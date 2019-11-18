EURO 2020: Switzerland, Denmark qualify; Ireland into playoffs

The 2019-20 Premier League season is almost a third of the way in and there have certainly been some outstanding displays and consistency from individuals so far.

Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool and Man City have all been in good form, and their star players dominate our selection for the Team of the Season, so far.

Below is my pick for the best XI, plus seven subs, but feel free to send us yours in the comments section below.

JPW’s Best XI of the Premier League season, so far…

—– Kepa —–

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Van Dijk —- Soyuncu —- Robertson —-

—- De Bruyne —- Jorginho —- Ndidi —-

—- Sterling —- Vardy —- Mane —-

Subs: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Cahill, Fabinho, Maddison, Mount, Abraham

Analysis: Okay, goalkeeper was perhaps the toughest position as Alisson has been out injured and Ederson has had a few ups and downs, while Fabianski was superb early in the season but was then injured and Hugo Lloris also went down. That leaves us with Kasper Schmeichel, Bernd Leno, Aaron Ramsdale and Kepa to choose from. I’m going for the latter as his distribution has been very good and the defense in front of him is young and still developing together, meaning he’s had plenty of reps and has made some very good saves.

In defense the full backs pick themselves with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson getting the nod but Ben Chilwell from Leicester is pushing Robertson all the way. At center back Caglar Soyuncu has been sublime for the Foxes, while Virgil Van Dijk is in imperious form and has had to crank things up a few more notches with Joel Matip out injured in recent weeks. Gary Cahill from Crystal Palace and Jon Egan from Sheffield United have both had very good starts for two solid defensive teams.

Midfield was tricky, but Kevin De Bruyne has been in the form of his life and so too has Jorginho who has totally turned around the wave of negativity against him from Chelsea’s fans. The Italian midfielder is digging deep and doing the dirty work as well as displaying his incredible array of passing. Wilfred Ndidi‘s ability to win the ball back is mind-boggling and he just gets in ahead of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison who have been linking Leicester’s attack together in front of him. Fabinho is another midfield destroyer who has been in the form of his life but he is only on our bench.

Talking of attack, Raheem Sterling gets in as he continues to score goals galore for Man City, and so too does Tammy Abraham as he’s finally got the chance to become a regular at Chelsea and he’s taken it with both hands. But he doesn’t get in our team as Jamie Vardy is a man reborn and is simply on fire for second-place Leicester. Sadio Mane has scored so many crucial goals for Liverpool and even though Roberto Firmino has played well, Mane is Liverpool’s main man as Mohamed Salah battles through an ankle injury. Sergio Aguero and Mason Mount just miss out on our XI but the former is scoring goals at a career-best rate and the latter is set to be a star for Chelsea and England for many years to come.

