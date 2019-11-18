Dutch FA investigates racist chants at match

Ah, the January transfer window is just around the corner and we can be certain of one thing: Manchester City and Manchester United are about to be linked with signing a ton of players.

A ton.

But in this instance, even though we’re six weeks away from the transfer window reopening but reports make, uh, sense?

First up, Manchester City have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano via 90min. And yep, City do indeed need a center back and he ticks all of the boxes as a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany. With Aymeric Laporte out injured until January at the earliest, plus Nicolas Otamendi struggling for form and John Stones in and out of the team with fitness issues, Pep Guardiola is short on center backs.

Fernandinho and Rodri can’t keep on filling in at center back and the lack of cover City have in the heart of their defense is the main reason they are nine points behind league leaders Liverpool. After the reigning champs admitted they weren’t going to match United’s summer bid for Harry Maguire, they probably knew this was going to happen and Laporte’s injury underlined their weakness in this area.

Upamecano, 21, will cost close to $65 million and he’s been a star at Leipzig in the Bundesliga in recent seasons. He will have just 18 months left on his current contract in January and he seems both attainable for a reasonable price and capable of having an instant impact as well as being able to develop into a fine center back.

Man United’s latest financial results suggest that will continue to focus on picking up younger gems in the British market to supplement their squad (see: James, Daniel) and they’ve been linked with a move for Reading’s Danny Loader.

Loader, 20, is out of contract this summer and will be available for a knockdown price in January. The striker has impressed on the international stage with England’s youth team, but has struggled in the second tier with the Royals as he’s scored just once in 29 appearances. He is definitely one for the future but with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood around, do United need another young striker?

According to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, contract talks have stalled between Reading and Loader, while the England youth international almost moved to Wolves in the summer.

United proved with the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City in the summer, they aren’t afraid to pick young talents out of the Championship and give them a chance in the PL, while they have also been linked with a move for the ridiculously in form RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 19, has scored 26 goals in 18 games in all competitions for Jesse Marsch’s side and the Norwegian striker is one of the hottest commodities in Europe. His father, former Manchester City midfielder Alfe-Inge Haaland, recently visited United’s training ground according to The Athletic. And with Haaland being a former international teammate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there’s a lot of crossover here.

United want to sign young, hungry players and both Loader and Haaland fit that mold. The latter would be much more expensive and would he be a regular at United ahead of Rashford and Martial? On current form, probably. Long-term having Rashford, Martial and James playing off Haaland in a 4-2-3-1 formation would probably be the dream for Solskjaer.

