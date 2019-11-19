Serie A boss resigns after election investigation

MILAN — Gaetano Micciche has resigned as the president of Serie A following an investigation into his election last year.
Micciche, also the president of Banca IMI investment bank, was chosen unanimously in March 2018 by the Italian league’s 20 clubs.
But the Italian soccer federation opened an investigation last month after Genoa owner Enrico Preziosi alleged there were irregularities with how Micciche was elected.
In a statement on Tuesday, Micciche says: “The rumors in today’s newspapers, relating to the closure of the investigation into my appointment 20 months ago and to its possible outcome are unacceptable and forced me to make this decision.”
Lega Serie A, which runs the Italian top flight, had been without a president for almost year before Micciche was elected.
Diego Maradona has resigned as boss of top-flight Argentine club Gimnasia, the club president told domestic media on Tuesday.
According to Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, Gimnasia president Gabriel Pellegrino told Radio La Red on Tuesday that Maradona had stepped down as boss with just three matches to go in the league season. The 59-year-old has reportedly been disillusioned that Pellegrino will not be running for another term as club president and has thus decided to end his tenure early.
Maradona’s contract was set to run through the end of the league season, which concludes December 8. The election for club president takes place this coming Saturday.
Maradona has only been in charge of the club since early September, and while he lost his first three matches in charge, he has since won three of the last five. The club sits 22nd in the 24-team league table.
Pellegrino has been in charge of the club since 2016, with elections taking place every three years.
The legendary former player has previously managed Liga MX side Dorados de Sinaloa, UAE club Fujairah, and the Argentina national team.
The LA Galaxy announced on Monday that star attacker Cristian Pavon will remain with the club next season, extending his loan through the 2020 MLS campaign after agreeing to a deal with his parent club Boca Juniors.
The 23-year-old Argentinian made a splash when arriving to the Galaxy in early August, helping push the club to an appearance in the quarterfinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs. He scored three goals and assisted eight more in 11 regular season matches, plus another goal in the playoffs.
Pavon’s arrival was of the utmost importance for the Galaxy as they looked to make up for a sub-par defense that conceded goals in waves. His presence will be even more critical next season as the Galaxy are without goal hawk Zlatan Ibrahimovic who left the club this offseason.
Terms of the extension were not released, but it was confirmed that Pavon will occupy a Designated Player slot for the upcoming season, alongside fellow DP Jonathan dos Santos. Romain Alessandrini was the third DP on the club, but his contract expires this offseason and no resolution to that has yet been announced.
Pavon was a regular for Argentina during the 2018 World Cup but has not been a regular since, missing from the 2019 Copa America squad and not among the players for the current international break. He has 11 international caps in total, yet to score a goal.
Eric Bailly hasn’t made a single appearance for Manchester United this season to date, but the defender could see his contract extended as he eyes a return to the squad.
The 25-year-old has been a rock at the back for the Red Devils when on the field, but injuries have severely hampered his Manchester United career to date. Bailly is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in a preseason match against Leeds United in Australia, and could be returning to training soon.
According to a report by The Daily Mail, Manchester United brass is eyeing a new deal for Bailly, whose current contract runs out this summer. The report cites an unnamed source that claims the club does not like allowing players to run out deals, at the very least extending Bailly for one season and giving him some value should the club wish to move on in the summer.
Recently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated Bailly could return soon and feature in a reserves game, hoping to build up his fitness to full match readiness. Bailly was injured in preseason, meaning once healthy, he would require some time to stretch out his fitness before appearing in a competitive fixture for the club.
Bailly represents a difficult decision for the club, wanting to hold onto valuable defensive players but also needing to find players that can stay healthy and contributing on the field.
Luis Enrique will be named manager of the Spanish national team on Tuesday, five months to the day after stepping down from the same position to care for his nine-year-old daughter as she battled bone cancer.
[ MORE: Van Dijk leaves Netherlands squad for “personal reasons” ]
Robert Moreno is set to step aside to make way for Enrique. Moreno was previously an assistant on Enrique’s staff and had initially been put in charge of La Roja through the 2020 European Championship.
Enrique’s daughter, Xana, passed away in late August after a five-month battle.
[ MORE: Premier League Team of the Season so far ]
Moreno managed the team during Monday’s 5-0 thrashing of Romania to complete an unbeaten EURO 2020 qualifying campaign, but the 42-year-old was seen leaving the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in tears after the game. Neither Moreno nor any of the players spoke to the media.
He previously said that he would step aside should Enrique find himself able to return. Moreno insisted that friendship came first, above all else.