Report: Manchester United considering extending Bailly

Eric Bailly hasn’t made a single appearance for Manchester United this season to date, but the defender could see his contract extended as he eyes a return to the squad.

The 25-year-old has been a rock at the back for the Red Devils when on the field, but injuries have severely hampered his Manchester United career to date. Bailly is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in a preseason match against Leeds United in Australia, and could be returning to training soon.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Manchester United brass is eyeing a new deal for Bailly, whose current contract runs out this summer. The report cites an unnamed source that claims the club does not like allowing players to run out deals, at the very least extending Bailly for one season and giving him some value should the club wish to move on in the summer.

Recently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated Bailly could return soon and feature in a reserves game, hoping to build up his fitness to full match readiness. Bailly was injured in preseason, meaning once healthy, he would require some time to stretch out his fitness before appearing in a competitive fixture for the club.

Bailly represents a difficult decision for the club, wanting to hold onto valuable defensive players but also needing to find players that can stay healthy and contributing on the field.

