Serie A boss resigns after election investigation

MILAN — Gaetano Micciche has resigned as the president of Serie A following an investigation into his election last year.

Micciche, also the president of Banca IMI investment bank, was chosen unanimously in March 2018 by the Italian league’s 20 clubs.

But the Italian soccer federation opened an investigation last month after Genoa owner Enrico Preziosi alleged there were irregularities with how Micciche was elected.

In a statement on Tuesday, Micciche says: “The rumors in today’s newspapers, relating to the closure of the investigation into my appointment 20 months ago and to its possible outcome are unacceptable and forced me to make this decision.”

Lega Serie A, which runs the Italian top flight, had been without a president for almost year before Micciche was elected.

