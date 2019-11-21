Red Bulls say goodbye to legends Wright-Phillips, Robles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Bull Arena is gonna feel real different next season.

The New York Red Bulls said goodbye to two of the most important players in their history, as Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles will not be coming back to the Red Bull Arena set next season.

[ MORE: Reyna quits NYCFC for Austin ]

Wright-Phillips’ incredible run through the New York Red Bulls record books is over after seven season, thought it feels like the influential 35-year-old Englishman was in MLS from its very start. His two-goal season was not a fitting send-off, but he’s out of contract.

RBNY announced Thursday that Wright-Phillips would not returning to the club for the 2020 season, putting an end to a career which included 126 goals and 35 assists across all competitions. He also won two Golden Boot Awards and was twice in the MLS Best XI.

Robles is a club legend, and he’s now a free agent after Red Bulls declined his option.

The thrice-capped USMNT backstop was between the sticks for 281 Red Bulls matches, keeping 89 clean sheets. He was a part of three Supporters’ Shield winners and was named the 2015 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 35-year-old began his career abroad with German sides Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher before coming to MLS in 2012.

He issued an emotional, grateful goodbye via the club’s web site.

Luis Robles says his goodbye to the organization. pic.twitter.com/stwRrn6lMU — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) November 21, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola