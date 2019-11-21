More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Klopp explains why he kept Liverpool squad small

By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 5:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

When your team looks as good as any in the world, it’s easy for your words to appear sprung from a font of wisdom.

So perhaps we shouldn’t rush to apologize to Jurgen Klopp after some — read: this writer — questioned his decision not to add some more pieces to Liverpool’s title chase ahead of this Premier League season.

[ MORE: Ederson back in training ]

It’s why he famously played down the summer transfer window while many were demanding depth additions to overcome Man City.

Klopp explained his desire to keep a small squad during a sprawling, sometimes salty interview with James Pearce for The Athletic, saying a 22- or 23-deep roster becomes too difficult to manage over a long season.

He also said the key to keeping the players in the right frame of mind is by not having favorites, not treating Mohamed Salah any different than, say, Xherdan Shaqiri. Again, that’s probably not entirely true given megawatt personalities, but the idea of attempting to do so is something at which Klopp is proving adept.

“How do I keep them motivated? I treat them all the same, 100 per cent. You score four goals or no goals, for me you are the same person. When we talk about football it’s easier for me to speak with the guy who scored four goals, but on a personal level they’re all the same for me.

“I like them all a lot — that’s why they are all here. It’s not that anyone has forced me to get around with these guys. They are all wonderful, different but wonderful. I like being around them. Hopefully, they know that and they feel that.”

Now the Reds have also needed to face down minimal injuries this early season aside from Alisson‘s ailment. That’s something that costs teams points regardless of their attitude, but Klopp’s approach is an ideal one… and it may be a massive part of Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title.

Losing several players is going to tax teams — See: City, Manchester — a lot even if their coach is keeping everyone happy, but it’s almost impossible to come away unimpressed from a long interview with Klopp.

It’s a must-read. Check it out here.

Ederson returns to training before Man City-Chelsea tilt

By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ederson is back on the training pitch and could feature for Manchester City in a Top Four clash with Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Brazilian goalkeeper was injured in what will forever be known as “The Kyle Walker Game,” as Man City drew Atalanta 1-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Robles, BWP leave Red Bulls ]

He missed out on City’s critical 3-1 loss to Liverpool, as the two-time defending PL champs dropped nine points below the prohibitive title favorite Reds.

Ederson had started 85-straight league matches for Pep Guardiola, who will be anxious to have him healthy and in between the sticks as City looks to chase down the Reds (again).

Red Bulls say goodbye to legends Wright-Phillips, Robles

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Red Bull Arena is gonna feel real different next season.

The New York Red Bulls said goodbye to two of the most important players in their history, as Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles will not be coming back to the Red Bull Arena set next season.

[ MORE: Reyna quits NYCFC for Austin ]

Wright-Phillips’ incredible run through the New York Red Bulls record books is over after seven season, thought it feels like the influential 35-year-old Englishman was in MLS from its very start. His two-goal season was not a fitting send-off, but he’s out of contract.

RBNY announced Thursday that Wright-Phillips would not returning to the club for the 2020 season, putting an end to a career which included 126 goals and 35 assists across all competitions. He also won two Golden Boot Awards and was twice in the MLS Best XI.

Robles is a club legend, and he’s now a free agent after Red Bulls declined his option.

The thrice-capped USMNT backstop was between the sticks for 281 Red Bulls matches, keeping 89 clean sheets. He was a part of three Supporters’ Shield winners and was named the 2015 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 35-year-old began his career abroad with German sides Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher before coming to MLS in 2012.

He issued an emotional, grateful goodbye via the club’s web site.

Reyna quits New York City for Austin expansion team in MLS

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna quit as sporting director of Major League Soccer’s New York City team on Thursday to take the same job with the Austin expansion club that starts play in 2021.

He will report to Austin owner Anthony Precourt, who owned MLS’s Columbus Crew from 2013-18. Josh Wolff, who played with Reyna on the national team, was hired as Austin’s coach in July.

Reyna had been the most visible and stable figure for an NYC team owned by the parent company of English champion Manchester City. He was hired in 2013 as NYC’s first employee. While the team has reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, it has not reached the championship game. It will be hiring its fourth coach, with Domenec Torrent out after this past season. There have been four president/CEOs.

Reyna had eight goals in 112 appearances for the U.S., playing at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. His son Gio played for the U.S. at this year’s Under-17 World Cup and is a member of Borussia Dortmund’s under-19 team.

The NYC team said technical director David Lee has been promoted to sporting director. Lee was hired in 2014 as director of player recruitment and became technical director in 2017.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 21, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 13 of the Premier League season is here, with the international break over and things back to normal.

Get in there.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Leicester City  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Norwich City  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]