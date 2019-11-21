Red Bulls say goodbye to legends Wright-Phillips, Robles

Wright-Phillips’ incredible run through the New York Red Bulls record books is over after seven season, thought it feels like the influential 35-year-old Englishman was in MLS from its very start. His two-goal season was not a fitting send-off, but he’s out of contract.
RBNY announced Thursday that Wright-Phillips would not returning to the club for the 2020 season, putting an end to a career which included 126 goals and 35 assists across all competitions. He also won two Golden Boot Awards and was twice in the MLS Best XI.
Robles is a club legend, and he’s now a free agent after Red Bulls declined his option.
The thrice-capped USMNT backstop was between the sticks for 281 Red Bulls matches, keeping 89 clean sheets. He was a part of three Supporters’ Shield winners and was named the 2015 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
The 35-year-old began his career abroad with German sides Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher before coming to MLS in 2012.
He issued an emotional, grateful goodbye via the club’s web site.
NEW YORK (AP) Former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna quit as sporting director of Major League Soccer’s New York City team on Thursday to take the same job with the Austin expansion club that starts play in 2021.
He will report to Austin owner Anthony Precourt, who owned MLS’s Columbus Crew from 2013-18. Josh Wolff, who played with Reyna on the national team, was hired as Austin’s coach in July.
Reyna had been the most visible and stable figure for an NYC team owned by the parent company of English champion Manchester City. He was hired in 2013 as NYC’s first employee. While the team has reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, it has not reached the championship game. It will be hiring its fourth coach, with Domenec Torrent out after this past season. There have been four president/CEOs.
Reyna had eight goals in 112 appearances for the U.S., playing at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. His son Gio played for the U.S. at this year’s Under-17 World Cup and is a member of Borussia Dortmund’s under-19 team.
The NYC team said technical director David Lee has been promoted to sporting director. Lee was hired in 2014 as director of player recruitment and became technical director in 2017.
Many were calling for the Fire part of their name to be removed, but that has remained as the team which arrived in MLS in 1998 revealed why it has decided to rebrand itself.
“Chicago Fire FC’s badge honors the founding legend of Chicago itself. After the Great Fire of 1871 razed the city to ashes, the people of Chicago stood on still-scorched earth and resolved to rise again.
“At the center of our badge, the Fire Crown — with flames inverted to become a crown — tells the story of a dramatic rebirth, and how it became the legend of our city’s people. Bold, Brave, Big-Hearted. The same qualities that inspired Chicagoans to build a great world city from the ashes of the Great Fire, are still alive in every neighborhood, among some of the extraordinary people who call Chicago home. These are the people who make no little plans. They stand for Chicago, as we invite you to.”
In a flashy new era for MLS, franchises like the Fire need to keep up with the LAFC’s and Atlanta United’s of the world.
This stadium move to Soldier Field is a perfect chance for them to create a new identity, but not removing Fire from their name does seem like a missed opportunity to reinvent themselves.
Swapping FC for SC isn’t going to make a huge difference when all is said and done.