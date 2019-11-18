More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

EURO 2020: Switzerland, Denmark qualify; Ireland into playoffs

By Andy EdwardsNov 18, 2019, 5:03 PM EST
Denmark, Switzerland and Ireland, the top three teams in Group D, could have finished 2020 European Championship qualification in any one of six permuted orders following Monday’s final round of fixtures, with the top two sides heading straight through to this summer’s tournament and third-place nation going the dreaded playoffs route.

Everything was all set up for a dramatic final day, for prayers to be answered and heartbreak to occur. First-place Denmark visiting third-place Ireland facing one another head-to-head added an even greater level of intrigue of potential for a massive swing in the final standings.

In the end, Ireland came ever so close to causing colossal chaos. Everything finished effective just as it began, with Switzerland and Denmark securing automatic qualification after swapping places and Ireland heading down the road less desired.

Denmark got there by way of a 1-1 draw with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The Danes took the lead through Martin Braithwaite in the 73rd minute and appeared destined to finish top of the group after missing the competition in 2016, but Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty headed home to equalize in the 85th. Ireland had a pair of chances after that, but Kasper Schmeichel held firm and saw Denmark over the line.

Switzerland took care of business with hardly a worry in the world, as the hammered Gibraltar to the tune of 6-1. Cedric Itten put the Swiss ahead after 10 minutes, though the game remained 1-0 early into the second half. Ruben Vargas made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, followed by a goal from Christian Fassnacht in the 57th. Gibraltar got one back in the 74th, before Loris Benito, Itten and Granit Xhaka each added another in the final 15 minutes.

As things stand, Switzerland will be placed into Pot 2 for the group stage draw, while Denmark would go into Pot 3.

FA panel details ‘very challenging case’ to rescind Son red card

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 18, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
The English FA’s Independent Regulatory Commission has released rare details of its majority decision to overturn the red card shown to Son Heung-min for his challenge which resulted in Andre Gomes suffering a dislocated ankle earlier this month, calling their deliberations “a very challenging case”.

The panel chose not to consider the injury to Everton’s Gomes when judging the case against Tottenham Hotspur’s Son, which was a controversial stance in the minds of some. Having the benefit of hindsight and instant replay — the latter of which referee Martin Atkinson could have used, but chose not to do so — the injury could be seen as the only reason Son was sent off.

“Having viewed the available footage of the incident on numerous occasions and in great detail, the regulatory commission agreed by majority decision that the referee had erred in his interpretation of the incident.

“The majority noted the speed with which the challenge was made, that the player had not been airborne and interpreted the challenge as a sliding tackle as opposed to a lunge.

“It was concluded that Son had made a challenge on Gomes which would warrant no more than a caution rather than a straight red card.”

The lone dissenting member of the panel described their view of the incident as “a late slide followed by a secondary movement which tripped Gomes and caused the awkward fall and subsequent collision. This secondary movement of Son’s left leg served ultimately to endanger the safety of his opponent pursuant to Law 12. Based on all the considerations the minority view was not satisfied that a dismissal was outside the reasonable range of actions for the referee to meet the obvious error test.”

Premier League Team of the Season so far

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
The 2019-20 Premier League season is almost a third of the way in and there have certainly been some outstanding displays and consistency from individuals so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool and Man City have all been in good form, and their star players dominate our selection for the Team of the Season, so far.

Below is my pick for the best XI, plus seven subs, but feel free to send us yours in the comments section below.

JPW’s Best XI of the Premier League season, so far…

—– Kepa —–

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Van Dijk —- Soyuncu —- Robertson —-

—- De Bruyne —- Jorginho —- Ndidi —-

—- Sterling —- Vardy —- Mane —- 

Subs: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Cahill, Fabinho, Maddison, Mount, Abraham

Analysis: Okay, goalkeeper was perhaps the toughest position as Alisson has been out injured and Ederson has had a few ups and downs, while Fabianski was superb early in the season but was then injured and Hugo Lloris also went down. That leaves us with Kasper Schmeichel, Bernd Leno, Aaron Ramsdale and Kepa to choose from. I’m going for the latter as his distribution has been very good and the defense in front of him is young and still developing together, meaning he’s had plenty of reps and has made some very good saves.

In defense the full backs pick themselves with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson getting the nod but Ben Chilwell from Leicester is pushing Robertson all the way. At center back Caglar Soyuncu has been sublime for the Foxes, while Virgil Van Dijk is in imperious form and has had to crank things up a few more notches with Joel Matip out injured in recent weeks. Gary Cahill from Crystal Palace and Jon Egan from Sheffield United have both had very good starts for two solid defensive teams.

Midfield was tricky, but Kevin De Bruyne has been in the form of his life and so too has Jorginho who has totally turned around the wave of negativity against him from Chelsea’s fans. The Italian midfielder is digging deep and doing the dirty work as well as displaying his incredible array of passing. Wilfred Ndidi‘s ability to win the ball back is mind-boggling and he just gets in ahead of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison who have been linking Leicester’s attack together in front of him. Fabinho is another midfield destroyer who has been in the form of his life but he is only on our bench.

Talking of attack, Raheem Sterling gets in as he continues to score goals galore for Man City, and so too does Tammy Abraham as he’s finally got the chance to become a regular at Chelsea and he’s taken it with both hands. But he doesn’t get in our team as Jamie Vardy is a man reborn and is simply on fire for second-place Leicester. Sadio Mane has scored so many crucial goals for Liverpool and even though Roberto Firmino has played well, Mane is Liverpool’s main man as Mohamed Salah battles through an ankle injury. Sergio Aguero and Mason Mount just miss out on our XI but the former is scoring goals at a career-best rate and the latter is set to be a star for Chelsea and England for many years to come.

Report: Loader, Haaland to Man United; Upamecano to Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Ah, the January transfer window is just around the corner and we can be certain of one thing: Manchester City and Manchester United are about to be linked with signing a ton of players.

A ton.

But in this instance, even though we’re six weeks away from the transfer window reopening but reports make, uh, sense?

First up, Manchester City have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano via 90min. And yep, City do indeed need a center back and he ticks all of the boxes as a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany. With Aymeric Laporte out injured until January at the earliest, plus Nicolas Otamendi struggling for form and John Stones in and out of the team with fitness issues, Pep Guardiola is short on center backs.

Fernandinho and Rodri can’t keep on filling in at center back and the lack of cover City have in the heart of their defense is the main reason they are nine points behind league leaders Liverpool. After the reigning champs admitted they weren’t going to match United’s summer bid for Harry Maguire, they probably knew this was going to happen and Laporte’s injury underlined their weakness in this area.

Upamecano, 21, will cost close to $65 million and he’s been a star at Leipzig in the Bundesliga in recent seasons. He will have just 18 months left on his current contract in January and he seems both attainable for a reasonable price and capable of having an instant impact as well as being able to develop into a fine center back.

Man United’s latest financial results suggest that will continue to focus on picking up younger gems in the British market to supplement their squad (see: James, Daniel) and they’ve been linked with a move for Reading’s Danny Loader.

Loader, 20, is out of contract this summer and will be available for a knockdown price in January. The striker has impressed on the international stage with England’s youth team, but has struggled in the second tier with the Royals as he’s scored just once in 29 appearances. He is definitely one for the future but with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood around, do United need another young striker?

According to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, contract talks have stalled between Reading and Loader, while the England youth international almost moved to Wolves in the summer.

United proved with the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City in the summer, they aren’t afraid to pick young talents out of the Championship and give them a chance in the PL, while they have also been linked with a move for the ridiculously in form RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 19, has scored 26 goals in 18 games in all competitions for Jesse Marsch’s side and the Norwegian striker is one of the hottest commodities in Europe. His father, former Manchester City midfielder Alfe-Inge Haaland, recently visited United’s training ground according to The Athletic. And with Haaland being a former international teammate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there’s a lot of crossover here.

United want to sign young, hungry players and both Loader and Haaland fit that mold. The latter would be much more expensive and would he be a regular at United ahead of Rashford and Martial? On current form, probably. Long-term having Rashford, Martial and James playing off Haaland in a 4-2-3-1 formation would probably be the dream for Solskjaer.

Sky Blue FC move to Red Bull Arena

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
Sky Blue FC will now call Red Bull Arena home.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise played two home games at the home of the New York Red Bulls during the 2019 season and strong crowds have led to a permanent relocation from their home at Yurack Field at Rutgers University.

In a statement released on their website, the NWSL side confirmed the agreement is for all of their home games to be played at Red Bull Arena in 2020.

Red Bulls General Manager Marc de Grandpre was delighted to set up the partnership with Sky Blue FC, who are moving to Harrison, NJ.

“We are pleased to welcome Sky Blue FC back to Red Bull Arena after two successful events in 2019,” de Grandpre said. “Having NWSL matches here in Harrison is great for soccer fans in the New York metro area, and we look forward to providing Sky Blue fans, players, and staff a world-class experience every time they enter Red Bull Arena.”

Sky Blue GM Alyse LaHue added that this move will take the club to the “next level” as this switch dramatically improves their home field.

“After our players and fans experienced Red Bull Arena in 2019, we knew it was the perfect venue to host Sky Blue and showcase this incredible league,” LaHue said. “We’re extremely grateful to the Red Bulls organization for all their efforts in reaching this agreement, and will always remain thankful to Rutgers for their commitment to Sky Blue throughout the years. The move to Red Bull Arena builds upon the positive momentum we gained last season and will help propel our club and the league to the next level.”

Sky Blue have been somewhat left behind in the new NWSL era as teams in Portland, Seattle, Orlando, Washington and Utah have been getting big crowds and building off the success of the USWNT, particularly over the past few months.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Red Bulls organization will become more involved in the day-to-day operations or even the ownership of Sky Blue FC.

This is a massive step in the right direction for a franchise which has been lacking in terms of facilities and investment off the pitch.