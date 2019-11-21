More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The 2 Robbies break down Tottenham’s big switch from Poch to Mou

By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 7:15 PM EST
Maybe you saw the firing of Mauricio Pochettino coming, and maybe you even though Jose Mourinho could be in the running to take his place, but the whole thing happening in rapid fire fashion calls for something different.

Call it an emergency podcast for The 2 Robbies.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle respond to the shocking and divisive news coming from North London earlier this week.

Tottenham Hotspur sacked Pochettino and quickly replaced him with The Special One. This episode also includes some of Jose’s first words as the new Spurs Head Coach.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 13

By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
Yes, Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League and, sure, both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manuel Pellegrini are in managerial hot seats, but is there any match more intriguing than Man City and Chelsea squaring off with the knowledge that a bad outcome could see them double digits out of first?

Below we take a look at the key storylines to keep an eye on across the PL this weekend.

The Jose Mourinho Era begins against a familiar foe

  • West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Manuel Pellegrini and Jose Mourinho have matched wits many times, which could help the former in his bid to get ready for a rankled Spurs side to kickstart the Premier League weekend.

Mourinho has only matched up with six managers more than Pellegrini in his career, and boasts a 7W-3D-4L record. Can he quickly get Spurs put together for a visit to a desperate Irons side.

Chelsea, Man City put slim title hopes on the line

  • Manchester City v. Chelsea — Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC

Both Pep Guardiola‘s City and Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea have lost to Liverpool, meaning their chances to directly affect the Reds’ title hopes are limited. Matches like this one are the ones that get the Reds salivating, in fact, knowing that only one team can snare three points.

City enters the day nine points back of first and a point behind Chelsea and Leicester City. The Top Four race sure looks clear cut right now — the chasing pack is eight points behind fourth — but failure to win on Saturday will likely leave either side double-digit points back of first.

Knock off the Red Devils? Wilder things have happened

  • Sheffield United v. Manchester United — Sunday, 11:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has the newly-promoted side in fifth place on the table, one point better than his celebrated visitors. The Blades will sit no worse than five points back of the Top Four if they can beat Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s Red Devils, adding another big name to a season of results which already includes a defeat of Arsenal and draws against Chelsea and Spurs. United is still without Paul Pogba and now will also miss Scott McTominay. Another upset brewing?

Reds hope to get back to business as usual in title fight

  • Crystal Palace v. Liverpool — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

A week removed from a glitzy show against Man City, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds now visit a Palace side who is probably getting sick of facing the Premier League’s best. Roy Hodgson‘s table rise has been stunted by a four-match winless run that includes 2-0 losses to Man City, Leicester City, and Chelsea to go with a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

A Liverpool win will boost it clearer of Man City and/or Chelsea, as the Reds seek a double-digit lead on the field (Second-place Leicester City is away to Brighton and Hove Albion).

Arsenal looks to right wobbly league ship versus slumping Saints

  • Arsenal v. Southampton — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Unai Emery‘s Gunners may be doing fine in the Europa League, but they’ve taken just two points from 12 since an Oct. 6 defeat of Bourrnemouth at the Emirates Stadium. Saints only win since mid-September in any competition is a 4-0 demolition of rivals Portsmouth. If Arsenal cannot get right here, well…

Pochettino leaves emotional whiteboard message to Spurs

Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino and his backroom staff have left Tottenham Hotspur, but not without fond words for the North London set.

Pochettino’s backroom staff was also dismissed, with assistant Jesus Perez and coaches Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez leaving to make room for Jose Mourinho’s crew.

And Perez wanted to make sure that the world knew the final words Pochettino left for his players, something that has Tottenham supporters even more emotional.

It also surely plays as a political piece which will increase the villain status of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who’s been under fire for not helping Pochettino by selling players who did not want to be in North London.

Even Mourinho heaped praise on his predecessor.

“Mauricio, for the work he did, this club will be always his home,” Mourinho said. “He can come when he wants. When he misses the players, when he misses the people he work with. The door is always open for him. He will find happiness again. He will find a great club again. He will have a great future.”

Get your tissues, Spurs fans.

Klopp explains why he kept Liverpool squad small

By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 5:52 PM EST
When your team looks as good as any in the world, it’s easy for your words to appear sprung from a font of wisdom.

So perhaps we shouldn’t rush to apologize to Jurgen Klopp after some — read: this writer — questioned his decision not to add some more pieces to Liverpool’s title chase ahead of this Premier League season.

It’s why he famously played down the summer transfer window while many were demanding depth additions to overcome Man City.

Klopp explained his desire to keep a small squad during a sprawling, sometimes salty interview with James Pearce for The Athletic, saying a 22- or 23-deep roster becomes too difficult to manage over a long season.

He also said the key to keeping the players in the right frame of mind is by not having favorites, not treating Mohamed Salah any different than, say, Xherdan Shaqiri. Again, that’s probably not entirely true given megawatt personalities, but the idea of attempting to do so is something at which Klopp is proving adept.

“How do I keep them motivated? I treat them all the same, 100 per cent. You score four goals or no goals, for me you are the same person. When we talk about football it’s easier for me to speak with the guy who scored four goals, but on a personal level they’re all the same for me.

“I like them all a lot — that’s why they are all here. It’s not that anyone has forced me to get around with these guys. They are all wonderful, different but wonderful. I like being around them. Hopefully, they know that and they feel that.”

Now the Reds have also needed to face down minimal injuries this early season aside from Alisson‘s ailment. That’s something that costs teams points regardless of their attitude, but Klopp’s approach is an ideal one… and it may be a massive part of Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title.

Losing several players is going to tax teams — See: City, Manchester — a lot even if their coach is keeping everyone happy, but it’s almost impossible to come away unimpressed from a long interview with Klopp.

It's a must-read.

Ederson returns to training before Man City-Chelsea tilt

By Nicholas MendolaNov 21, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
Ederson is back on the training pitch and could feature for Manchester City in a Top Four clash with Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Brazilian goalkeeper was injured in what will forever be known as “The Kyle Walker Game,” as Man City drew Atalanta 1-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

He missed out on City’s critical 3-1 loss to Liverpool, as the two-time defending PL champs dropped nine points below the prohibitive title favorite Reds.

Ederson had started 85-straight league matches for Pep Guardiola, who will be anxious to have him healthy and in between the sticks as City looks to chase down the Reds (again).