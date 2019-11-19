Maradona resigns as manager of Gimnasia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diego Maradona has resigned as boss of top-flight Argentine club Gimnasia, the club president told domestic media on Tuesday.

According to Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, Gimnasia president Gabriel Pellegrino told Radio La Red on Tuesday that Maradona had stepped down as boss with just three matches to go in the league season. The 59-year-old has reportedly been disillusioned that Pellegrino will not be running for another term as club president and has thus decided to end his tenure early.

Maradona’s contract was set to run through the end of the league season, which concludes December 8. The election for club president takes place this coming Saturday.

Maradona has only been in charge of the club since early September, and while he lost his first three matches in charge, he has since won three of the last five. The club sits 22nd in the 24-team league table.

OFICIAL! Diego Maradona dejó de ser el DT de Gimnasia. Lo confirmó Gabriel Pellegrino, el presidente del club, en @radiolared. Tampoco seguirán Sebastián Méndez y el resto de los ayudantes. pic.twitter.com/1lVI2Kq7H3 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 19, 2019

Pellegrino has been in charge of the club since 2016, with elections taking place every three years.

The legendary former player has previously managed Liga MX side Dorados de Sinaloa, UAE club Fujairah, and the Argentina national team.

