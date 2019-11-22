More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League refs chief: Four mistakes past two Match Days

By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
VAR overruled four correct on-field decisions in the past two match days of Premier League play, says referees chief Mike Riley.

All four decisions were massively controversial when they happened, including a baffling pull back of an Arsenal would-be winner against Crystal Palace.

“Part of the balance of understanding ‘clear and obvious’ [the terminology used to determine when an on-field error should be overturned] is that there will be times when we don’t intervene and everyone thinks we should,” said Riley. “But that is a better place to be than intervening and everyone saying ‘you shouldn’t have done that’.”

The four instances are:

  1. Michael Keane‘s “foul” on Aaron Connolly to give Brighton an equalizer from the penalty spot in what eventually became a 3-2 loss for Everton.
  2. Manchester United were awarded a penalty when VAR saw Ben Godfrey‘s challenge of Daniel James as a penalty against Norwich City.
  3. Arsenal’s Calum Chambers was said to have fouled Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace while winning a ball for Sokratis Papastathopoulos‘ would-be third Gunners goal in a 2-2 draw.
  4. Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu was awarded a penalty after minimal contact from Jorginho in a 2-1 Chelsea win.

Two of those calls were relatively inconsequential to the result, as Chelsea and Manchester United had comfortable wins in instances 2 and 4, but Arsenal and Everton will feel they should have two and three more points, respectively.

That would have Arsenal six points back of the Top Four, not eight, while the Toffees would be seventh instead of 15th.

Sancho, Dortmund rescue point after going down 3-0 at home (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
Borussia Dortmund bounced back from a humiliating first half at home to rescue a point against Paderborn as the Bundesliga returned to play on Friday.

Down 3-0 at the break and looking a shambles, BVB found a trio of second half goals and claimed a point via Marco Reus in stoppage time.

Jadon Sancho set that goal up, having scored earlier in the match. The performance ends a mini-slump for the 19-year-old Englishman, who now has five goals and nine assists across all competitions (17 matches).

Axel Witsel also scored for BVB.

Dortmund moves into the Top Five for time being with 20 points, five back of leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Paderborn is 18th with five points.

Premier League Preview: Arsenal v. Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Two struggling sides meet Saturday at the Emirates Stadium when Unai Emery‘s Arsenal visits Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Southampton (Watch Live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Gunners are winless and four and sit eight points back of the Top Four. Despite a wildly talented attack, gthey’ve scored just 16 goals in 12 matches and have a minus-1 goal differential.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Saints’ troubles are at the other end of the table, as Hasenhuttl’s men are living that Bottom Three life with just eight points from 12 matches.

Their problem has been scoring and conceding goals, though their 29 allowed markers is a bit inflated by the horrible nine-star embarrassment suffered against Leicester.

Injuries/suspensions

Arsenal: OUT — Dani Ceballos. QUESTIONABLE — Sead Kolasinac.

Southampton: OUT — None. QUESTIONABLE — Michael Obafemi.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Tierney, Luiz, Sokratis, Chambers; Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Southampton: McCarthy; Stephens, Bednarek, Vestergaard; Hojbjerg, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo; Ings, Redmond.

What they’re saying

Unai Emery on a possible Granit Xhaka return: “We have here some examples. For example, with Hector Bellerin. He told me two weeks ago he struggled here with the supporters sometimes when his performance was not the best. Also we have some other players who have had that situation. They come back. With Xhaka, I want to do the same. …  Also he is a good guy, a good player and he loves and respects Arsenal a lot, but knowing one day he made a mistake.”

Hasenhuttl on using the international break for good: “We had an intense week with a game against Brentford, which was a good test for us. We tried to go back to our basic fundamentals which is good for the players. We worked very hard and tried to show them how it can work. We had a good atmosphere in the sessions and in the game. The guys are following well, and that’s exactly what we need. Especially against big opponents because you have nothing to lose.

Prediction

It feels like both squads’ malaise should come to an end, but it’s only coming for one. We’re betting Xhaka has a nice return to the fold and Pepe shines to the tune of a 3-1 win for Arsenal.

Guardiola: I’m staying at Man City and I love this challenge

By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
This year’s managerial merry-go-round tells us that nothing should surprise us, and there are few high-profile jobs that feel safe from changes at any given time.

Manchester City is one of them, but upheaval at old club Bayern Munich and uncertainty at Barcelona have had many linking Pep Guardiola with an early exit from the Etihad Stadium.

But as Chuck D warned us so long ago, don’t believe the hype; Guardiola says he’s very happy at Man City and not quitting on the project or the season.

“We don’t have a joker in our pocket,” he said. “I know, all around the world, people are saying the Premier League is done.”

“But if people think I am going to resign for these results, they don’t know me. I like this challenge. I love to be in this position. If the club wants me next season, I want to be here 100 percent.”

Few would be surprise if Man City went on a wild run of wins, especially once Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane return to the team. The reason folks think the Premier League is over is the idea that Liverpool would lose nine more points than City seems so unlikely (though they do meet again).

Milan hoping to woo “great champion” Zlatan next week

By Nicholas MendolaNov 22, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
Serie A mainstays AC Milan are trying to woo Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro.

The full-court press makes sense, as it will take some financial sacrifices for Ibrahimovic to join the side given Financial Fair Play problems in Milan.

Coach Stefano Pioli called Zlatan “a great champion” while admitting he has to focus on the table and not transfers, while former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani issued a glowing call for the Swede to return to town.

From Football-Italia.com:

“It would be romantic if he returned. But I have a rule, I don’t talk about teams I’m not involved with anymore. I’m only a fan of Milan now. Still, his arrival would enrich Italian football, similar to when Cristiano Ronaldo came to Italy.”

Man, they know how to speak this guy’s language, don’t they?

Sky Sports says Ibrahimovic’s agent will meet with Milan again next week in the hopes of convincing him to take a lower wage deal, and the 38-year-old showed he’s willing to take one for the team during his stint with the LA Galaxy.

The move makes too much sense, with Milan’s 11 goals well below its expected goal number. They need a finisher, and Zlatan sure does that. And if lower wages means Zlatan gets to play mercenary for five months while proving he’s got the goods for a big wage for 2020-21, that’s an easy concession for the striker.