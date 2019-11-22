Premier League rivals react to Mourinho at Tottenham

The big bosses around the Premier League have been discussing the hot topic around the league this week.

What do they think about Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur?

Mourinho’s old rivals, and Spurs’ bitter rivals, have been having their say ahead of his first game in charge of Tottenham this weekend at West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp

“Welcome back Jose! It’s nice to have him back. He was desperate, you can see that from the time he was not in. But on the other side it shows how quick things change with Mauricio [Pochettino]. Five months ago we played in the Champions League final, now he is on holiday. He can enjoy it now. He did a brilliant job at Tottenham and was an outstanding coach. I really enjoyed the games we played against each other. When I heard it first I could not really believe it. But that’s how it is. It will not last long and then he will be back.”

Frank Lampard

“We had a couple of messages to congratulate him on his new role. I think history and results speak for themselves. He has done that consistently. It’s what we measure him and us as managers. He’s got a good team. They were a lot of people’s favourites to be in the title race.

"I can firmly say no and you can replay that again in 10 years." 😏 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted he wouldn't follow in Jose Mourinho's footsteps by managing London rivals Tottenham in the future: https://t.co/20JVUO2lPI pic.twitter.com/butjgRiqcd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 22, 2019

“They’re now in what I think is a slightly false position, for whatever reason, but they have the players, the manager, and the structure is there – the stadium and the training ground. They’ll be a threat, without a doubt. They are in the top-four race.”

Pep Guardiola

“You know him (Jose Mourinho) better than me. He was many years here in different clubs. welcome back. An incredible manager and I’m pretty sure he’ll do a good job. I was a little surprised with Mauricio because he had done an incredible job and the club was better. Always the managers when they leave it is to know if the club and team are better than when they take over and I think it happened but decisions are made and there is nothing else to say.”

Ole Gunnar Solskajer

“Jose coming back is going to be a spectacle. It’s good to have Jose back, especially for you guys (the media). Maybe for me as well because you can talk and write about everything else.”

