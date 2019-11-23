Burnley rebounds from ugly half to smash Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat 10-man Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side rode two early strikes to victory.

Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez made it 2-0 early on and Simon Francis was then sent off to make matters worst for Bournemouth. The Cherries did valiantly fight back as Steve Cook scored in the second half and they went close to making it 2-2, but Wolves held on for a big win in a big week with their crucial Europa League game on Thursday.

With the win Wolves are up to fifth place on 19 points, while Bournemouth are in 11th on 16 points.

3 things we learned

1. Sloppy defending bites Bournemouth again: Eddie Howe‘s side have shored things up this season, but two sloppy defensive errors cost them for the second week running in the Premier League. Moutinho made the most of the first and Jimenez the second, while Francis was sent off. Bournemouth were their own worst enemies at the back.

2. Wolves grinding out wins: Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have now secured two-straight wins in the Premier League and they are unbeaten in their last eight games. They are on a roll and after a slow start to the season they are back in the top six. They had to suffer in the second half at Bournemouth but they got the job done, just as they did for much of last season. Wolves are tough to play against and were clinical.

3. Moutinho’s moments of magic: He flies under the radar a little with Jimenez, Neves and Traore capable of magic moments, but Moutinho keeps things ticking over very nicely for Wolves and is so consistent. His experience is key in Europe and the PL and his free kick for his goal and his clever quick free kick for Wolves’ second summed up his quality.

Man of the Match: Steve Cook – Even though he was on the losing team, Steve Cook stood tall. He pulled one back for Bournemouth and came close to scoring another and it looked like Bournemouth were the team with a one-man advantage instead of Wolves.

Wolves took the lead in stunning fashion as Moutinho stepped up on the far left hand side of the box and whipped home a delightful free kick into the far top corner after Francis has fouled Jota.

They then doubled their lead as Moutinho’s quick free kick found Adama Traore who crossed for Jimenez to slot home. Bournemouth’s defense had been totally caught out and Wolves were having fun in the rain on the south coast.

Things then went from bad to worse for Bournemouth as Francis was sent off.

In his first game back in 11 months, Francis was booked for the second time of the game for fouling Jota and was shown a red card.

At the start of the second half Wolves had a goal disallowed via VAR for an offside, and then Bournemouth were back in the game.

The 10 men of Bournemouth battled back and made it 2-1 as a corner came in and Steve Cook flew in at the near post and the ball flicked off Wolves’ Traore and in.

Game on.

Cook and Nathan Ake went close as Bournemouth took the game to Wolves but the visitors held on to beat the 10-men and continue their fine run.

