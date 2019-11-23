More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal booed off pitch despite Lacazette heroics

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 12:50 PM EST
Arsenal and Southampton will both be disappointed after wasting chances in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, the home side booed off the pitch despite a stoppage time equalizer.

Danny Ings scored a goal and won a penalty that led to a James Ward-Prowse goal, as Arsenal twice had to rally for equalizers against their relegation-threatened foes.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Alexandre Lacazette scored both Gunners goals, as Arsenal sits 7th with 18 points. Southampton is 19th with nine points, two back of safety.

3 things we learned

1. Under the radar Lacazette keeps firing: Perhaps its the fact that he’s the fourth-biggest name in his team’s attack, maybe it’s injury history, or maybe it’s just down to Arsenal being a mess, but Lacazette’s two-goal day wasn’t an aberration. The Man of the Match managed seven dribbles, 49 touches, a key pass, four crosses, an interception, and a tackle.

2. Saints lack of finish is stunning: Southampton could’ve put this thing to bed three, four, maybe five times, with Moussa Djenepo particularly wasteful down the stretch. It’s a microcosm of Southampton’s struggles, and their two goals today accounted for 15 percent of their season output.

3. Ings and things: You’d be forgiven for thinking Southampton’s star striker is 10 years older than his 27 marker given how long it feels since he burst onto the scene with Burnley and suffered through injury-marred years at Liverpool. Since returning home to Saints, he’s shown a knack for scoring in big spots, and he was Hasenhuttl’s weapon on Saturday. Ings now has 16 goals and four assists in 39 matches with Saints, close to what he did in his breakout season with the Clarets in 2014/15.

Ings ran onto Ryan Bertrand‘s free kick and pushed a shot off the post and into the goal for an 8th minute lead.

Lacazette found the answer via interplay with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 18th minute, though the Gabonese striker was anything but at his best on the day.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kieran Tierney then gave away a penalty to Ings, and Ward-Prowse deposited the rebound of his Bernd Leno-saved effort to give the visitors another lead.

But Lacazette was back post and clinical deep in stoppage time after Saints wasted several chances to put the match to bed.

Rejuvenated Mourinho delivers on Tottenham debut

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2019, 1:22 PM EST
LONDON — The circus which follows Jose Mourinho rolled into the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Special One is back.

Everyone has an opinion on Mourinho and on the way to the game all of chatter in the pubs and on tube in London was about what formation and players Mourinho would use. There were laughs about his first press conference, as this kind of analysis for an unveiling is reserved only for Jose.

His shock return to the Premier League, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, divided opinion among Spurs’ fanbase as they didn’t sing his name until after the game, once their 3-2 victory had been secured. There is still some trepidation around Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham, and he knows it.

The game itself was a resounding success for the legendary Portuguese coach as he guided Spurs to their first Premier League away win since January.

The 3-2 scoreline flattered West Ham as Spurs were lively in attack with Harry Kane holding the ball up as Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli causing havoc behind him. Mourinho’s celebrations were wild on the sidelines as he sunk to his knees when they went 2-0 up but the knee slid didn’t work out. Still, he was feeling it.

Eric Dier and Harry Winks brought a pragmatic approach to the midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Spurs should have won by a more comfortable margin. At the final whistle he waited on the pitch to congratulated all of his players one at a time.

He then reserved special praise for Dele Alli as the Amazon documentary cameras circled around his press conference.

“I think it was the old Dele Alli, the one from a couple of years ago who impressed not just England but the world,” Mourinho said. “He did exactly what I wanted him to do, with two days of work. Important selection of information, tried to make clear to him the spaces where we wanted him to play offensively and defensively. Very important for the team. Intelligent football player to understand what we wanted and really, really important for the team. He can be pleased with his performance.”

But this was mostly about Mourinho.

Photographers flanked his position in the dugout before the game. West Ham fans posed for selfies with the now manager of their bitter rivals. Cameras followed his walk into the stadium as he greeted the ball kids in the tunnel area with a high five and a smile, and a fist bump for some.

“The thing for me that was the most weird where I was going to football stadiums and I felt to myself ‘what am I doing here?’ In a box or in the TV studio, what am I doing here?,” Mourinho said when asked about his 11 months without a managerial job. “I belong there, that is where I belong. Today the feeling was I was where I belong. It is my natural habitat. Was I extra emotional? No. Was I nervous before the game? No. I just love it. Especially when things go in your direction. Of course, it is the best thing in football to win matches.”

Tottenham’s fans still have a mixed feeling about Mourinho arriving and Pochettino in a wild 12-hour period on Tuesday to Wednesday. There is a sense that things will unravel spectacularly under Mourinho with Chairman Daniel Levy a tough operator. Will Mourinho blow his lid during the upcoming transfer windows? Over the summer during preseason? Lose it with players who are trying to run down their contracts?

All of that fun will have to wait for another day because if anybody watched Spurs pummel a poor West Ham on Saturday, you could see there was more structure and direction to their play.

This win will help Spurs’ fans take to Mourinho, and if they beat Olympiakos on Tuesday to reach the UEFA Champions League last 16, he will be rocking and rolling. At Spurs he is in a more familiar territory, managing a team which is seen as an underdog and simply wants to win a trophy.

Mourinho is the right man for that, as his incredible success proves.

He played the humble card when referencing the fact that in his first game in charge he had led Spurs to their first away win since January.

“I’m not worried about my Tottenham career. I am worried about Tottenham and the players,” Mourinho said. “It was very, very important. 11 months without music in the away dressing room, without a smile, without happiness, they did it. I’m very happy with them, I’m very happy for them.”

Mourinho and Tottenham aren’t in love with one another yet, but there are signs that the Special One is just happy to get another opportunity in the Premier League and is eager to make the most of it. The way he celebrated and the fire in his eyes late on as he helped his team get over the line proved it.

And, whether people like him or not, the soccer world is happy to have him back.

Burnley rebounds from ugly half to smash Watford

Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
Chris Wood, James Tarkowski, and Ashley Barnes all scored second half goals as Burnley rebounded from a rough first half to beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley are now sixth with 18 points. Watford’s dead last with eight.

3 things we learned

1. Burnley is a zombie movie where the zombies win: I literally have no idea how the Clarets keep manufacturing incredible results. The stats and eyes say they are getting bossed all over the park, but Sean Dyche‘s men believe they can find an opening in any game. And a lot of times, they do. The Clarets are unable to be killed, and every time a losing streak sees them dip toward the drop zone, you need only wait 28 days later (movie reference, achieved) to see them flirting with the upper reaches of the table.

2. Watford a team of poor Fortune: The Hornets really have been much better of late, with their dominant first half featuring six of the match’s seven shot attempts. Obviously they did not find a goal there, and it’s what cost them a trip outside the Bottom Three.

3. Tarkowski with another monstrous day… at both ends: Burnley’s steady center back was credited with seven aerial wins and three shots, then closing out the scoring. He’s one of those players like Harry Maguire when he was at Hull City; A big club ought to take a look.

Man of the Match: Tarkowski.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Klopp relieved as Liverpool beat Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp was a relieved man as Liverpool left Selhurst Park with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders were pegged back late on by Wilfried Zaha and it looked like they would draw, but Roberto Firmino scored a late winner and thanks to a poor finish from Zaha in stoppage time they secured a 12th win in their first 13 Premier League games of the season.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was happy his team came up with the goods and dug deep. But he admitted they had got away with one.

“I’m fine with it. When you finish the game on the up then it is okay. They [Crystal Palace] worked hard, I can only imagine what Roy Hodgson is feeling like because they would have deserved a point today. But we won the game and it was deserved today as well,” Klopp said. “We had today to fight with different things. We weren’t compact enough. Our distances between the full backs and midfielders, the half spaces, were too big. The set pieces were really dangerous and gave them the time to go there. It was a tough job to do today and at the end of the day I am happy with the result and big parts of the performances as well.”

Mohamed Salah didn’t feature as he has only just returned from injury, as Klopp said he will have to continue to nurse the Egyptian winger back into the team. Sadio Mane stepped up to lead Liverpool and Roberto Firmino bagged the winner as the ball fell perfectly to him in the box after a scrappy effort from Virgil Van Dijk, as Liverpool found a way in attack.

At the other end of the pitch, Liverpool’s defense looked shaky and was saved by VAR as it ruled out James Tomkins‘ first half goal for a foul by Jordan Ayew on Dejan Lovren despite the Liverpool defender going down easily.

Sadio Mane popped up with another goal to put Liverpool ahead and his display was a major positive, but overall this was another game where Liverpool didn’t play to their best but ground out a win.

They sit eight points clear atop the Premier League table and they now things are going their way right now.

Klopp’s face at the final whistle said it all, as Liverpool roll on.

Wolves see off 10-man Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
Wolverhampton Wanderers beat 10-man Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side rode two early strikes to victory.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez made it 2-0 early on and Simon Francis was then sent off to make matters worst for Bournemouth. The Cherries did valiantly fight back as Steve Cook scored in the second half and they went close to making it 2-2, but Wolves held on for a big win in a big week with their crucial Europa League game on Thursday.

With the win Wolves are up to fifth place on 19 points, while Bournemouth are in 11th on 16 points.

3 things we learned

1. Sloppy defending bites Bournemouth again: Eddie Howe‘s side have shored things up this season, but two sloppy defensive errors cost them for the second week running in the Premier League. Moutinho made the most of the first and Jimenez the second, while Francis was sent off. Bournemouth were their own worst enemies at the back.

2. Wolves grinding out wins: Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have now secured two-straight wins in the Premier League and they are unbeaten in their last eight games. They are on a roll and after a slow start to the season they are back in the top six. They had to suffer in the second half at Bournemouth but they got the job done, just as they did for much of last season. Wolves are tough to play against and were clinical.

3. Moutinho’s moments of magic: He flies under the radar a little with Jimenez, Neves and Traore capable of magic moments, but Moutinho keeps things ticking over very nicely for Wolves and is so consistent. His experience is key in Europe and the PL and his free kick for his goal and his clever quick free kick for Wolves’ second summed up his quality.

Man of the Match: Steve Cook – Even though he was on the losing team, Steve Cook stood tall. He pulled one back for Bournemouth and came close to scoring another and it looked like Bournemouth were the team with a one-man advantage instead of Wolves.

Wolves took the lead in stunning fashion as Moutinho stepped up on the far left hand side of the box and whipped home a delightful free kick into the far top corner after Francis has fouled Jota.

They then doubled their lead as Moutinho’s quick free kick found Adama Traore who crossed for Jimenez to slot home. Bournemouth’s defense had been totally caught out and Wolves were having fun in the rain on the south coast.

Things then went from bad to worse for Bournemouth as Francis was sent off.

In his first game back in 11 months, Francis was booked for the second time of the game for fouling Jota and was shown a red card.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

At the start of the second half Wolves had a goal disallowed via VAR for an offside, and then Bournemouth were back in the game.

The 10 men of Bournemouth battled back and made it 2-1 as a corner came in and Steve Cook flew in at the near post and the ball flicked off Wolves’ Traore and in.

Game on.

Cook and Nathan Ake went close as Bournemouth took the game to Wolves but the visitors held on to beat the 10-men and continue their fine run.