a led.

DeAndre Yedlin (On 86′) — N/A —

Tyler Boyd (On 90’+1)– N/A — 

Three things we learned from USMNT-Canada

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 9:24 PM EST
The USMNT reclaimed its driver’s seat status for the CONCACAF Nations League with a 4-1 defeat of Canada in Orlando on Friday.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

Here’s what we gleaned from 90 minutes near Disneyworld.

Berhalter returns the tactical beatdown

Canada coach John Herdman opted to take his most electric attacker, Alphonso Davies, and play him at left back. Yes, he’s played there for Bayern Munich — who is in a defender crisis — but considering what Davies did to the USMNT last month in Toronto, well, what a let off!

Berhalter would’ve learned that he had to punish Canada’s back line, an untested group he didn’t test last month. So while it turned some heads that Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola got start over Josh Sargent and Tyler Boyd, they combined with Jordan Morris to bring industry in spades.

It also helped that Weston McKennie was much better, and that Sergino Dest and John Brooks were available, but credit Berhalter for flipping the script after October’s Ontario humiliation. While his seven changes to the lineup were an exaggerated change — he certainly would’ve preferred to play injured Michael Bradley and Christian Pulisic — but it’s good to see the coach recognize the errors of his ways.

Gyasi Zardes flummoxes most of the USMNT fandom

Look: It seemed like next level trolling when Gregg Berhalter called upon his longtime Columbus Crew striker to start over Josh Sargent, but it turned out to be a risk well-rewarded.

The athletic, powerful American striker was a handful for the aforementioned, overmatched back line.

Yes his second goal was deflected past Milan Borjan, and no he’s never going to be the club’s best striker. But considering how often many of us have criticized the continued call-ups of Zardes, he’ll be having an ice cold pint water of water and clinking glasses with Berhalter after the match.

Dest delivers

Ajax right back Sergino Dest is now an American player (“Sandlot” voice) for-ev-er, and the recently-minted 19-year-old was absolute dynamite going forward.

Dest presents a variety of 1v1 moves, as evidenced on a lightning counter that finished short of a goal when he dragged a shot wide of the far post.

If there was any question that the Yanks scored a victory in getting him to commit to the U.S., he answered them all positively. Good on you, Earnie Stewart and Berhalter.

USMNT rides early lead, hammers Canada

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2019, 9:01 PM EST
The United States men’s national rode a dynamite first half to a 3-1 defeat of Canada in Florida on Friday.

The men were sloppy in the second half after riding out to a 3-0 lead, but the damage was done for Canada.

The Yanks will qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League final with a win over Cuba in the Cayman Islands.

[ WATCH: All 3 USMNT goals ]

After losing 2-0 to the Canucks in Toronto, the Yanks got a goal within two minutes of kickoff in Orlando.

Sergino Dest flicked or got good Fortune when he popped a Sebastian Lletget corner kick over a host of players, and Jordan Morris buried his chance past Red Star Belgrade back stop Milan Borjan.

The next 20 minutes showed a series of fouls and cards, but John Brooks and Lletget proved better up to the task than the lineup last summer.

The Yanks made it 2-0 when Morris again got behind the line, collecting a slightly-askew first touch and sending a left-footed cross that Zardes planted in the back of the goal.

It was 3-0 when Ream chipped a free kick to the center of the box for Long to head home.

The Yanks nearly made it 4-0 when Weston McKennie slipped Dest into a 1v1 with Samuel Piette. The Ajax man opened up room for a shot, but he dragged it wide of the goal.

The Canadians back line proved leaky, and Zardes stole a ball and squared for Lletget who blazed over the bar early in the second half.

Canada pulled one back through Vitoria, who got the best of the United States’ zonal marking. Brad Guzan made a couple straight-forward recoveries late as the Yanks held on for the win.