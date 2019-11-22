More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Solskjaer not concerned by Pochettino’s availability

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
Manchester United have chased Mauricio Pochettino for a long time and now he’s available, maybe the current Red Devils boss will be getting a little nervous.

Not a chance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Pochettino potentially being courted by United after his shock firing by Tottenham Hotspur this week and he seemed pretty relaxed about the whole situation.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got the best job in the world,” Solskjaer said ahead of Man United’s trip to Sheffield United this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). “If you’re in a job, or if you’re out of a job and you’re a manager, you want this job. It doesn’t really matter whatever happens around. I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United and do it as well as I can. I speak with Ed Woodward and the owners all the time about how we’re going to move the club forward. That doesn’t change if some other clubs change their managers.”

Solskjaer isn’t worried about his job. Honest. 100 percent. Definitely not.

Pochettino is a manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revered for many years and his wined and dined with the Argentine coach in London in recent years.

Man United supposedly made Pochettino their top target when they fired Jose Mourinho last December (oh what a difference 12 months make…) but Spurs were never going to let him leave midseason. When United went to Spurs and won 1-0 in January, it was billed as ‘the job interview’ between Solskjaer and Pochettino.

That never materialized as Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis soon after following a stunning start to life in charge of United on a caretaker basis.

But with Solskjaer now in the United job for almost an entire year, the pressure is slowly being cranked up on the Norwegian coach. His legendary status as a former United hero on the pitch and his fast start last season has led to plenty of good will from United’s hierarchy and fans so far. But they need results fast as the gap to the top four is nine points, and even though Ed Woodward and Co. have made their decision to back Solskjaer, things can change very quickly in this game.

Ask Pochettino.

Solskjaer knows the pressure which comes with being United’s manager and he knows that he will be judged at the end of this season as to whether his first full campaign in charge was a success. He has been given money to spend and is building a playing identity with young, hungry players, but Pochettino seems like the perfect fit for Man United.

That will worry Solskjaer, even if he doesn’t admit it, and if Pochettino decides to hang around and wait until the end of the season, he will probably have his pick of the Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG and maybe even the Man United job.

Premier League rivals react to Mourinho at Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 10:28 AM EST
The big bosses around the Premier League have been discussing the hot topic around the league this week.

What do they think about Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur?

Mourinho’s old rivals, and Spurs’ bitter rivals, have been having their say ahead of his first game in charge of Tottenham this weekend at West Ham (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp

“Welcome back Jose! It’s nice to have him back. He was desperate, you can see that from the time he was not in. But on the other side it shows how quick things change with Mauricio [Pochettino]. Five months ago we played in the Champions League final, now he is on holiday. He can enjoy it now. He did a brilliant job at Tottenham and was an outstanding coach. I really enjoyed the games we played against each other. When I heard it first I could not really believe it. But that’s how it is. It will not last long and then he will be back.”

Frank Lampard

“We had a couple of messages to congratulate him on his new role. I think history and results speak for themselves. He has done that consistently. It’s what we measure him and us as managers. He’s got a good team. They were a lot of people’s favourites to be in the title race.

“They’re now in what I think is a slightly false position, for whatever reason, but they have the players, the manager, and the structure is there – the stadium and the training ground. They’ll be a threat, without a doubt. They are in the top-four race.”

Pep Guardiola

“You know him (Jose Mourinho) better than me. He was many years here in different clubs. welcome back.  An incredible manager and I’m pretty sure he’ll do a good job. I was a little surprised with Mauricio because he had done an incredible job and the club was better. Always the managers when they leave it is to know if the club and team are better than when they take over and I think it happened but decisions are made and there is nothing else to say.”

Ole Gunnar Solskajer

“Jose coming back is going to be a spectacle. It’s good to have Jose back, especially for you guys (the media). Maybe for me as well because you can talk and write about everything else.”

Full details as EURO 2020 playoff draw confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 9:37 AM EST
The draw for the EURO 2020 playoffs has been made and some intriguing clashes have been lined up for March.

With 20 of the 24 teams already qualified for the tournament next summer, 16 teams remain in the hunt for the final four places.

Okay, so here’s how it works:

  • Each team will play in a one-legged semifinal match on Mar. 26
  • The winners of each semifinal in their path will meet in the final on Mar. 31, with the winner of that game qualifying for the EURO 2020 finals

Path A is loaded with tough teams, as Iceland and Hungary both qualified for EURO 2016, and Romania were pretty decent during qualifying as they narrowly lost out on automatic qualification. The winner of this path will go into either Group A/D for the finals tournament.

In Path B there is the potential for a Northern Ireland v. Republic of Ireland final in Belfast, but both sides face tricky away tests in the semifinals first. The winner of Path B will be placed in Group E of the finals tournament alongside Spain.

Path C sees Scotland host Israel in Glasgow in their semifinal, but the winner of that game will be the heavy underdogs to face either Norway or Serbia in the final away from home. Whichever team prevails from Path C will be placed in Group D alongside England.

Kosovo seem like the frontrunners in Path D as all four teams have never qualified for a European Championships so we will have a new team in action next summer. The winner of this path will go into either Group A/D for the finals tournament.

Below is a look at the how the paths have been lined up, and which winners of the semifinals will host the finals.

Path A
Match 1: Iceland v. Romania
Match 2: Bulgaria v. Hungary
Final: Match 2 winner v. Match 1 winner

Path B
Match 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Northern Ireland
Match 2: Slovakia v. Republic of Ireland
Final: Match 1 winner v. Match 2 winner

Path C
Match 1: Scotland v. Israel
Match 2: Norway v. Serbia
Final: Match 2 winner v. Match 1 winner

Path D
Match 1: Georgia v. Belarus
Match 2: North Macedonia v. Kosovo
Final: Match 1 winner v. Match 2 winner

Chelsea issue injury update on Christian Pulisic

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 8:47 AM EST
Christian Pulisic is in contention to play against Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke to the media and was asked about Pulisic’s availability.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to the Etihad Stadium, Lampard confirmed he has been back in training.

“He didn’t go and we had full on communication with the States, manager Gregg Berhalter and their medical team,” Lampard said. “They want their players for top games. He [Pulisic] had a problem going into Palace. He has trained again this midweek. He is in contention to play.”

Pulisic, 21, injured his right hip when scoring Chelsea’s second goal in the 2-0 win against Crystal Palace before the international break.

The American winger missed the international break as the USMNT’s two wins against Canada and Cuba, as they reached the CONCACAF Nations League finals without him.

For Chelsea he will be keen to pick up his sensational form over the last month as he’s scored five goals in his last three Premier League games for the Blues.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi picking up a hamstring issue over the international break, it seems highly likely that Pulisic will start once again for Chelsea in their biggest game of the season so far.

They travel to Man City looking for a seventh-straight Premier League win as they currently sit one place and one point ahead of Pep Guardiola‘s side.

Mohamed Salah an injury doubt for Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2019, 7:43 AM EST
Mohamed Salah is an injury doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Salah, 27, has been struggling with a right ankle injury over the last six weeks and he has been subbed off in his last three Premier League appearances for Liverpool as well as missing their draw at Man United last month.

“Yesterday he trained,” Klopp revealed. “He trained the whole time since he was here, but only the things we wanted him to do. Today is another important session to see how it looks and we can make the decision. It’s not that it got worse but it’s still kind of there, that’s the problem. We have to be sensible with things like this. But I didn’t make the decision. If I would have made a decision, I probably wouldn’t have told you now, but it’s true I have to see the session today.”

Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez are also injury doubts and late calls will be made on the duo, while Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson and Georginio Wijnaldum were all in international action and have only just returned to Liverpool’s Melwood training base.

“From the others, I cannot say 100 per cent, I don’t know 100 per cent,” Klopp said. “Today is a very important session to judge that, especially with the players who came back late.”

When it comes to Salah, he didn’t feature for Egypt during the international break and Liverpool have given him a special program to follow to build up the strength in his ankle.

The Egyptian winger has scored in recent home wins against Tottenham and Man City but his performance levels haven’t been as explosive as last season and that’s because he’s nursing this ankle injury. At some point Klopp needs to give him a rest, and with the busy festive season creeping ever closer, it seems like Liverpool’s boss is ready to rotate his squad a little more as they play in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday against Napoli.