ALBERTO LINGRIA/AFP/GettyImages

Milan hoping to woo “great champion” Zlatan next week

By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
Serie A mainstays AC Milan are trying to woo Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro.

The full-court press makes sense, as it will take some financial sacrifices for Ibrahimovic to join the side given Financial Fair Play problems in Milan.

Coach Stefano Pioli called Zlatan “a great champion” while admitting he has to focus on the table and not transfers, while former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani issued a glowing call for the Swede to return to town.

From Football-Italia.com:

“It would be romantic if he returned. But I have a rule, I don’t talk about teams I’m not involved with anymore. I’m only a fan of Milan now. Still, his arrival would enrich Italian football, similar to when Cristiano Ronaldo came to Italy.”

Man, they know how to speak this guy’s language, don’t they?

Sky Sports says Ibrahimovic’s agent will meet with Milan again next week in the hopes of convincing him to take a lower wage deal, and the 38-year-old showed he’s willing to take one for the team during his stint with the LA Galaxy.

The move makes too much sense, with Milan’s 11 goals well below its expected goal number. They need a finisher, and Zlatan sure does that. And if lower wages means Zlatan gets to play mercenary for five months while proving he’s got the goods for a big wage for 2020-21, that’s an easy concession for the striker.

U.S. U-17 keeper Odunze learning from Schmeichel at Leicester City

Plumb Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 4:32 PM EST
Leicester City’s huge secret was told to the world at the U-17 World Cup in Brazil, where imposing goalkeeper Chituru Odunze made several big saves in the United States’ quick exit from the group stage.

Odunze, who turned 17 last month, joined the Premier League outfit from the Vancouver Whitecaps last season, and is already getting some first team training time.

This is all good news for a USMNT program which has a long history of goalkeepers shining at the top levels in Europe, including Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, Tim Howard, and now Zach Steffen.

Odunze admits to being pleased at the tests provided by Jamie Vardy and the Leicester attackers, but says he’s learning more from the expertise on show from a trio of wise first team goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, and Eldin Jakupovic.

Schmeichel is a Premier League winner, Jakupovic a former regular PL starter with Hull City, and Ward helped Huddersfield Town to promotion during a loan from Liverpool. From The Leicester Mercury:

“They’re all really good role models at the club, and they sort of take you under their wing. They’ve taught me to calm down and be confident in my abilities,” Odunze said. “Of course, there are little pieces of technical information they give me while we’re training, but a lot of the lasting information I get from them is mental.”

The 17-year-old has a monstrous frame, so learning from Schmeichel and company at such a young age while getting tested by the Foxes’ electric attackers is a great combination. He is 2W-2L at the U18 Premier League level.

Premier League Preview: Manchester City v. Chelsea

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
Manchester City and Chelsea both defend their slimmed title hopes when they meet Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City is hoping to avoid a second-straight loss after dropping nine points behind prohibitive title favorites Liverpool last match day, while Frank Lampard‘s Blues know a loss could see them drop as many as 11 points behind the Reds.

And, of course, a win will give either side the table advantage over the other.

Ederson and David Silva are available again for Man City. Christian Pulisicis in contention to play” for Chelsea after missing the international break with the United States.

A Champions League match day follows this one, with Man City meeting Shakhtar Donetsk in Manchester on Tuesday and Chelsea in Spain to meet Valencia one day later.

Injuries/suspensions

Manchester City: OUT — Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Chelsea: OUT — Ruben Loftus-Cheek. QUESTIONABLE — Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, B.Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Aguero.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Willian; Abraham.

What they’re saying

City’s Pep Guardiola on Frank Lampard’s young managerial career: “From my experience, experience doesn’t count much. I would say that when you know the club it is a good advantage and Frank Lampard knows Chelsea perfectly and everything behind the scenes – media, fans, players – so that is good. When I arrived (at Barcelona) not many people trusted me, honestly. Few, few people. Maybe the president, sporting director and not many. “Maybe Frank was similar at Derby. It was a big club, he didn’t take results in the beginning and people said he didn’t have experience. Look now.”

Frank Lampard on being above Man City after 12 matches: “For us to be in that position is something I am pleased with, I actually want more as well. I look at ourselves and don’t consider others, only where we could have got more points too, and there are times where we could have done. At the same time it is nice to be up there and around it. It’s a great test tomorrow, head to head to see where we’re at. It won’t be the end story, anyone can go to Manchester City and lose, they are such a strong outfit. That is what Pep Guardiola and the club have built over recent years. So I won’t be making huge judgements win or lose tomorrow without a doubt.”

Prediction

Could go either way, couldn’t it, but it feels more likely we see a vintage, defiant bounce back effort from City that looks a bit too easy given Chelsea’s strengths. This is the first big league test for Chelsea since its narrow loss to Liverpool on Sept. 22. We see the six-match winning streak ending via a 3-1 final score.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
Matchweek 13 is here in the Premier League as the international break is finally over.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Sheffield United 0-2 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Everton 4-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Ham 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Watford 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Man City 3-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton 2-1 Leicester – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Preview: West Ham v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur head to West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the small matter of Jose Mourinho’s managerial debut for Spurs.

A lot has happened at Spurs over the last few days as Mauricio Pochettino was fired, Mourinho hired, and the players must be in a bit of a daze. They better wake up soon, as they travel to bitter rivals West Ham in what will be an intimidating atmosphere as the Hammers are scrapping at the wrong end of the table after six games without a win.

Manuel Pellegrini and Mourinho haven’t been too complimentary of one another in the past and it will be a battle on the pitch and on the sidelines. Spurs are without an away win in the Premier League since January and chairman Daniel Levy will want to see early signs that hiring Mourinho will have a positive impact on Spurs’ underperforming and distracted squad.

In team news West Ham are without the injured Lukas Fabianski and Manuel Lanzini, but Mark Noble, Jack Wilshire and Michail Antonio are all fit after returning to training.

Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Erik Lamela are all out, while Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele are injury concerns for Mourinho.

Probable lineups

West HamRoberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Wilshere; Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Anderson; Haller

Tottenham – Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Winks; Son, Dele, Eriksen; Kane

What they’re saying

Manuel Pellegrini on Mourinho’s style of play: “Jose Mourinho, in every league where he works, in Italy, in Spain, here in England, he is a manager that has a lot of titles behind him so he will be a manager who is good for football. After that, you must think of what kind of football you want. Of course, the philosophy of Pochettino is not the same as that of Mourinho, but he is just in charge of the team in two days so I don’t think he will try to change all properly.” 

Mourinho on facing West Ham: “They always have a great atmosphere, even with the change of the stadium. The passion of the fans, their participation in the game is always there. Very good players, very good manager. A team that like us can do better and should be in a better position in the table. I think they have the same kind of motivation we have. Us and West Ham do not belong to that part of the table.”

Prediction

This will be one heck of an atmosphere as both sets of fans do not like one another. We know Pellegrini and Mourinho aren’t best mates either, and this has all of the ingredients for a feisty encounter. I’m going to go for a 2-1 win to Tottenham as Mourinho will be celebrating with the Spurs fans at the final whistle. Never thought I’d actually write that sentence, but here we are…