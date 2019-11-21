More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 21, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Matchweek 13 of the Premier League season is here, with the international break over and things back to normal.

Get in there.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Leicester City  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Norwich City  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

Reyna quits New York City for Austin expansion team in MLS

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna quit as sporting director of Major League Soccer’s New York City team on Thursday to take the same job with the Austin expansion club that starts play in 2021.

He will report to Austin owner Anthony Precourt, who owned MLS’s Columbus Crew from 2013-18. Josh Wolff, who played with Reyna on the national team, was hired as Austin’s coach in July.

Reyna had been the most visible and stable figure for an NYC team owned by the parent company of English champion Manchester City. He was hired in 2013 as NYC’s first employee. While the team has reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, it has not reached the championship game. It will be hiring its fourth coach, with Domenec Torrent out after this past season. There have been four president/CEOs.

Reyna had eight goals in 112 appearances for the U.S., playing at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. His son Gio played for the U.S. at this year’s Under-17 World Cup and is a member of Borussia Dortmund’s under-19 team.

The NYC team said technical director David Lee has been promoted to sporting director. Lee was hired in 2014 as director of player recruitment and became technical director in 2017.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chicago Fire FC arrive as part of major rebrand

Chicago Fire
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 21, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
Say hello to Chicago Fire FC.

That’s right. Chicago Fire Soccer Club (SC) is no longer, as the Major League Soccer franchise in the Windy City has been rebranded.

With the team moving downtown to be based at Soldier Field for the 2020 season, under new ownership and plenty of changes going on, a new logo and slightly different name has now arrived.

Many were calling for the Fire part of their name to be removed, but that has remained as the team which arrived in MLS in 1998 revealed why it has decided to rebrand itself.

“Chicago Fire FC’s badge honors the founding legend of Chicago itself. After the Great Fire of 1871 razed the city to ashes, the people of Chicago stood on still-scorched earth and resolved to rise again.

“At the center of our badge, the Fire Crown — with flames inverted to become a crown — tells the story of a dramatic rebirth, and how it became the legend of our city’s people. Bold, Brave, Big-Hearted. The same qualities that inspired Chicagoans to build a great world city from the ashes of the Great Fire, are still alive in every neighborhood, among some of the extraordinary people who call Chicago home. These are the people who make no little plans. They stand for Chicago, as we invite you to.”

In a flashy new era for MLS, franchises like the Fire need to keep up with the LAFC’s and Atlanta United’s of the world.

This stadium move to Soldier Field is a perfect chance for them to create a new identity, but not removing Fire from their name does seem like a missed opportunity to reinvent themselves.

Swapping FC for SC isn’t going to make a huge difference when all is said and done.

Pots for EURO 2020 revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 21, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
The 2020 European Championships take place next summer across Europe, as the 60th anniversary of the tournament will be celebrated by hosting games all across the continent.

With 20 of the 24 teams confirmed (the playoffs to secure the final four teams take place in March) we now know that England, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands will all host their group games in their own country

The big boys have qualified but they aren’t necessarily

Below are the four pots in full, as the draw takes place in Bucharest, Romania on Nov. 30.

Where are the “Groups of Death” here? Belgium, France, Portugal and Wales would be nuts, while none of Pot 1 would like to be put in the same group as France, Croatia or the Netherlands.

Pot 1
Belgium
Italy
England
Germany
Spain
Ukraine

Pot 2
France
Poland
Switzerland
Croatia
Netherlands
Russia

Pot 3
Portugal
Turkey
Denmark
Austria
Sweden
Czech Republic

Pot 4
Wales
Finland
Playoff Path A
Playoff Path B
Playoff Path C
Playoff Path D

Mourinho: Tottenham can win the Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 21, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as Tottenham Hotspur’s new boss and he wasted no time making his mark in his first press conference as Spurs’ head coach.

He was brash, confident and had plenty of one-liners to throw out to the media as he resembled that friend you have who is entertaining when you see them once a year, usually around the holidays.

But we will all be seeing a lot more of Jose in the coming weeks and months…

Mourinho, 56, addressed a pack press conference room at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday and was happy throughout as he smiled and joked about returning to the Premier League.

During the lengthy press conference, where he discussed many topics including praise for Mauricio Pochettino, lavishing praise on the current Spurs squad and saying he is humble and has learned a lot in the past 11 months since he was fired by Manchester United, Mourinho was asked if Tottenham can win the title.

“We cannot win the Premier League this year. I am not saying we will do, but we can win it next year,” Mourinho said. “If we win titles it will not be because of me. It will because of the club’s work. It will be because of the vision and plan of the whole club. The stadium is part of the vision, the training ground is part of the vision, keeping the best players is part of the vision. To refuse to let the best players go is part of the vision too. Maybe to have a manager with my experience is also part of the vision. If we win the title, doesn’t matter when, if we win a title during my period it will not be because of myself. It is just the natural consequence of the vision and the plan.”

That is a huge statement for a team which hasn’t won the league title since 1961 and are currently so far behind title chasing Liverpool and Man City, let alone Chelsea, Leicester City, Arsenal and Man United.

But with Spurs’ phenomenal new stadium, training ground and a plethora of world-class players at his disposal, maybe Mourinho is right to be confident that the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League runners up can be in the PL title hunt next season, as he admitted he doesn’t need to change that much from the team Mauricio Pochettino built.

“I don’t want to make big changes, I want to respect the base and the work that they did for five-and-a-half years, not two days,” Mourinho said. “We hope that is an update, it is not a change. The base is what they did before. This is not about me and not for me to come and say ‘everything was wrong with Mauricio’, not at all. It is to try and understand why results in the Premier League were not good and to try and reach a good level again. The players are very good and I’m not here to make dramatic changes.”

Mourinho seems hungry, rejuvenated and ready to sink his teeth into the job at Spurs, and he is no doubt in his favorite role as the underdog in comparison to Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City in the title race.

But there’s a lot of work to be done between now and any potential title bid, as they sit 14th in the Premier League table, without an away win in the league since January and 11 points off the top four.

After praising the squad of players he has at his disposal and insisting he doesn’t need to spend in January, Mourinho is unsure whether the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose will stick around as they continue to run down their contracts.

“I’ve had no time to look at individual cases,” Mourinho said. “The first thing for me is for the players to feel good and if they are going to leave in January or June or sign a new contract I think all of that based on feeling good and to feel good is to be ready and available on Saturday. Jan cannot do that because of injury. But they have to be ready for the team. Then it is about the club, it is about them, it is about me, it is about Mr Levy but fundamentally it is about the players being happy.  You have to choose what makes you happy but at this moment we have to look at the short term and we have to try and get two good results in the next two matches.”

Those next two matches come at West Ham on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and then a crucial UEFA Champions League group game against Olympiakos at home next Tuesday.

If Mourinho gets off to a flier, Tottenham will have momentum and when the Special One has that and he’s happy, the rest of the PL will be wary.