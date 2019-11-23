Bundesliga wrap: Tight at the top (again) as Gladbach loses

Borussia Monchengladbach arrived to the 12th match day of the Bundesliga season with a 4-point table lead and a witty little PR Song about being back on top.
It promptly lost to a newly-promoted team and saw its lead shrink to one.
This is what the Bundesliga does to its top teams this season.
Union Berlin 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Anthony Ujah and Sven Andersson delivered the goods, as the hosts rode Ujah’s 15th minute opener deep into stoppage time before his Swedish teammate put the result to bed.
Gladbach had a slim edge in shot attempts and a 63-37 edge in possession, but Union was the more dangerous side and deserved the three points. Freiburg is next for Gladbach before a visit from Bayern on Dec. 7.
Union is now seven points clear of the relegation picture, and five ahead of city rivals Hertha.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-4 Bayern Munich
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was under siege at home, with four different Bayern goal scorers dotting the score sheet. Robert Lewandowski had an assist but saw his insane 11-match league scoring streak snapped in Dusseldorf.
Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Corentin Tolisso, and Benjamin Pavard scored, with Gnabry also getting an assist for Bayern, who joins RB Leipzig one point back of first.
Steffen did have a possession error (below), which won’t be enjoyed by loan boss Pep Guardiola, but the other goals were not on him.
Werder Bremen 1-2 Schalke
Benito Raman had a goal and an assist, with Amine Harit also scoring as Schalke moved to within three points of the top of the table. USMNT forward Josh Sargent was an unused sub for Bremen, while Weston McKennie came off the bench for an effective and disruptive 17 minutes for Schalke.
Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Paderborn — Friday | RECAP
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsburg
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Freiburg
RB Leipzig 4-1 Koln
Augsburg v. Hertha Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hoffenheim v. Mainz — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Mönchengladbach
|12
|8
|1
|3
|24
|13
|11
|4-1-1
|4-0-2
|25
|RB Leipzig
|12
|7
|3
|2
|33
|13
|20
|3-2-1
|4-1-1
|24
|Bayern Munich
|12
|7
|3
|2
|33
|16
|17
|4-1-1
|3-2-1
|24
|SC Freiburg
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|3-2-1
|3-2-1
|22
|FC Schalke 04
|12
|6
|4
|2
|22
|15
|7
|2-3-1
|4-1-1
|22
|Borussia Dortmund
|12
|5
|5
|2
|26
|18
|8
|4-2-0
|1-3-2
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg
|12
|5
|5
|2
|13
|10
|3
|2-3-1
|3-2-1
|20
|1899 Hoffenheim
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|14
|2
|3-0-2
|3-2-1
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|12
|5
|4
|3
|18
|16
|2
|2-4-1
|3-0-2
|19
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|12
|5
|2
|5
|21
|18
|3
|4-2-1
|1-0-4
|17
|1. FC Union Berlin
|12
|5
|1
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|4-0-3
|1-1-3
|16
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|11
|3
|2
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|2-0-3
|1-2-3
|11
|Werder Bremen
|12
|2
|5
|5
|19
|26
|-7
|1-2-3
|1-3-2
|11
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|2-1-3
|1-1-4
|11
|FC Augsburg
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|24
|-11
|1-2-2
|1-2-3
|10
|FSV Mainz 05
|11
|3
|0
|8
|12
|30
|-18
|2-0-3
|1-0-5
|9
|1. FC Köln
|12
|2
|1
|9
|11
|27
|-16
|1-0-4
|1-1-5
|7
|SC Paderborn
|12
|1
|2
|9
|14
|29
|-15
|1-0-5
|0-2-4
|5