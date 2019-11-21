Chicago Fire FC arrive as part of major rebrand

Many were calling for the Fire part of their name to be removed, but that has remained as the team which arrived in MLS in 1998 revealed why it has decided to rebrand itself.
“Chicago Fire FC’s badge honors the founding legend of Chicago itself. After the Great Fire of 1871 razed the city to ashes, the people of Chicago stood on still-scorched earth and resolved to rise again.
“At the center of our badge, the Fire Crown — with flames inverted to become a crown — tells the story of a dramatic rebirth, and how it became the legend of our city’s people. Bold, Brave, Big-Hearted. The same qualities that inspired Chicagoans to build a great world city from the ashes of the Great Fire, are still alive in every neighborhood, among some of the extraordinary people who call Chicago home. These are the people who make no little plans. They stand for Chicago, as we invite you to.”
In a flashy new era for MLS, franchises like the Fire need to keep up with the LAFC’s and Atlanta United’s of the world.
This stadium move to Soldier Field is a perfect chance for them to create a new identity, but not removing Fire from their name does seem like a missed opportunity to reinvent themselves.
Swapping FC for SC isn’t going to make a huge difference when all is said and done.
With 20 of the 24 teams confirmed (the playoffs to secure the final four teams take place in March) we now know that England, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands will all host their group games in their own country
The big boys have qualified but they aren’t necessarily
Below are the four pots in full, as the draw takes place in Bucharest, Romania on Nov. 30.
Where are the “Groups of Death” here? Belgium, France, Portugal and Wales would be nuts, while none of Pot 1 would like to be put in the same group as France, Croatia or the Netherlands.
Pot 1
Belgium
Italy
England
Germany
Spain
Ukraine
Pot 2
France
Poland
Switzerland
Croatia
Netherlands
Russia
Pot 3
Portugal
Turkey
Denmark
Austria
Sweden
Czech Republic
Pot 4
Wales
Finland
Playoff Path A
Playoff Path B
Playoff Path C
Playoff Path D
“We cannot win the Premier League this year. I am not saying we will do, but we can win it next year,” Mourinho said. “If we win titles it is the consequence of the whole club. The stadium is part of the vision, the training ground is part of the vision, keeping the best players is part of the vision.”
That is a huge statement for a team which hasn’t won the league title since 1961 and are currently so far behind title chasing Liverpool and Man City, let alone Chelsea, Leicester City, Arsenal and Man United.
But with Spurs’ phenomenal new stadium, training ground and a plethora of world-class players at his disposal, maybe Mourinho is right to be confident that the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League runners up can be in the PL title hunt next season, as he admitted he doesn’t need to change that much from the team Mauricio Pochettino built.
“I don’t want to make big changes, I want to respect the base and the work that they did for five-and-a-half years, not two days,” Mourinho said. “We hope that is an update, it is not a change. The base is what they did before. This is not about me and not for me to come and say ‘everything was wrong with Mauricio’, not at all. It is to try and understand why results in the Premier League were not good and to try and reach a good level again. The players are very good and I’m not here to make dramatic changes.”
Mourinho seems hungry, rejuvenated and ready to sink his teeth into the job at Spurs, and he is no doubt in his favorite role as the underdog in comparison to Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City in the title race.
But there’s a lot of work to be done between now and any potential title bid, as they sit 14th in the Premier League table, without an away win in the league since January and 11 points off the top four.
“I’ve had no time to look at individual cases,” Mourinho said. “The first thing for me is for the players to feel good and if they are going to leave in January or June or sign a new contract I think all of that based on feeling good and to feel good is to be ready and available on Saturday. Jan cannot do that because of injury. But they have to be ready for the team. Then it is about the club, it is about them, it is about me, it is about Mr Levy but fundamentally it is about the players being happy. You have to choose what makes you happy but at this moment we have to look at the short term and we have to try and get two good results in the next two matches.”
Those next two matches come at West Ham on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and then a crucial UEFA Champions League group game against Olympiakos at home next Tuesday.
If Mourinho gets off to a flier, Tottenham will have momentum and when the Special One has that and he’s happy, the rest of the PL will be wary.
Mourinho, 56, answered questions from reporters at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday ahead of their clash at bitter London rivals West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
“Mauricio, for the work he did, this club will be always his home,” Mourinho said. “He can come when he wants. When he misses the players, when he misses the people he work with. The door is always open for him. He will find happiness again. He will find a great club again. He will have a great future.”
Mourinho then interestingly said he will not make the same mistakes he made previously in his career, as he’s spent his recent time off tweaking his methods and thinking about how he can evolve as a coach.
“I always thought that these 11 months were not a waste of time. They were months to think, to analyse, to prepare. You never lose your DNA, you never lose your identity, you are what you are,” Mourinho added. “I am humble. I am humble enough to analyze my career, and the problems. There was no one else to blame… I went really deep in that analysis… I am stronger. I am not fitter, I was always fit! But I am stronger from an emotional point of view. I am relaxed, I am motivated, I am ready and I think the players felt that in two days. I am ready to support them, this is not about me. It is about the club. I am here to try and help everyone.”
The press conference room at Spurs’ training ground was packed, with a limit of one journalist per organization such was the demand, and Mourinho smiled and lapped up the attention as he is back in the Premier League after a 11-month hiatus after his firing by Man United. Mourinho revealed he thought he would get a job midseason.
“I’m nobody to advise people but to have a break was very positive for me,” Mourinho revealed. “Having the first summer where I didn’t work was not good for me. I was a bit lost. But it was good for me. I even learned how to be a pundit.”
So, what is Mourinho looking forward to as Tottenham’s new manager?
“I couldn’t be happier. In relation to the difficulty of the job ahead – every time a club changes mid-season it is because the situation is not good, that is obvious – unless something strange happened that we don’t know about. Basically the results sometimes force these decisions,” Mourinho said. “The potential of the club is huge, the potential of the players is great I am so happy that was one of the reasons I came because of the vision that Mr Levy put in front of me about the club and the quality of the players and the squad. I know potentially I have a great job in my hands.”
Mourinho was asked about his connection to Spurs’ London rivals Chelsea, as he won three Premier League titles in two spells at Stamford Bridge.
Can Tottenham’s fans overlook Mourinho’s links to rivals Chelsea?
“I think they have to see me as Mr Inter, Mr Real Madrid, Mr Porto. I wear the pyjamas of my clubs! I am a club man, but a many clubs man,” Mourinho said. “I decided in my career to have these different adventures in different countries until I did what I call the Grand Slam, England, Spain and Italy. I did not stop. I wanted to do it and I did it with passion. I have always said the Premier League is my natural habitat is where I am most loved is where I felt if I had the option is the league and the country that I considered the best and found most enjoyable and where I am really happy.”
“Now I only have one shirt and only one passion and only one thing in my mind which is my club and that is Spurs,” Mourinho said. “I won the Champions League with Porto and three months later I was playing against Porto – that is life. I’m not Chelsea, I’m not United, I’m not Real Madrid, I’m not Inter – I am all of them, I gave everything to all of them and that is what I am going to do here, to give absolutely everything I have.”
Asked about signing new players in January and beyond, Mourinho was keen to put his faith in the players he currently has at his disposal.
“The best gift are the players who are here. I don’t need new players,” Mourinho said. “I just need to get to know these ones better. I know them well but you never know them well enough until you meet them.”
That will be music to the ears of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, initially, as he’s made a huge call to bring in Mourinho to replace Pochettino and many believed that would spark a period of heavy spending for the north London club.
With Spurs 11 points off the top four in the Premier League as things stand, Mourinho has a heck of a job on his hands.
But he is now in role he relishes.
The Special One is the underdog once again.
Mourinho has won trophies at every single club he’s been at in his managerial career and Spurs haven’t secured any silverware since 2008. He wants to turn Harry Kane and Co. into one thing: Winners.
“When I don’t win I cannot be happy and I cannot change that in my DNA. I hope I can influence the players of not being happy without winning football matches,” Mourinho said. “If you are happy after losing football matches, it is difficult to be a winner in any moment of your career.”
Gareth Bale has upset plenty of people around Real Madrid and in Spain over the international break.
Following the 2-0 win against Hungary on Tuesday, Bale, 30, celebrated Wales reaching EURO 2020 by singing “Wales. Golf. Madrid” with this teammates, while holding a flag which had the same message and “in that order” printed on it.
Safe to say that didn’t go down well in Madrid, with Bale’s critics, of which there are many, livid with his actions.
Did it needlessly poor fuel on the fire? Yes. Was it a bit of banter towards his situation for Bale? Yes.
It has already spoken about playing for Wales being more fun than playing for Real Madrid and many in the Spanish capital were surprised to see him play for Wales over the international break as his last game for Real was on Oct. 5 due to injury.
Real’s fans don’t like Bale and their former president Roman Calderon called his behavior “childish” as others said fans should demand he leaves in their next game against Real Sociedad at home on Saturday.
Here are a selection of the headlines across the Spanish newspapers, as Bale still has three years left on his current contract a Real and looks set to stay, despite Zinedine Zidane desperate to offload him in the summer.