Preview: West Ham v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur head to West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the small matter of Jose Mourinho’s managerial debut for Spurs.

A lot has happened at Spurs over the last few days as Mauricio Pochettino was fired, Mourinho hired, and the players must be in a bit of a daze. They better wake up soon, as they travel to bitter rivals West Ham in what will be an intimidating atmosphere as the Hammers are scrapping at the wrong end of the table after six games without a win.

Manuel Pellegrini and Mourinho haven’t been too complimentary of one another in the past and it will be a battle on the pitch and on the sidelines. Spurs are without an away win in the Premier League since January and chairman Daniel Levy will want to see early signs that hiring Mourinho will have a positive impact on Spurs’ underperforming and distracted squad.

In team news West Ham are without the injured Lukas Fabianski and Manuel Lanzini, but Mark Noble, Jack Wilshire and Michail Antonio are all fit after returning to training.

Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Erik Lamela are all out, while Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele are injury concerns for Mourinho.

Probable lineups

West HamRoberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Wilshere; Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Anderson; Haller

Tottenham – Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Winks; Son, Dele, Eriksen; Kane

What they’re saying

Manuel Pellegrini on Mourinho’s style of play: “Jose Mourinho, in every league where he works, in Italy, in Spain, here in England, he is a manager that has a lot of titles behind him so he will be a manager who is good for football. After that, you must think of what kind of football you want. Of course, the philosophy of Pochettino is not the same as that of Mourinho, but he is just in charge of the team in two days so I don’t think he will try to change all properly.” 

Mourinho on facing West Ham: “They always have a great atmosphere, even with the change of the stadium. The passion of the fans, their participation in the game is always there. Very good players, very good manager. A team that like us can do better and should be in a better position in the table. I think they have the same kind of motivation we have. Us and West Ham do not belong to that part of the table.”

Prediction

This will be one heck of an atmosphere as both sets of fans do not like one another. We know Pellegrini and Mourinho aren’t best mates either, and this has all of the ingredients for a feisty encounter. I’m going to go for a 2-1 win to Tottenham as Mourinho will be celebrating with the Spurs fans at the final whistle. Never thought I’d actually write that sentence, but here we are…

How should Tottenham line up under Mourinho?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 12:08 PM EST
Jose Mourinho takes charge of his first game as Tottenham’s new manager on Saturday away at bitter rivals West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

But who will start? What formation will he use? Which players will he favor?

There are plenty of questions around Mourinho’s team selection, as he’s already hinted that he will keep things very similar to Mauricio Pochettino in terms of personnel and tactics.

Here’s a look at who we think Mourinho will select if he has his strongest possible XI to choose from.

Jose Mourinho’s preferred XI at Tottenham?

—– Lloris —–

— Aurier — Sanchez — Alderweireld — Davies —

—- Dier —- Ndombele —-

—- Sissoko —- Dele —- Son —- 

—– Kane —–

Analysis

Mourinho loves players who are strong, powerful and know how to defend. This is why I’ve picked this XI above. Hugo Lloris is the obvious starting goalkeeper when he returns from injury, while Serge Aurier will get the nod at right back and Ben Davies at left back. Jan Vertonghen has shown signs of struggling this season, as Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld would be a preferred partnership for Mourinho. Although he did the try and sign both Eric Dier and Alderweireld while he was in charge of United, so perhaps that will be his go-to partnership if Dier isn’t deployed in midfield. Dier in central midfield would make Spurs more solid defensively as he could slot in for one of the back four if they push forward.

In midfield the duo of Dier and Tanguy Ndombele could play together, but don’t be surprised if Mourinho brings in Victor Wanyama alongside Dier to bring some extra stability. He could also place Moussa Sissoko back out on the wing to use his incredible engine in wide positions, as he loves wingers who can get up and down the pitch. Having Sissoko and Heung-Min Son flying up in support of target man Harry Kane (who will be asked to channel his inner Didier Drogba) would be Mourinho’s ideal scenario. When it comes to a key playmaker, Mourinho loves Dele Alli and he will hand him the keys to Spurs’ attack given his recent upturn in performances. Christian Eriksen, Vertonghen and Danny Rose all seem to be on the outside looking in as Mourinho’s arrival could spark their early departures in January.

There are clear winners and losers from Mourinho’s arrival with Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane delighted, while the likes of Eriksen, Vertonghen and Winks know it could well be the end of the road for them at Spurs, and even Giovani Lo Celso too, as his loan spell from Real Betis can end without a permanent deal in the summer.

Solskjaer not concerned by Pochettino’s availability

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
Manchester United have chased Mauricio Pochettino for a long time and now that he’s available, maybe the current Red Devils boss will be getting a little nervous.

Not a chance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Pochettino potentially being courted by United after his shock firing by Tottenham Hotspur this week and he seemed pretty relaxed about the whole situation.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got the best job in the world,” Solskjaer said ahead of Man United’s trip to Sheffield United this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). “If you’re in a job, or if you’re out of a job and you’re a manager, you want this job. It doesn’t really matter whatever happens around. I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United and do it as well as I can. I speak with Ed Woodward and the owners all the time about how we’re going to move the club forward. That doesn’t change if some other clubs change their managers.”

Solskjaer isn’t worried about his job. Honest. 100 percent. Definitely not.

Pochettino is a manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revered for many years and his wined and dined with the Argentine coach in London in recent years.

Man United supposedly made Pochettino their top target when they fired Jose Mourinho last December (oh what a difference 12 months make…) but Spurs were never going to let him leave midseason. When United went to Spurs and won 1-0 in January, it was billed as ‘the job interview’ between Solskjaer and Pochettino.

That never materialized as Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis soon after following a stunning start to life in charge of United on a caretaker basis.

But with Solskjaer now in the United job for almost an entire year, the pressure is slowly being cranked up on the Norwegian coach. His legendary status as a former United hero on the pitch and his fast start last season has led to plenty of good will from United’s hierarchy and fans so far. But they need results fast as the gap to the top four is nine points, and even though Ed Woodward and Co. have made their decision to back Solskjaer, things can change very quickly in this game.

Ask Pochettino.

Solskjaer knows the pressure which comes with being United’s manager and he knows that he will be judged at the end of this season as to whether his first full campaign in charge was a success. He has been given money to spend and is building a playing identity with young, hungry players, but Pochettino seems like the perfect fit for Man United.

That will worry Solskjaer, even if he doesn’t admit it, and if Pochettino decides to hang around and wait until the end of the season, he will probably have his pick of the Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG and maybe even the Man United job.

Premier League rivals react to Mourinho at Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 10:28 AM EST
The big bosses around the Premier League have been discussing the hot topic around the league this week.

What do they think about Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur?

Mourinho’s old rivals, and Spurs’ bitter rivals, have been having their say ahead of his first game in charge of Tottenham this weekend at West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp

“Welcome back Jose! It’s nice to have him back. He was desperate, you can see that from the time he was not in. But on the other side it shows how quick things change with Mauricio [Pochettino]. Five months ago we played in the Champions League final, now he is on holiday. He can enjoy it now. He did a brilliant job at Tottenham and was an outstanding coach. I really enjoyed the games we played against each other. When I heard it first I could not really believe it. But that’s how it is. It will not last long and then he will be back.”

Frank Lampard

“We had a couple of messages to congratulate him on his new role. I think history and results speak for themselves. He has done that consistently. It’s what we measure him and us as managers. He’s got a good team. They were a lot of people’s favourites to be in the title race.

“They’re now in what I think is a slightly false position, for whatever reason, but they have the players, the manager, and the structure is there – the stadium and the training ground. They’ll be a threat, without a doubt. They are in the top-four race.”

Pep Guardiola

“You know him (Jose Mourinho) better than me. He was many years here in different clubs. welcome back.  An incredible manager and I’m pretty sure he’ll do a good job. I was a little surprised with Mauricio because he had done an incredible job and the club was better. Always the managers when they leave it is to know if the club and team are better than when they take over and I think it happened but decisions are made and there is nothing else to say.”

Ole Gunnar Solskajer

“Jose coming back is going to be a spectacle. It’s good to have Jose back, especially for you guys (the media). Maybe for me as well because you can talk and write about everything else.”

Full details as EURO 2020 playoff draw confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 9:37 AM EST
The draw for the EURO 2020 playoffs has been made and some intriguing clashes have been lined up for March.

With 20 of the 24 teams already qualified for the tournament next summer, 16 teams remain in the hunt for the final four places.

Okay, so here’s how it works:

  • Each team will play in a one-legged semifinal match on Mar. 26
  • The winners of each semifinal in their path will meet in the final on Mar. 31, with the winner of that game qualifying for the EURO 2020 finals

Path A is loaded with tough teams, as Iceland and Hungary both qualified for EURO 2016, and Romania were pretty decent during qualifying as they narrowly lost out on automatic qualification. The winner of this path will go into either Group A/D for the finals tournament.

In Path B there is the potential for a Northern Ireland v. Republic of Ireland final in Belfast, but both sides face tricky away tests in the semifinals first. The winner of Path B will be placed in Group E of the finals tournament alongside Spain.

Path C sees Scotland host Israel in Glasgow in their semifinal, but the winner of that game will be the heavy underdogs to face either Norway or Serbia in the final away from home. Whichever team prevails from Path C will be placed in Group D alongside England.

Kosovo seem like the frontrunners in Path D as all four teams have never qualified for a European Championships so we will have a new team in action next summer. The winner of this path will go into either Group A/D for the finals tournament.

Below is a look at the how the paths have been lined up, and which winners of the semifinals will host the finals.

Path A
Match 1: Iceland v. Romania
Match 2: Bulgaria v. Hungary
Final: Match 2 winner v. Match 1 winner

Path B
Match 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Northern Ireland
Match 2: Slovakia v. Republic of Ireland
Final: Match 1 winner v. Match 2 winner

Path C
Match 1: Scotland v. Israel
Match 2: Norway v. Serbia
Final: Match 2 winner v. Match 1 winner

Path D
Match 1: Georgia v. Belarus
Match 2: North Macedonia v. Kosovo
Final: Match 1 winner v. Match 2 winner