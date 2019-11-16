Wolves youngster Cutrone bags U-21 Euro qualifying brace for Italy

Patrick Cutrone struck for a late brace as Italy topped Iceland 3-0 in U-21 Euro 2021 qualification on Saturday.

The young Wolves striker started the match and had a bad miss just before halftime, but picked himself up and struck twice in the final 10 minutes to earn Italy the win.

The victory was important for the Italians, who were missing a host of important players. Everton striker Moise Kean was suspended for a red card, while Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were both called up to the senior squad for Italy’s qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Armenia.

Cutrone was involved in Italy’s opener, sending a cross in to Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti, who then knocked it down for Riccardo Sottil to finish off past the half-hour mark. The 21-year-old Wolves purchase should have scored just after the second-half restart but fired wide from 10 yards out.

#U21Euro 🇪🇺 qualification 🗣️ #Nicolato: "Compliments to the lads, they always make sure that they're ready. Cutrone? He put everything he had into it, I'm happy for him. We've taken another step forward." 🇮🇹 #ItalyIceland 🇮🇸 #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/bYyjCCf4sE — Italy (@azzurri) November 16, 2019

Iceland was lively in the match, with a squad that included players from Borussia Dortmund, Brentford, and BATE Borisov. However, it was Cutrone who would put the match away in the 84th minute when he blasted in a rebound off a saved header from Sassuolo product Gianluca Scamacca. He struck again in the 90th minute, firing home a low effort after a Scamacca feed.

Things go chippy at the end of the match, with a member of Iceland’s bench sent off and a small scuffle between players at the final whistle. The Italians pushed up to second in the group, three points behind Republic of Ireland with the victory, also holding two games in hand on those at the top.

Follow @the_bonnfire